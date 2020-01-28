College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

Men's basketball

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1,578 1

2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1,552 2

3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1,434 3

4. San Diego State 21-0 1,408 4

5. Florida State 17-2 1,318 5

6. Louisville 17-3 1,277 6

7. Dayton 18-2 1,163 7

8. Villanova 16-3 1,110 9

9. Duke 16-3 1,084 8

10. Seton Hall 15-4 1,055 10

11. Oregon 17-4 926 12

12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14

13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15

14. Michigan State 15-5 751 11

15. Maryland 16-4 650 17

16. Butler 16-4 631 13

17. Auburn 17-2 619 16

18. Iowa 14-5 545 19

19. Illinois 15-5 483 21

20. Colorado 16-4 314 23

21. Houston 16-4 296 25

22. LSU 15-4 260 NR

23. Wichita State 17-3 161 NR

24. Penn State 14-5 114 NR

25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, St. Mary’s 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., at Santa Clara

2. Baylor 2 Wed., at Iowa State

3. San Diego State 3 Wed., at New Mexico

4. Kansas 4 Sat., vs. Texas Tech

5. Florida State 5 Tues., at Virginia

6. Louisville 6 Wed., at Boston College

7. Villanova 7 Tues., at St. John’s

8. Seton Hall 8 Wed., vs. DePaul

9. Duke 9 Tues., vs. Pittsburgh

10. Dayton 10 Wed., at Duquesne

11. Oregon 11 Thurs., at California

12. Kentucky 13 Wed., vs. Vanderbilt

13. Auburn 15 Tues., at Ole Miss

14. West Virginia 16 Wed., at Texas Tech

15. Michigan State 14 Wed., vs. Northwestern

16. Maryland 18 Thurs., vs. Iowa

17. Iowa 17 Thurs., at Maryland

18. Illinois 22 Thurs., vs. Minnesota

19. Butler 12 Tues., at Georgetown

20. LSU 24 Wed., vs. Alabama

21. Colorado 23 Thurs., at UCLA

22. Houston NR Wed., at East Carolina

23. Rutgers 25 Tues., vs. Purdue

24. Penn State NR Wed., vs. Indiana

25. Wichita State 19 Sat., vs. Tulsa

Scott’s breakdown: Three of the top 10 teams on my ballot — Gonzaga, San Diego State and Dayton — are all projected to win the rest of their regular-season games. Per the KenPom projections, the Bulldogs have the toughest game remaining with a Feb. 22 date at now 15-7 BYU.

Women's basketball

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (22) 19-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2

3. Oregon 17-2 671 4

4. UConn 18-1 665 3

5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5

6. Stanford 18-2 599 6

7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8

8. UCLA 18-1 528 10

9. Mississippi State 18-3 500 9

10. Oregon State 16-4 479 7

11. DePaul 19-2 437 11

12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13

13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12

14. Florida State 17-3 379 14

15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15

16. Arizona 16-3 288 18

17. Maryland 16-4 273 20

18. Iowa 17-3 240 19

19. Arizona State 15-5 212 16

20. Indiana 15-5 152 17

21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24

22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23

23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22

24. Missouri State 16-3 73 NR

25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., at Ole Miss

2. Baylor 2 Tues., vs. Iowa State

3. Oregon 3 Thurs., at Utah

4. Louisville 4 Thurs., at Notre Dame

5. UCLA 5 Fri., at Arizona

6. UConn 6 Thurs., vs. Cincinnati

7. N.C. State 7 Thurs., at Clemson

8. Stanford 8 Fri., at Washington

9. DePaul 11 Fri., vs. Creighton

10. Gonzaga 12 Thurs., vs. San Diego

11. Mississippi State 10 Thurs., vs. Auburn

12. Oregon State 9 Thurs., at Colorado

13. Florida State 13 Thurs., vs. Boston College

14. Iowa 14 Thurs., at Penn State

15. Kentucky 15 Thurs., at Missouri

16. Texas A&M 16 Thurs., vs. Georgia

17. Arizona 17 Fri., vs. UCLA

18. Maryland 22 Thurs., at Ohio State

19. South Dakota 19 Wed., at Omaha

20. Tennessee 21 Thurs., at Vanderbilt

21. Northwestern 20 Thurs., vs. Michigan

22. Arkansas 23 Thurs., at Alabama

23. Arizona State 18 Fri., vs. USC

24. Princeton NR Fri., at Dartmouth

25. Stony Brook NR Wed., vs. UMass-Lowell

Scott’s breakdown: I could have rounded out my ballot with any number of five- or six-loss teams from a power conference. I took a different approach, deciding to reward a Princeton team on a nine-game winning streak and Stony Brook squad that’s won 16 in a row.

