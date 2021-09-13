College/Prep Sports Reporter

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1,572 1

2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1,514 2

3. Oklahoma 2-0 1,402 4

4. Oregon 2-0 1,355 12

5. Iowa 2-0 1,263 10

6. Clemson 1-1 1,246 6

7. Texas A&M 2-0 1,206 7

8. Cincinnati 2-0 1,149 7

9. Ohio State 1-1 1,029 3

10. Penn State 2-0 1,005 11

11. Florida 2-0 935 13

12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8

13. UCLA 2-0 804 16

14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9

15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19

16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17

17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20

18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18

19. Arizona State 2-0 341 23

20. Arkansas 2-0 277 NR

21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24

22. Auburn 2-0 233 25

23. BYU 2-0 213 NR

24. Miami 1-1 177 22

25. Michigan 2-0 163 NR

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Kentucky 13, Pittsburgh 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Fresno State 2, Texas Tech 2, Toledo 2, Army West Point 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Georgia 2

3. Oklahoma 3

4. Oregon 8

5. Iowa 14

6. Texas A&M 6

7. Cincinnati 7

8. Ohio State 4

9. Clemson 5

10. Notre Dame 9

11. Florida 12

12. Penn State 15

13. UCLA 16

14. Arkansas NR

15. Iowa State 10

16. Arizona State 21

17. Coastal Carolina 22

18. BYU NR

19. Wisconsin 17

20. USC 11

21. Texas 13

22. North Carolina 18

23. Miami 19

24. LSU 20

25. Indiana 24

WHO’S UP

➜ Raise your hand if you had Iowa as a top-five team just two weeks into the season. No one outside of Iowa City? Sounds about right. But here the Hawkeyes are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the country after Ohio State’s home loss to Oregon. Kirk Ferentz and Co. already have a pair of AP Top 25 wins in two opportunities, and it right now it doesn’t look like anyone in the Big Ten West can touch them.

WHO’S DOWN

➜ Maybe Texas isn’t back. The Steve Sarkisian era took its first hit Saturday when the Longhorns just got run over by the Arkansas Razorbacks. “Woo, pig sooie!” indeed. Texas intends to make a staggering amount of money once its move to the SEC is finalized, so this game won’t put the brakes on that. But if the Longhorns can’t even beat Arkansas, how do they expect to beat Alabama or Georgia or any of the other regularly ranked SEC teams? Or do they not?

WHO TO WATCH

➜ Too bad the “Game of the Century” rematch between Oklahoma and Nebraska projects to be a dud. Thankfully, the SEC has college football fans covered with an intriguing matchup between Alabama and Florida. The No. 11 Gators should be able to give the No. 1 Crimson Tide a better game than either Miami or Mercer and will have home-field advantage at “The Swamp.” But let’s be honest. There’s Alabama and then there’s everybody else.

