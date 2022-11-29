College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

The Associated Press Top 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Houston (45) 6-0 1,534 2

2. Texas (8) 5-0 1,467 4

3. Virginia (2) 5-0 1,408 5

4. Arizona 6-0 1,341 14

5. Purdue (8) 6-0 1,307 24

6. Baylor 5-1 1,111 7

7. Creighton 6-1 1,100 10

8. Connecticut 8-0 1,099 20

9. Kansas 7-1 990 3

10. Indiana 6-0 938 11

11. Arkansas 6-1 860 9

11. Alabama 6-1 860 18

13. Tennessee 5-1 848 22

14. Gonzaga 5-2 845 6

15. Auburn 7-0 733 13

16. Illinois 5-1 643 16

17. Duke 6-2 614 8

18. North Carolina 5-2 541 1

19. Kentucky 4-2 472 15

20. Michigan State 5-2 469 12

21. UCLA 5-2 346 19

22. Maryland 6-0 282 23

23. Iowa State 5-1 198 NR

24. San Diego State 4-2 189 17

25. Ohio State 5-1 108 NR

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Wisconsin 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, Virginia Tech 1, St. John’s 1.

The News-Gazette’s Top 25

Rankings from News-Gazette men’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey, with his previous rankings listed:

RK., TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Houston 1

2. Texas 2

3. Virginia 4

4. Purdue NR

5. Arizona 12

6. Creighton 9

7. Baylor 7

8. Arkansas 10

9. Connecticut NR

10. Alabama 17

11. Tennessee 21

12. Kansas 5

13. Indiana 13

14. Auburn 14

15. Illinois 15

16. Iowa State NR

17. Duke 8

18. Gonzaga 6

19. San Diego State 11

20. Maryland 18

21. North Carolina 3

22. Michigan State 16

23. Kentucky 22

24. UCLA 23

25. Ohio State NR

WHO’S UPNo team jumped as many spots in this week’s AP Top 25 than Purdue, with the Boilermakers using their Phil Knight Legacy tournament victory in Portland, Ore., to move from No. 24 to No. 5 and pick up eight first-place votes in the process. Of course, no other team put together a weekend like Purdue did by upsetting Gonzaga and Duke. The primary questions about the Boilermakers heading into this season have been answered. Zach Edey is thriving, playing 30 minutes per game and averaging 21.7 points and 12 rebounds, and the moment hasn’t been too big for freshmen guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith — the next two leading scorers.

WHO’S DOWN

North Carolina received 47 of the 62 first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25. The argument to put the Tar Heels in the No. 1 spot was easy. They returned four starters from last year’s NCAA runner-up team and replaced the fifth with Northwestern transfer Pete Nance. Talent wasn’t a question. But how North Carolina would defend probably should have been. It’s been just as much an issue this season as it was last year, and the results have been similar. After winning “too close” games against Charleston, Gardner-Webb and Portland, the Tar Heels finished their time at PK85 with consecutive losses to Iowa State and Alabama.

WHO TO WATCHMaybe axing the Big Ten/ACC Challenge isn’t such a bad thing. The final set of games delivers just two ranked matchups this week with No. 17 Duke hosting No. 25 Ohio State (6:15 p.m., ESPN) and No. 10 Indiana hosting No. 18 North Carolina (8:15 p.m., ESPN) on Wednesday. The best game of the week, though, belongs to the Big East-Big 12 Battle between No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Creighton at the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. A close runner-up is actually happening in Sioux Falls, S.D., with No. 6 Baylor and No. 14 Gonzaga playing at the Sanford Pentagon in a 7 p.m. Friday game on Peacock.

