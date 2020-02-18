News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1,559 1
2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1,518 2
3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1,434 3
4. San Diego State 26-0 1,404 4
5. Dayton 23-2 1,294 6
6. Duke 22-3 1,285 7
7. Maryland 21-4 1,194 9
8. Florida State 21-4 1,088 8
9. Penn State 20-5 1,024 13
10. Kentucky 20-5 1,011 12
11. Louisville 21-5 837 5
12. Villanova 19-6 824 15
13. Auburn 22-3 818 11
14. Oregon 20-6 742 17
15. Creighton 20-6 718 23
16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10
17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14
18. Colorado 20-6 501 16
19. Marquette 17-7 404 18
20. Iowa 18-8 254 21
21. Butler 19-7 242 19
22. Houston 20-6 237 20
23. BYU 21-7 188 NR
24. Arizona 18-7 102 NR
25. Ohio State 17-8 95 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, East Tennessee State 5, St. Mary’s 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico State 2, SMU 2, Arizona State 1, Wright State 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. San Francisco
2. Baylor 2 Tues., at Oklahoma
3. San Diego State 3 Sat., vs. UNLV
4. Kansas 4 Sat., at Baylor
5. Duke 6 Wed., at N.C. State
6. Dayton 7 Tues., at VCU
7. Maryland 10 Tues., vs. Northwestern
8. Kentucky 12 Tues., at LSU
9. Penn State 13 Tues., vs. Illinois
10. Florida State 8 Tues., vs. Pittsburgh
11. Auburn 9 Wed., at Georgia
12. Oregon 14 Thurs., at Arizona State
13. Creighton 21 Tues., at Marquette
14. Villanova 23 Wed., at DePaul
15. Louisville 5 Wed., vs. Syracuse
16. Seton Hall 11 Wed., vs. Butler
17. Colorado 16 Thurs., vs. USC
18. West Virginia 15 Tues., vs. Oklahoma State
19. Houston 17 Wed., vs. Tulsa
20. Iowa 18 Thurs., vs. Ohio State
21. LSU 19 Tues., vs. Kentucky
22. Marquette 20 Tues., vs. Creighton
23. Butler 22 Wed., at Seton Hall
24. BYU NR Thurs,. vs. Santa Clara
25. Ohio State NR Thurs., at Iowa
Scott’s breakdown: That the AP Top 25 and my ballot have some fairly drastic changes on a near weekly basis are about the only consistencies this season. There’s seemingly no wrong way to fill out a ballot given the real chance that, cliches aside, any team can (and has) won on any given day.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3
4. Stanford 23-3 620 8
5. Louisville 23-3 611 9
6. UConn 21-3 605 5
7. Maryland 22-4 557 10
8. UCLA 21-3 554 7
9. Mississippi State 22-4 516 6
10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4
11. Arizona 21-4 460 12
12. DePaul 24-3 413 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15
14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18
15. Oregon State 19-6 311 11
16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16
17. Florida State 20-5 269 14
18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19
19. Iowa 21-5 203 17
20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21
21. Arizona State 18-8 143 22
22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23
23. Missouri State 21-3 122 24
24. Indiana 20-7 87 20
25. Princeton 19-1 52 NR
Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Central Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno State 2.

Scott's AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., vs. LSU
2. Baylor 2 Tues., at Texas Tech
3. Oregon 3 Fri., at California
4. Stanford 8 Fri., vs. Oregon State
5. Louisville 9 Thurs., at Georgia Tech
6. UCLA 5 Fri., at Washington State
7. Maryland 10 Wed., at Wisconsin
8. UConn 7 Wed., vs. Tulane
9. DePaul 11 Fri., at Georgetown
10. N.C. State 4 Thurs., at Miami
11. Mississippi State 6 Thurs., at Auburn
12. Gonzaga 13 Thurs., at Loy. Marymount
13. Arizona 14 Fri., at Utah
14. Kentucky 18 Thurs., at Ole Miss
15. Texas A&M 19 Thurs., at Georgia
16. South Dakota 17 Thurs., vs. North Daktota St.
17. Florida State 12 Thurs., vs. Wake Forest
18. Oregon State 15 Fri., at Stanford
19. Iowa 16 Sat., vs. Penn State
20. Northwestern 20 Wed., vs. Rutgers
21. Arkansas 21 Thurs., vs. Tennessee
22. Princeton 22 Fri., vs. Harvard
23. Stony Brook 23 Wed., at Vermont
24. Missouri State 24 Fri., vs. Evansville
25. Fla. Gulf Coast NR Sat., at NJIT
Scott’s breakdown: A 2-2 start to Big Ten play had Maryland sliding in the poll and this ballot. Since a 66-61 loss at Iowa on Jan. 9, though, the Terrapins have won 11 straight games. Having five players averaging double-digit points certainly helps.