Listen to this article

Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks down this week’s poll:

The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

TEAM Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Louisville (22) 14-0 739 1

2. N.C. State (5) 11-0 710 2

3. Connecticut (1) 10-0 692 3

4. South Carolina (2) 12-1 679 4

5. UCLA 9-2 618 6

6. Stanford 12-2 572 5

7. Maryland 11-1 565 7

8. Texas A&M 14-1 550 8

9. Baylor 10-2 522 9

10. Arizona 11-2 494 10

11. Oregon 11-3 420 13

12. Michigan 10-1 382 11

13. South Florida 10-1 353 14

14. Ohio State 8-1 346 17

15. Kentucky 11-4 320 12

16. Indiana 9-3 308 16

17. DePaul 9-3 238 18

18. Gonzaga 13-2 186 20

19. Arkansas 11-5 182 15

20. Tennessee 10-3 180 25

21. Mississippi State 8-4 156 19

22. Georgia 12-2 122 22

23. Northwestern 8-3 93 21

24. West Virginia 11-2 72 NR

25. South Dakota State 13-2 66 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri State 49, Iowa State 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Georgia Tech 5, Milwaukee 4, South Dakota 2.

Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Louisville 1

2. N.C. State 2

3. Connecticut 4

4. South Carolina 3

5. UCLA 8

6. Stanford 5

7. Maryland 6

8. Arizona 7

9. Texas A&M 9

10. Baylor 11

11. Oregon 12

12. South Florida 15

13. Kentucky 13

14. Ohio State 19

15. Michigan 10

16. Indiana 16

17. DePaul 17

18. Gonzaga 20

19. Arkansas 14

20. Mississippi State 18

21. Tennessee 25

22. Northwestern 21

23. Georgia NR

24. Texas 23

25. West Virginia NR

Who’s up: South Florida. The Bulls have moved up at least one spot in each of the past four polls from No. 21 on Dec. 28 to a season-high of 13 in Monday’s poll. Sure, Jose Fernandez’s South Florida program has benefited from UConn no longer casting a rather large shadow after the Huskies’ move to the Big East for this season cleared the Bulls’ path in the AAC. But, USF has a good nonconference win on its resume — the Bulls beat then-No. 6 Mississippi State in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 5.

Who’s down: Arkansas. The rugged SEC has not been kind to the Razorbacks, whose five losses were the most of any AP Top 25 team in Monday’s poll. Arkansas, in fact, picked up its sixth loss shortly thereafter, falling 75-73 at Georgia on Monday.

Who to watch: Louisville and N.C. State both survived scares on Sunday. The Cardinals (14-0) escaped with a 65-63 win at Wake Forest while the Wolfpack (11-0) — playing their first game since Jan. 3 — held on for an 89-87 home win against Virginia Tech. Louisville hosts Miami (7-5) on Tuesday. N.C. State, meanwhile, continues a home-and-home with Virginia Tech (7-7) with Thursday’s game in Blacksburg, Va.

Trending Videos