News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1,559 1

2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1,518 2

3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1,434 3

4. San Diego State 26-0 1,404 4

5. Dayton 23-2 1,294 6

6. Duke 22-3 1,285 7

7. Maryland 21-4 1,194 9

8. Florida State 21-4 1,088 8

9. Penn State 20-5 1,024 13

10. Kentucky 20-5 1,011 12

11. Louisville 21-5 837 5

12. Villanova 19-6 824 15

13. Auburn 22-3 818 11

14. Oregon 20-6 742 17

15. Creighton 20-6 718 23

16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10

17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14

18. Colorado 20-6 501 16

19. Marquette 17-7 404 18

20. Iowa 18-8 254 21

21. Butler 19-7 242 19

22. Houston 20-6 237 20

23. BYU 21-7 188 NR

24. Arizona 18-7 102 NR

25. Ohio State 17-8 95 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, East Tennessee State 5, St. Mary’s 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico State 2, SMU 2, Arizona State 1, Wright State 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. San Francisco

2. Baylor 2 Tues., at Oklahoma

3. San Diego State 3 Sat., vs. UNLV

4. Kansas 4 Sat., at Baylor

5. Duke 6 Wed., at N.C. State

6. Dayton 7 Tues., at VCU

7. Maryland 10 Tues., vs. Northwestern

8. Kentucky 12 Tues., at LSU

9. Penn State 13 Tues., vs. Illinois

10. Florida State 8 Tues., vs. Pittsburgh

11. Auburn 9 Wed., at Georgia

12. Oregon 14 Thurs., at Arizona State

13. Creighton 21 Tues., at Marquette

14. Villanova 23 Wed., at DePaul

15. Louisville 5 Wed., vs. Syracuse

16. Seton Hall 11 Wed., vs. Butler

17. Colorado 16 Thurs., vs. USC

18. West Virginia 15 Tues., vs. Oklahoma State

19. Houston 17 Wed., vs. Tulsa

20. Iowa 18 Thurs., vs. Ohio State

21. LSU 19 Tues., vs. Kentucky

22. Marquette 20 Tues., vs. Creighton

23. Butler 22 Wed., at Seton Hall

24. BYU NR Thurs,. vs. Santa Clara

25. Ohio State NR Thurs., at Iowa

Scott’s breakdown: That the AP Top 25 and my ballot have some fairly drastic changes on a near weekly basis are about the only consistencies this season. There’s seemingly no wrong way to fill out a ballot given the real chance that, cliches aside, any team can (and has) won on any given day.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3

4. Stanford 23-3 620 8

5. Louisville 23-3 611 9

6. UConn 21-3 605 5

7. Maryland 22-4 557 10

8. UCLA 21-3 554 7

9. Mississippi State 22-4 516 6

10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4

11. Arizona 21-4 460 12

12. DePaul 24-3 413 13

13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15

14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18

15. Oregon State 19-6 311 11

16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16

17. Florida State 20-5 269 14

18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19

19. Iowa 21-5 203 17

20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21

21. Arizona State 18-8 143 22

22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23

23. Missouri State 21-3 122 24

24. Indiana 20-7 87 20

25. Princeton 19-1 52 NR

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Central Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno State 2.Scott’s AP Top 25 pollRK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., vs. LSU

2. Baylor 2 Tues., at Texas Tech

3. Oregon 3 Fri., at California

4. Stanford 8 Fri., vs. Oregon State

5. Louisville 9 Thurs., at Georgia Tech

6. UCLA 5 Fri., at Washington State

7. Maryland 10 Wed., at Wisconsin

8. UConn 7 Wed., vs. Tulane

9. DePaul 11 Fri., at Georgetown

10. N.C. State 4 Thurs., at Miami

11. Mississippi State 6 Thurs., at Auburn

12. Gonzaga 13 Thurs., at Loy. Marymount

13. Arizona 14 Fri., at Utah

14. Kentucky 18 Thurs., at Ole Miss

15. Texas A&M 19 Thurs., at Georgia

16. South Dakota 17 Thurs., vs. North Daktota St.

17. Florida State 12 Thurs., vs. Wake Forest

18. Oregon State 15 Fri., at Stanford

19. Iowa 16 Sat., vs. Penn State

20. Northwestern 20 Wed., vs. Rutgers

21. Arkansas 21 Thurs., vs. Tennessee

22. Princeton 22 Fri., vs. Harvard

23. Stony Brook 23 Wed., at Vermont

24. Missouri State 24 Fri., vs. Evansville

25. Fla. Gulf Coast NR Sat., at NJIT

Scott’s breakdown: A 2-2 start to Big Ten play had Maryland sliding in the poll and this ballot. Since a 66-61 loss at Iowa on Jan. 9, though, the Terrapins have won 11 straight games. Having five players averaging double-digit points certainly helps.

