Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Alabama (38) 22-3 1,523 3

2. Houston (22) 23-2 1,503 2

3. Purdue (2) 23-3 1,408 1

4. UCLA 21-4 1,302 7

5. Kansas 20-5 1,283 9

6. Texas 20-6 1,214 5

7. Virginia 19-4 1,212 8

8. Arizona 22-4 1,139 4

9. Baylor 20-6 1,072 14

10. Tennessee 19-6 896 6

11. Marquette 20-6 815 10

12. Kansas State 19-6 790 12

13. Gonzaga 21-5 761 16

14. Indiana 18-7 717 18

15. Miami 21-5 693 19

16. Xavier 19-6 642 13

17. Saint Mary’s 22-5 567 15

18. Creighton 17-8 517 23

19. Iowa State 16-8 396 11

20. UConn 17-8 358 21

21. San Diego State 20-5 271 25

22. TCU 17-8 204 17

23. N.C. State 20-6 140 22

24. Providence 18-7 136 20

25. Florida Atlantic 24-2 117 NR

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Charleston 1, Maryland 1.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Purdue 1

2. Houston 2

3. Alabama 4

4. Kansas 8

5. Virginia 9

6. Texas 6

7. UCLA 7

8. Arizona 3

9. Baylor 14

10. Kansas State 13

11. Marquette 11

12. Creighton NR

13. Xavier 10

14. Indiana 18

15. Tennessee 5

16. Miami 22

17. Connectic 19

18. Saint Mary’s 15

19. Gonzaga 16

20. Florida Atlantic 21

21. Iowa State 12

22. TCU 17

23. Northwestern NR

24. Missouri NR

25. Illinois NR

WHO’S UPDid Chris Collins just save his job? It’s fair to say the Northwestern coach was on the hot seat — or at least the uncomfortably warm seat — heading into this season. That NCAA tournament appearance in the 2016-17 season seemed like a lifetime ago. Particularly with Northwestern’s inability to run essentially that same team back the next year combined with consecutive single-digit win seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Collins’ comfortability on the hot seat even wavered this season. More after a 12-3 start. Less after dropping four of seven games after that. More after the Wildcats won three straight games, with the third Sunday against Purdue. Now Collins is the only Northwestern coach to lead the team to the NCAA tournament and beat a No. 1 team.

WHO’S DOWNThe SEC should be particularly thankful for what Alabama has accomplished this season ... because the rest of the conference is kind of a mess. Kentucky is flirting with missing the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years. Texas A&M has a pair of Quad IV losses and is in second place in the league standings. Arkansas has flat-lined after starting the year as a potential title contender. The bottom of the league with Mississippi, South Carolina and LSU is a disaster. And Tennessee just lost on consecutive buzzer-beaters to unranked Vanderbilt and unranked Missouri and might actually not be as good as the metrics forecast. Roll Tide.

WHO TO WATCH

Creighton has put itself in prime position to win the Big East thanks to an eight-game winning streak that includes victories against Providence, Xavier and Connecticut. The No. 18 Bluejays get another crack at the No. 24 Friars at 6 p.m. Tuesday on FS1. While beating league-leading Marquette next week will be important, a road win in Rhode Island will keep the Bluejays within striking distance. The game of the week, though, comes at 6 p.m. Wednesday with new No. 1 Alabama playing at maybe fraudulent No. 10 Tennessee on ESPN2. The Crimson Tide are still a football school, but shouts to what Nate Oats has done.

