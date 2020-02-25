News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1,598 3
2. Baylor (1) 24-2 1,532 1
3. Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2
4. Dayton 25-2 1,413 5
5. San Diego State 26-1 1,287 4
6. Florida State 23-4 1,247 8
7. Duke 23-4 1,186 6
8. Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10
9. Maryland 22-5 1,124 7
10. Creighton 22-6 986 15
11. Louisville 23-5 966 11
12. Villanova 21-6 928 12
13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14. Oregon 21-7 653 14
15. Auburn 23-4 643 13
16. Penn State 20-7 618 9
17. BYU 23-7 598 23
18. Iowa 19-8 489 20
19. Michigan 18-9 329 NR
20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21. Colorado 21-7 291 18
22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 NR
23. Ohio State 18-9 210 25
24. Michigan State 18-9 160 NR
25. Houston 21-7 102 22
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, Liberty 2, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, UCLA 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Kansas 4 Sat., at Kansas State
2. Baylor 2 Tues., vs. Kansas State
3. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. San Diego
4. San Diego State 3 Tues., vs. Colorado State
5. Dayton 6 Tues., at George Mason
6. Kentucky 8 Tues., at Texas A&M
7. Duke 5 Tues., at Wake Forest
8. Florida State 10 Sat., at Clemson
9. Maryland 7 Wed., at Minnesota
10. Creighton 13 Sun., at St. John’s
11. Villanova 14 Wed., vs. St. John’s
12. Louisville 15 Sun., vs. Virginia Tech
13. Seton Hall 16 Sat., at Marquette
14. BYU 24 Sat., at Pepperdine
15. Iowa 20 Tues., at Michigan State
16. Auburn 11 Tues., vs. Ole Miss
17. Oregon 12 Thurs., vs. Oregon State
18. Penn State 9 Wed., vs. Rutgers
19. Colorado 17 Thurs., at California
20. West Virginia 18 Sat., vs. Oklahoma
21. Ohio State 25 Thurs., at Nebraska
22. Illinois NR Thurs., at Northwestern
23. Michigan NR Thurs., vs. Wisconsin
24. Arizona State NR Thurs., at UCLA
25. Butler 23 Sat., vs. DePaul
Scott’s breakdown: Fifteen different ranked teams lost at least once last week — a fairly standard occurrence this season. That opened the door, at least on our ballot, for a team like Arizona State. The Sun Devils have won seven straight and nine of their last 10 games to climb to the top of the Pac-12 behind leading scorer Remy Martin and one-time Illinois target Alonzo Verge Jr.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3
4. Stanford 24-3 635 4
5. Louisville 25-3 624 5
6. UConn 23-3 605 6
7. Maryland 23-4 587 7
8. N.C. State 23-3 523 10
9. UCLA 23-4 493 8
10. Mississippi State 23-5 447 9
11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13
12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16
13. Arizona 22-5 379 11
14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18
15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14
16. DePaul 25-4 324 12
17. Oregon State 20-8 272 15
18. Iowa 22-5 260 19
19. Florida State 21-6 198 17
20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20
21. Missouri State 23-3 165 23
22. Indiana 21-7 127 24
23. Princeton 21-1 83 25
24. Arizona State 19-9 60 21
25. TCU 20-5 59 NR
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Central Michigan 6, Duke 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., at Florida
2. Baylor 2 Sat., vs. Kansas State
3. Oregon 3 Fri., vs. Washington State
4. Stanford 4 Fri., at Arizona
5. Louisville 5 Thurs., vs. Boston College
6. Maryland 7 Tues., vs. Purdue
7. UCLA 6 Fri., vs. Colorado
8. UConn 8 Wed., vs. Cincinnati
9. N.C. State 10 Thurs., vs. Syracuse
10. Gonzaga 12 Sat., at Portland
11. Texas A&M 15 Thurs., vs. Alabama
12. DePaul 9 Sun., at Marquette
13. Mississippi State 11 Thurs., vs. Arkansas
14. Arizona 13 Fri., vs. Stanford
15. Kentucky 14 Thurs., vs. Georgia
16. South Dakota 16 Sat., vs. North Dakota
17. Iowa 19 Thurs., vs. Minnesota
18. Northwestern 20 Tues., at Ohio State
19. Florida State 17 Thurs., vs. Clemson
20. Oregon State 18 Fri., vs. Washington
21. Princeton 22 Tues., vs. Penn
22. Missouri State 24 Thurs., at Illinois State
23. Fla. Gulf Coast 25 Sat., vs. North Alabama
24. TCU NR Wed., vs. Texas
25. Arkansas 21 Thurs., at Mississippi State
Scott’s breakdown: The last great Princeton run got then coach Courtney Banghart the North Carolina job this season. This year’s Tigers have won 17 straight games to reach top 25 status. Where might new coach Carla Berube — a national champ as a player at UConn in the mid-90s — wind up next?