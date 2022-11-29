Ballot breakdown | Illini hold steady, Boilermakers surge
The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Houston (45) 6-0 1,534 2
2. Texas (8) 5-0 1,467 4
3. Virginia (2) 5-0 1,408 5
4. Arizona 6-0 1,341 14
5. Purdue (8) 6-0 1,307 24
6. Baylor 5-1 1,111 7
7. Creighton 6-1 1,100 10
8. Connecticut 8-0 1,099 20
9. Kansas 7-1 990 3
10. Indiana 6-0 938 11
11. Arkansas 6-1 860 9
11. Alabama 6-1 860 18
13. Tennessee 5-1 848 22
14. Gonzaga 5-2 845 6
15. Auburn 7-0 733 13
16. Illinois 5-1 643 16
17. Duke 6-2 614 8
18. North Carolina 5-2 541 1
19. Kentucky 4-2 472 15
20. Michigan State 5-2 469 12
21. UCLA 5-2 346 19
22. Maryland 6-0 282 23
23. Iowa State 5-1 198 NR
24. San Diego State 4-2 189 17
25. Ohio State 5-1 108 NR
Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Wisconsin 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, Virginia Tech 1, St. John’s 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from News-Gazette men’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey, with his previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Houston 1
2. Texas 2
3. Virginia 4
4. Purdue NR
5. Arizona 12
6. Creighton 9
7. Baylor 7
8. Arkansas 10
9. Connecticut NR
10. Alabama 17
11. Tennessee 21
12. Kansas 5
13. Indiana 13
14. Auburn 14
15. Illinois 15
16. Iowa State NR
17. Duke 8
18. Gonzaga 6
19. San Diego State 11
20. Maryland 18
21. North Carolina 3
22. Michigan State 16
23. Kentucky 22
24. UCLA 23
25. Ohio State NR
WHO’S UPNo team jumped as many spots in this week’s AP Top 25 than Purdue, with the Boilermakers using their Phil Knight Legacy tournament victory in Portland, Ore., to move from No. 24 to No. 5 and pick up eight first-place votes in the process. Of course, no other team put together a weekend like Purdue did by upsetting Gonzaga and Duke. The primary questions about the Boilermakers heading into this season have been answered. Zach Edey is thriving, playing 30 minutes per game and averaging 21.7 points and 12 rebounds, and the moment hasn’t been too big for freshmen guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith — the next two leading scorers.
WHO’S DOWN
North Carolina received 47 of the 62 first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25. The argument to put the Tar Heels in the No. 1 spot was easy. They returned four starters from last year’s NCAA runner-up team and replaced the fifth with Northwestern transfer Pete Nance. Talent wasn’t a question. But how North Carolina would defend probably should have been. It’s been just as much an issue this season as it was last year, and the results have been similar. After winning “too close” games against Charleston, Gardner-Webb and Portland, the Tar Heels finished their time at PK85 with consecutive losses to Iowa State and Alabama.
WHO TO WATCHMaybe axing the Big Ten/ACC Challenge isn’t such a bad thing. The final set of games delivers just two ranked matchups this week with No. 17 Duke hosting No. 25 Ohio State (6:15 p.m., ESPN) and No. 10 Indiana hosting No. 18 North Carolina (8:15 p.m., ESPN) on Wednesday. The best game of the week, though, belongs to the Big East-Big 12 Battle between No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Creighton at the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. A close runner-up is actually happening in Sioux Falls, S.D., with No. 6 Baylor and No. 14 Gonzaga playing at the Sanford Pentagon in a 7 p.m. Friday game on Peacock.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).