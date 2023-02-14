Ballot breakdown | Illini just miss on top 25 ... again
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Alabama (38) 22-3 1,523 3
2. Houston (22) 23-2 1,503 2
3. Purdue (2) 23-3 1,408 1
4. UCLA 21-4 1,302 7
5. Kansas 20-5 1,283 9
6. Texas 20-6 1,214 5
7. Virginia 19-4 1,212 8
8. Arizona 22-4 1,139 4
9. Baylor 20-6 1,072 14
10. Tennessee 19-6 896 6
11. Marquette 20-6 815 10
12. Kansas State 19-6 790 12
13. Gonzaga 21-5 761 16
14. Indiana 18-7 717 18
15. Miami 21-5 693 19
16. Xavier 19-6 642 13
17. Saint Mary’s 22-5 567 15
18. Creighton 17-8 517 23
19. Iowa State 16-8 396 11
20. UConn 17-8 358 21
21. San Diego State 20-5 271 25
22. TCU 17-8 204 17
23. N.C. State 20-6 140 22
24. Providence 18-7 136 20
25. Florida Atlantic 24-2 117 NR
Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Charleston 1, Maryland 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Purdue 1
2. Houston 2
3. Alabama 4
4. Kansas 8
5. Virginia 9
6. Texas 6
7. UCLA 7
8. Arizona 3
9. Baylor 14
10. Kansas State 13
11. Marquette 11
12. Creighton NR
13. Xavier 10
14. Indiana 18
15. Tennessee 5
16. Miami 22
17. Connectic 19
18. Saint Mary’s 15
19. Gonzaga 16
20. Florida Atlantic 21
21. Iowa State 12
22. TCU 17
23. Northwestern NR
24. Missouri NR
25. Illinois NR
WHO’S UPDid Chris Collins just save his job? It’s fair to say the Northwestern coach was on the hot seat — or at least the uncomfortably warm seat — heading into this season. That NCAA tournament appearance in the 2016-17 season seemed like a lifetime ago. Particularly with Northwestern’s inability to run essentially that same team back the next year combined with consecutive single-digit win seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Collins’ comfortability on the hot seat even wavered this season. More after a 12-3 start. Less after dropping four of seven games after that. More after the Wildcats won three straight games, with the third Sunday against Purdue. Now Collins is the only Northwestern coach to lead the team to the NCAA tournament and beat a No. 1 team.
WHO’S DOWNThe SEC should be particularly thankful for what Alabama has accomplished this season ... because the rest of the conference is kind of a mess. Kentucky is flirting with missing the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years. Texas A&M has a pair of Quad IV losses and is in second place in the league standings. Arkansas has flat-lined after starting the year as a potential title contender. The bottom of the league with Mississippi, South Carolina and LSU is a disaster. And Tennessee just lost on consecutive buzzer-beaters to unranked Vanderbilt and unranked Missouri and might actually not be as good as the metrics forecast. Roll Tide.
WHO TO WATCH
Creighton has put itself in prime position to win the Big East thanks to an eight-game winning streak that includes victories against Providence, Xavier and Connecticut. The No. 18 Bluejays get another crack at the No. 24 Friars at 6 p.m. Tuesday on FS1. While beating league-leading Marquette next week will be important, a road win in Rhode Island will keep the Bluejays within striking distance. The game of the week, though, comes at 6 p.m. Wednesday with new No. 1 Alabama playing at maybe fraudulent No. 10 Tennessee on ESPN2. The Crimson Tide are still a football school, but shouts to what Nate Oats has done.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).