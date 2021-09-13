Ballot breakdown | Iowa surges into the top five
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1,572 1
2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1,514 2
3. Oklahoma 2-0 1,402 4
4. Oregon 2-0 1,355 12
5. Iowa 2-0 1,263 10
6. Clemson 1-1 1,246 6
7. Texas A&M 2-0 1,206 7
8. Cincinnati 2-0 1,149 7
9. Ohio State 1-1 1,029 3
10. Penn State 2-0 1,005 11
11. Florida 2-0 935 13
12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8
13. UCLA 2-0 804 16
14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9
15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19
16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17
17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20
18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18
19. Arizona State 2-0 341 23
20. Arkansas 2-0 277 NR
21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24
22. Auburn 2-0 233 25
23. BYU 2-0 213 NR
24. Miami 1-1 177 22
25. Michigan 2-0 163 NR
Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Kentucky 13, Pittsburgh 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Fresno State 2, Texas Tech 2, Toledo 2, Army West Point 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Oklahoma 3
4. Oregon 8
5. Iowa 14
6. Texas A&M 6
7. Cincinnati 7
8. Ohio State 4
9. Clemson 5
10. Notre Dame 9
11. Florida 12
12. Penn State 15
13. UCLA 16
14. Arkansas NR
15. Iowa State 10
16. Arizona State 21
17. Coastal Carolina 22
18. BYU NR
19. Wisconsin 17
20. USC 11
21. Texas 13
22. North Carolina 18
23. Miami 19
24. LSU 20
25. Indiana 24
WHO’S UP
➜ Raise your hand if you had Iowa as a top-five team just two weeks into the season. No one outside of Iowa City? Sounds about right. But here the Hawkeyes are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the country after Ohio State’s home loss to Oregon. Kirk Ferentz and Co. already have a pair of AP Top 25 wins in two opportunities, and it right now it doesn’t look like anyone in the Big Ten West can touch them.
WHO’S DOWN
➜ Maybe Texas isn’t back. The Steve Sarkisian era took its first hit Saturday when the Longhorns just got run over by the Arkansas Razorbacks. “Woo, pig sooie!” indeed. Texas intends to make a staggering amount of money once its move to the SEC is finalized, so this game won’t put the brakes on that. But if the Longhorns can’t even beat Arkansas, how do they expect to beat Alabama or Georgia or any of the other regularly ranked SEC teams? Or do they not?
WHO TO WATCH
➜ Too bad the “Game of the Century” rematch between Oklahoma and Nebraska projects to be a dud. Thankfully, the SEC has college football fans covered with an intriguing matchup between Alabama and Florida. The No. 11 Gators should be able to give the No. 1 Crimson Tide a better game than either Miami or Mercer and will have home-field advantage at “The Swamp.” But let’s be honest. There’s Alabama and then there’s everybody else.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).