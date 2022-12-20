Ballot breakdown | Illini up two spots; Arizona, Kansas make bigger moves
The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM RECORD PTS. PREV.
1. Purdue (40) 11-0 1,502 1
2. Connecticut (21) 12-0 1,482 3
3. Houston 11-1 1,347 5
4. Kansas 10-1 1,290 8
5. Arizona 10-1 1,269 9
6. Virginia 8-1 1,195 2
7. Texas 9-1 1,064 7
8. Tennessee 9-2 1,024 6
9. Alabama 9-2 1,021 4
10. Arkansas 10-1 1,004 10
11. Gonzaga 9-3 895 15
12. Baylor 7-2 873 11
13. UCLA 10-2 871 16
14. Duke 10-2 819 12
15. Mississippi State 11-0 623 17
16. Illinois 8-3 528 18
17. Wisconsin 9-2 432 22
18. Indiana 8-3 408 14
19. Kentucky 7-3 370 13
20. TCU 9-1 358 21
21. Virginia Tech 11-1 297 24
22. Miami 11-1 208 25
23. Auburn 9-2 118 19
24. Marquette 9-3 116 NR
25. Arizona State 11-1 98 NR
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary’s 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25Rankings from The News-Gazette’s men’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey, with his previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Purdue 2
3. Houston 6
4. Arizona 9
5. Kansas 7
6. Virginia 3
7. Tennessee 5
8. Texas 8
9. Alabama 4
10. Arkansas 10
11. Baylor 11
12. Duke 12
13. Gonzaga 18
14. UCLA 20
15. Mississippi State 16
16. Virginia Tech 21
17. Miami 22
18. New Mexico 25
19. Indiana 14
20. Xavier NR
21. West Virginia NR
22. Kentucky 19
23. Maryland 15
24. Illinois 17
25. Charleston 23
WHO’S UPIllinois was one of 12 teams that moved up in the most recent AP Top 25. Just not on my ballot. The Illini simply benefited from beating Alabama A&M and other ranked teams losing last week. Making more significant moves officially — and on my ballot — were Arizona and Kansas jumping into the top five. The Wildcats fended off Tennessee late for an elite signature win at home, and the Jayhawks beat the brakes off Indiana at Allen Fieldhouse to claim what’s probably now a good, but not great, victory. Dominant nonetheless. Arizona has a real advantage up front with Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo (a combined 38.2 points and 17.9 rebounds per game), while Jalen Wilson is doing it all for Kansas.
WHO’S DOWNThe way the last two weeks have gone, Maryland might have used up all its mojo in beating Illinois to start the month because the season has spiraled for the Terrapins since. A loss at Wisconsin is one thing. The Badgers are tough at the Kohl Center. Even losing on a neutral court to a top-10 Tennessee team can be explained away. It was a defensive slog, and Maryland only came up three points short. But UCLA overwhelming the Terps at home? That’s tough to ignore. The Bruins led by as many as 38 points late in the second half before closing out their 87-60 victory. It was the most lopsided defeat for Maryland in the 20 years its called the XFINITY Center home.
WHO TO WATCHThere’s just a single ranked matchup this week with No. 6 Virginia playing at No. 22 Miami on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., ACC Network). The Hurricanes are loitering near the bottom of the poll based on results with solid wins against Providence, UCF, Rutgers and North Carolina State. Taking down the Cavaliers? That’s the signature victory Jim Larranaga and Co. are still chasing. Miami had a bit of offseason unrest in the NIL world, but Isaiah Wong has made good on his return to Coral Gables, Fla., and has led the way this season. Wong is even outperforming the player — Kansas State transfer guard Nijel Pack and his two-year, $800,000 deal — that almost sent him packing.
