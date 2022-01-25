THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1,504 2
2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1,475 1
3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1,381 3
4. Baylor 17-2 1,335 5
5. Kansas 16-2 1,281 7
6. Purdue 16-3 1,119 4
T-7. UCLA 13-2 1,116 9
T-7. Houston 17-2 1,116 10
9. Duke 15-3 1,017 6
10. Michigan State 15-3 979 14
11. Wisconsin 15-3 894 8
12. Kentucky 15-4 822 12
13. Texas Tech 15-4 766 18
14. Villanova 14-5 713 11
15. Southern Cal 16-2 711 16
16. Ohio State 12-4 584 19
17. Providence 16-2 542 21
18. Tennessee 13-5 419 24
19. LSU 15-4 399 13
20. Connecticut 13-4 284 25
21. Xavier 14-4 269 20
22. Marquette 14-6 177 NR
23. Iowa State 14-5 167 15
24. Illinois 13-5 155 17
25. Davidson 16-2 132 NR
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Auburn 1
2. Gonzaga 2
3. Baylor 3
4. Arizona 4
5. Kansas 7
6. UCLA 10
7. Houston 11
8. Michigan State 13
9. Purdue 5
10. Duke 6
11. Wisconsin 9
12. Kentucky 14
13. Texas Tech 16
14. Providence 19
15. LSU 8
16. Southern Cal 20
17. Ohio State 21
18. Connecticut 24
19. Tennessee NR
20. Marquette NR
21. Villanova 12
22. Xavier 17
23. Iowa State 15
24. Florida State NR
25. Boise State NR
WHO’S UP
Boise State didn’t make it on the official poll. Wasn’t even close after receiving just two votes this week. One was mine. The Broncos are in the midst of a 12-game winning streak, just racked up Quad I road wins against Utah State and San Diego State and are one of two teams still unbeaten in Mountain West action (and play the other, Wyoming, on Tuesday).
WHO’S DOWN
Illinois held on — just barely — to its place in the AP Top 25 after losing to both Purdue and Maryland last week. The Illini dropped seven spots after their eight-spot rise the previous week, but they have the opportunity in front of them to reverse course again. Tuesday night’s game against No. 10 Michigan State is the first in a streak of five Quad I or Quad II games.
WHO TO WATCH
Arizona has climbed to the top three nationally (even getting a single No. 1 vote from former N-G staffer Paul Klee) having just three Quad I wins and zero against a Pac-12 opponent. The latter changes for the No. 3 Wildcats with Tuesday’s game at No. 7 UCLA set for a 10 p.m. tip on ESPN. It’s a golden opportunity for Bennedict Mathurin and Co. to prove they’re legit.