Ballot breakdown | Illini in preseason AP Top 25 for third straight year
Illinois basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on his latest ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM PTS PREV.
1. North Carolina (47) 1,532 NR
2. Gonzaga (12) 1,479 1
3. Houston (1) 1,404 15
4. Kentucky (2) 1,364 7
T5. Kansas 1,200 3
T5. Baylor 1,200 4
7. Duke 1,168 9
8. UCLA 1,093 11
9. Creighton 1,060 NR
10. Arkansas 1,026 17
11. Tennessee 880 5
12. Texas 844 25
13. Indiana 745 NR
14. TCU 735 NR
15. Auburn 623 8
16. Villanova 578 6
17. Arizona 543 2
18. Virginia 462 NR
19. San Diego State 394 NR
20. Alabama 281 NR
21. Oregon 260 NR
22. Michigan 229 NR
23. Illinois 215 19
24. Dayton 170 NR
25. Texas Tech 122 12
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Toledo 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Houston 22
2. North Carolina NR
3. Gonzaga 1
4. Baylor 6
5. Kentucky 7
6. UCLA 11
7. Kansas 8
8. Creighton NR
9. Tennessee 4
10. Duke 9
11. Arkansas 13
12. TCU NR
13. Texas NR
14. San Diego State 24
15. Arizona 2
16. Indiana NR
17. Auburn 5
18. Virginia NR
19. Illinois 17
20. Villanova 3
21. Xavier NR
22. Texas A&M NR
23. Alabama NR
24. Texas Tech 12
25. Dayton NR
Consistency breeds success?
An almost brand new team hasn't lowered expectations for Illinois heading into the 2022-23 season. The Illini were picked second in the preseason Big Ten poll last week and followed that up by getting ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 for the third consecutive year. The latter is a first for the program in more than a decade after being ranked in the preseason poll in 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2005-06. Illinois isn't alone among this year's ranked teams when it comes to roster turnover. How the Illini meld a quartet of four-star freshmen, multiple transfers expected to play key roles and returning players perhaps poised for a breakout will dictate where the program lands in the AP Top 25 in the weeks and months to come.
They're No. 1
Four different teams received No. 1 votes in this year's preseason poll. The majority went to last year's national runners-up, as North Carolina returns four of five starters from its championship game appearances and essentially replaced Brady Manek with Northwestern transfer Pete Nance. Gonzaga held steady near the top of the poll with its share of first place votes, and Kentucky picked up a pair. A singular vote went to Houston. Mine. The Cougars won 32 games last season, reached the Elite Eight and feel undervalued as a program despite averaging nearly 29 wins the last five seasons and making the Final Four in 2020-21. Several returning players, the healthy return of Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark and two key freshmen should mean more success for Kelvin Sampson
Odds and ends
Ten teams that went unranked in the final poll of the 2021-22 season were included in the preseason AP Top 25. That includes new No. 1 North Carolina, which had a 23-8 record at the end of the regular season before its NCAA tournament run. TCU snapped the longest unranked streak from that group of 10, with the Horned Frogs last making the AP Top 25 on Jan. 7, 2019. Indiana wasn't far off from leading that category after last being ranked on Jan. 14, 2019. TCU was also one of two teams to garner a preseason ranking that set a program record. The Horned Frogs' previous record was 20th, while Creighton bettered its previous preseason rankings record by two spots in ninth.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).