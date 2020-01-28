Ballot breakdown: Illini jump two spots in poll
News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
Men's basketball
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1,578 1
2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1,552 2
3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1,434 3
4. San Diego State 21-0 1,408 4
5. Florida State 17-2 1,318 5
6. Louisville 17-3 1,277 6
7. Dayton 18-2 1,163 7
8. Villanova 16-3 1,110 9
9. Duke 16-3 1,084 8
10. Seton Hall 15-4 1,055 10
11. Oregon 17-4 926 12
12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14
13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15
14. Michigan State 15-5 751 11
15. Maryland 16-4 650 17
16. Butler 16-4 631 13
17. Auburn 17-2 619 16
18. Iowa 14-5 545 19
19. Illinois 15-5 483 21
20. Colorado 16-4 314 23
21. Houston 16-4 296 25
22. LSU 15-4 260 NR
23. Wichita State 17-3 161 NR
24. Penn State 14-5 114 NR
25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, St. Mary’s 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., at Santa Clara
2. Baylor 2 Wed., at Iowa State
3. San Diego State 3 Wed., at New Mexico
4. Kansas 4 Sat., vs. Texas Tech
5. Florida State 5 Tues., at Virginia
6. Louisville 6 Wed., at Boston College
7. Villanova 7 Tues., at St. John’s
8. Seton Hall 8 Wed., vs. DePaul
9. Duke 9 Tues., vs. Pittsburgh
10. Dayton 10 Wed., at Duquesne
11. Oregon 11 Thurs., at California
12. Kentucky 13 Wed., vs. Vanderbilt
13. Auburn 15 Tues., at Ole Miss
14. West Virginia 16 Wed., at Texas Tech
15. Michigan State 14 Wed., vs. Northwestern
16. Maryland 18 Thurs., vs. Iowa
17. Iowa 17 Thurs., at Maryland
18. Illinois 22 Thurs., vs. Minnesota
19. Butler 12 Tues., at Georgetown
20. LSU 24 Wed., vs. Alabama
21. Colorado 23 Thurs., at UCLA
22. Houston NR Wed., at East Carolina
23. Rutgers 25 Tues., vs. Purdue
24. Penn State NR Wed., vs. Indiana
25. Wichita State 19 Sat., vs. Tulsa
Scott’s breakdown: Three of the top 10 teams on my ballot — Gonzaga, San Diego State and Dayton — are all projected to win the rest of their regular-season games. Per the KenPom projections, the Bulldogs have the toughest game remaining with a Feb. 22 date at now 15-7 BYU.
Women's basketball
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (22) 19-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2
3. Oregon 17-2 671 4
4. UConn 18-1 665 3
5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5
6. Stanford 18-2 599 6
7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8
8. UCLA 18-1 528 10
9. Mississippi State 18-3 500 9
10. Oregon State 16-4 479 7
11. DePaul 19-2 437 11
12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13
13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12
14. Florida State 17-3 379 14
15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15
16. Arizona 16-3 288 18
17. Maryland 16-4 273 20
18. Iowa 17-3 240 19
19. Arizona State 15-5 212 16
20. Indiana 15-5 152 17
21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24
22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23
23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22
24. Missouri State 16-3 73 NR
25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21
Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., at Ole Miss
2. Baylor 2 Tues., vs. Iowa State
3. Oregon 3 Thurs., at Utah
4. Louisville 4 Thurs., at Notre Dame
5. UCLA 5 Fri., at Arizona
6. UConn 6 Thurs., vs. Cincinnati
7. N.C. State 7 Thurs., at Clemson
8. Stanford 8 Fri., at Washington
9. DePaul 11 Fri., vs. Creighton
10. Gonzaga 12 Thurs., vs. San Diego
11. Mississippi State 10 Thurs., vs. Auburn
12. Oregon State 9 Thurs., at Colorado
13. Florida State 13 Thurs., vs. Boston College
14. Iowa 14 Thurs., at Penn State
15. Kentucky 15 Thurs., at Missouri
16. Texas A&M 16 Thurs., vs. Georgia
17. Arizona 17 Fri., vs. UCLA
18. Maryland 22 Thurs., at Ohio State
19. South Dakota 19 Wed., at Omaha
20. Tennessee 21 Thurs., at Vanderbilt
21. Northwestern 20 Thurs., vs. Michigan
22. Arkansas 23 Thurs., at Alabama
23. Arizona State 18 Fri., vs. USC
24. Princeton NR Fri., at Dartmouth
25. Stony Brook NR Wed., vs. UMass-Lowell
Scott’s breakdown: I could have rounded out my ballot with any number of five- or six-loss teams from a power conference. I took a different approach, deciding to reward a Princeton team on a nine-game winning streak and Stony Brook squad that’s won 16 in a row.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).