Ballot breakdown | Illini rise before tough home loss
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1,486 2
2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1,482 4
3. Arizona 14-1 1,320 6
4. Purdue 15-2 1,255 7
5. Baylor 15-2 1,238 1
6. Duke 14-2 1,205 8
7. Kansas 14-2 1,192 9
8. Wisconsin 14-2 1,056 13
9. UCLA 11-2 1,041 3
10. Houston 15-2 1,036 11
11. Villanova 13-4 908 14
12. Kentucky 14-3 804 18
13. LSU 15-2 738 12
14. Michigan State 14-3 681 10
15. Iowa State 14-3 665 15
16. Southern Cal 14-2 618 5
17. Illinois 13-4 521 25
18. Texas Tech 13-4 509 19
19. Ohio State 11-4 465 16
20. Xavier 13-3 427 17
21. Providence 14-2 350 23
22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 NR
23. Texas 13-4 185 21
24. Tennessee 11-5 98 22
25. Connecticut 11-4 73 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Auburn 5
2. Gonzaga 2
3. Baylor 1
4. Arizona 4
5. Purdue 7
6. Duke 8
7. Kansas 9
8. LSU 6
9. Wisconsin 13
10. UCLA 3
11. Houston 14
12. Villanova 19
13. Michigan State 11
14. Kentucky 24
15. Iowa State 15
16. Texas Tech 16
17. Xavier 12
18. Illinois 18
19. Providence 21
20. USC 10
21. Ohio State 20
22. Miami 17
23. West Virginia NR
24. UConn NR
25. Texas 23
WHO’S UP
Illinois officially climbed from No. 25 to No. 17 just minutes before Monday’s game against Purdue. Losing to the Boilermakers in double overtime shouldn’t mean a drop come next week’s poll unless it’s accompanied by a Friday night loss at Maryland. While the analytics — particularly on offense — favor the Illini, they’re still on the hunt for that truly signature win. Next week against at home against No. 14 Michigan State would do it.
WHO’S DOWN
It’s clear Southern California was significantly overvalued as one of the last two unbeaten teams remaining in the country. I fell into that group, too, but never had the Trojans as high as the No. 5 spot they occupied in last week’s poll. Now that USC has lost to both Stanford and Oregon, the rose-colored glasses can come off to reveal that the Trojans really haven’t played anybody with just two top 100 wins.
WHO TO WATCH
If Monday’s matinee between Illinois and Purdue grabbed your attention, the Big Ten will bookend the work week with another top 25 showdown with No. 8 Wisconsin hosting No. 14 Michigan State (8 p.m., FS1) on Friday night. The Badgers are perhaps the unlikeliest of the current top 10 teams given the roster churn (and off-the-court distractions) in the offseason, but sophomore guard Johnny Davis has gone a long way in making them relevant.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).