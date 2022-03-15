THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (54) 26-3 1,518 1
2. Arizona (7) 31-3 1,470 2
3. Kansas 28-6 1,388 6
4. Baylor 26-6 1,286 3
5. Tennessee 26-7 1,235 9
6. Villanova 26-7 1,211 8
7. Kentucky 26-7 1,178 5
8. Auburn 27-5 1,144 4
9. Duke 28-6 986 7
10. Purdue 27-7 958 9
11. UCLA 25-7 823 13
12. Texas Tech 25-9 819 14
13. Providence 25-5 723 11
14. Wisconsin 24-7 685 12
15. Houston 29-5 665 18
16. Iowa 26-9 661 24
17. Arkansas 25-8 578 15
18. St. Mary’s 25-7 508 17
19. Illinois 22-9 457 16
20. Murray State 30-2 425 19
21. Connecticut 23-9 353 20
22. Southern Cal 26-7 170 21
23. Boise State 27-7 165 NR
24. Colorado State 25-5 82 23
25. Texas 21-11 72 22
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 33, San Diego State 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, Indiana 2, San Francisco 2, Davidson 2, Yale 1, Longwood 1, Seton Hall 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Arizona 2
3. Villanova 6
4. Tennesse 7
5. Auburn 3
6. Baylor 4
7. Kentucky 5
8. Kansas 8
9. Duke 9
10. Providence 10
11. UCLA 14
12. Texas Tech 16
13. Arkansas 17
14. Purdue 11
15. Murray State 15
16. Wisconsin 13
17. Illinois 12
18. Iowa 23
19. Connecticut 18
20. St. Mary’s 20
21. Boise State 24
22. Houston 22
23. Memphis 21
24. San Diego State NR
25. Southern Cal 25
WHO’S UP
Where Tennessee was seeded in the NCAA tournament can be argued — especially if you’re of a mind the Vols should have been a No. 2 seed — but what can’t be argued is the absolute heater the team is on heading into the tournament. Tennessee has won 12 of its last three games and took down Kentucky in the SEC tournament semifinals. That run pushed the Vols up four spots into the top five of the final poll.
WHO’S DOWN
Enough of last week’s ranked teams lost in their respective conference tournaments that, while there was plenty of movement up and down the poll, most of the moves were incremental. Auburn and Illinois, though, did both fall four spots. The Illini after a lackluster offensive performance in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals against Indiana and the Tigers after their own shooting woes in the SEC tournament quarterfinals against Texas A&M.
WHO TO WATCH
The first ranked teams won’t play until Thursday in the NCAA tournament, with Providence facing a South Dakota State team that hasn’t lost since Dec. 15. Potential upset alert! Other intriguing first-round games featuring ranked teams include Boise State playing Memphis in an 8/9 showdown, red hot Iowa taking on Atlantic 10 bid stealer Richmond and a battle of mid-majors with Murray State playing San Francisco.