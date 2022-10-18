College/Prep Sports Reporter

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM PTS PREV.

1. North Carolina (47) 1,532 NR

2. Gonzaga (12) 1,479 1

3. Houston (1) 1,404 15

4. Kentucky (2) 1,364 7

T5. Kansas 1,200 3

T5. Baylor 1,200 4

7. Duke 1,168 9

8. UCLA 1,093 11

9. Creighton 1,060 NR

10. Arkansas 1,026 17

11. Tennessee 880 5

12. Texas 844 25

13. Indiana 745 NR

14. TCU 735 NR

15. Auburn 623 8

16. Villanova 578 6

17. Arizona 543 2

18. Virginia 462 NR

19. San Diego State 394 NR

20. Alabama 281 NR

21. Oregon 260 NR

22. Michigan 229 NR

23. Illinois 215 19

24. Dayton 170 NR

25. Texas Tech 122 12

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Toledo 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Houston 22

2. North Carolina NR

3. Gonzaga 1

4. Baylor 6

5. Kentucky 7

6. UCLA 11

7. Kansas 8

8. Creighton NR

9. Tennessee 4

10. Duke 9

11. Arkansas 13

12. TCU NR

13. Texas NR

14. San Diego State 24

15. Arizona 2

16. Indiana NR

17. Auburn 5

18. Virginia NR

19. Illinois 17

20. Villanova 3

21. Xavier NR

22. Texas A&M NR

23. Alabama NR

24. Texas Tech 12

25. Dayton NR

Consistency breeds success?

An almost brand new team hasn't lowered expectations for Illinois heading into the 2022-23 season. The Illini were picked second in the preseason Big Ten poll last week and followed that up by getting ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 for the third consecutive year. The latter is a first for the program in more than a decade after being ranked in the preseason poll in 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2005-06. Illinois isn't alone among this year's ranked teams when it comes to roster turnover. How the Illini meld a quartet of four-star freshmen, multiple transfers expected to play key roles and returning players perhaps poised for a breakout will dictate where the program lands in the AP Top 25 in the weeks and months to come.

They're No. 1

Four different teams received No. 1 votes in this year's preseason poll. The majority went to last year's national runners-up, as North Carolina returns four of five starters from its championship game appearances and essentially replaced Brady Manek with Northwestern transfer Pete Nance. Gonzaga held steady near the top of the poll with its share of first place votes, and Kentucky picked up a pair. A singular vote went to Houston. Mine. The Cougars won 32 games last season, reached the Elite Eight and feel undervalued as a program despite averaging nearly 29 wins the last five seasons and making the Final Four in 2020-21. Several returning players, the healthy return of Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark and two key freshmen should mean more success for Kelvin Sampson 

Odds and ends

Ten teams that went unranked in the final poll of the 2021-22 season were included in the preseason AP Top 25. That includes new No. 1 North Carolina, which had a 23-8 record at the end of the regular season before its NCAA tournament run. TCU snapped the longest unranked streak from that group of 10, with the Horned Frogs last making the AP Top 25 on Jan. 7, 2019. Indiana wasn't far off from leading that category after last being ranked on Jan. 14, 2019. TCU was also one of two teams to garner a preseason ranking that set a program record. The Horned Frogs' previous record was 20th, while Creighton bettered its previous preseason rankings record by two spots in ninth.

