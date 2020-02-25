Listen to this article

News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1,598 3

2. Baylor (1) 24-2 1,532 1

3. Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2

4. Dayton 25-2 1,413 5

5. San Diego State 26-1 1,287 4

6. Florida State 23-4 1,247 8

7. Duke 23-4 1,186 6

8. Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10

9. Maryland 22-5 1,124 7

10. Creighton 22-6 986 15

11. Louisville 23-5 966 11

12. Villanova 21-6 928 12

13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16

14. Oregon 21-7 653 14

15. Auburn 23-4 643 13

16. Penn State 20-7 618 9

17. BYU 23-7 598 23

18. Iowa 19-8 489 20

19. Michigan 18-9 329 NR

20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17

21. Colorado 21-7 291 18

22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 NR

23. Ohio State 18-9 210 25

24. Michigan State 18-9 160 NR

25. Houston 21-7 102 22

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, Liberty 2, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, UCLA 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Kansas 4 Sat., at Kansas State

2. Baylor 2 Tues., vs. Kansas State

3. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. San Diego

4. San Diego State 3 Tues., vs. Colorado State

5. Dayton 6 Tues., at George Mason

6. Kentucky 8 Tues., at Texas A&M

7. Duke 5 Tues., at Wake Forest

8. Florida State 10 Sat., at Clemson

9. Maryland 7 Wed., at Minnesota

10. Creighton 13 Sun., at St. John’s

11. Villanova 14 Wed., vs. St. John’s

12. Louisville 15 Sun., vs. Virginia Tech

13. Seton Hall 16 Sat., at Marquette

14. BYU 24 Sat., at Pepperdine

15. Iowa 20 Tues., at Michigan State

16. Auburn 11 Tues., vs. Ole Miss

17. Oregon 12 Thurs., vs. Oregon State

18. Penn State 9 Wed., vs. Rutgers

19. Colorado 17 Thurs., at California

20. West Virginia 18 Sat., vs. Oklahoma

21. Ohio State 25 Thurs., at Nebraska

22. Illinois NR Thurs., at Northwestern

23. Michigan NR Thurs., vs. Wisconsin

24. Arizona State NR Thurs., at UCLA

25. Butler 23 Sat., vs. DePaul

Scott’s breakdown: Fifteen different ranked teams lost at least once last week — a fairly standard occurrence this season. That opened the door, at least on our ballot, for a team like Arizona State. The Sun Devils have won seven straight and nine of their last 10 games to climb to the top of the Pac-12 behind leading scorer Remy Martin and one-time Illinois target Alonzo Verge Jr.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3

4. Stanford 24-3 635 4

5. Louisville 25-3 624 5

6. UConn 23-3 605 6

7. Maryland 23-4 587 7

8. N.C. State 23-3 523 10

9. UCLA 23-4 493 8

10. Mississippi State 23-5 447 9

11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13

12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16

13. Arizona 22-5 379 11

14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18

15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14

16. DePaul 25-4 324 12

17. Oregon State 20-8 272 15

18. Iowa 22-5 260 19

19. Florida State 21-6 198 17

20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20

21. Missouri State 23-3 165 23

22. Indiana 21-7 127 24

23. Princeton 21-1 83 25

24. Arizona State 19-9 60 21

25. TCU 20-5 59 NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Central Michigan 6, Duke 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., at Florida

2. Baylor 2 Sat., vs. Kansas State

3. Oregon 3 Fri., vs. Washington State

4. Stanford 4 Fri., at Arizona

5. Louisville 5 Thurs., vs. Boston College

6. Maryland 7 Tues., vs. Purdue

7. UCLA 6 Fri., vs. Colorado

8. UConn 8 Wed., vs. Cincinnati

9. N.C. State 10 Thurs., vs. Syracuse

10. Gonzaga 12 Sat., at Portland

11. Texas A&M 15 Thurs., vs. Alabama

12. DePaul 9 Sun., at Marquette

13. Mississippi State 11 Thurs., vs. Arkansas

14. Arizona 13 Fri., vs. Stanford

15. Kentucky 14 Thurs., vs. Georgia

16. South Dakota 16 Sat., vs. North Dakota

17. Iowa 19 Thurs., vs. Minnesota

18. Northwestern 20 Tues., at Ohio State

19. Florida State 17 Thurs., vs. Clemson

20. Oregon State 18 Fri., vs. Washington

21. Princeton 22 Tues., vs. Penn

22. Missouri State 24 Thurs., at Illinois State

23. Fla. Gulf Coast 25 Sat., vs. North Alabama

24. TCU NR Wed., vs. Texas

25. Arkansas 21 Thurs., at Mississippi State

Scott’s breakdown: The last great Princeton run got then coach Courtney Banghart the North Carolina job this season. This year’s Tigers have won 17 straight games to reach top 25 status. Where might new coach Carla Berube — a national champ as a player at UConn in the mid-90s — wind up next?

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).