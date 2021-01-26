Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks down this week’s poll:
The Associated Press Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
TEAM Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Louisville (22) 14-0 739 1
2. N.C. State (5) 11-0 710 2
3. Connecticut (1) 10-0 692 3
4. South Carolina (2) 12-1 679 4
5. UCLA 9-2 618 6
6. Stanford 12-2 572 5
7. Maryland 11-1 565 7
8. Texas A&M 14-1 550 8
9. Baylor 10-2 522 9
10. Arizona 11-2 494 10
11. Oregon 11-3 420 13
12. Michigan 10-1 382 11
13. South Florida 10-1 353 14
14. Ohio State 8-1 346 17
15. Kentucky 11-4 320 12
16. Indiana 9-3 308 16
17. DePaul 9-3 238 18
18. Gonzaga 13-2 186 20
19. Arkansas 11-5 182 15
20. Tennessee 10-3 180 25
21. Mississippi State 8-4 156 19
22. Georgia 12-2 122 22
23. Northwestern 8-3 93 21
24. West Virginia 11-2 72 NR
25. South Dakota State 13-2 66 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri State 49, Iowa State 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Georgia Tech 5, Milwaukee 4, South Dakota 2.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Louisville 1
2. N.C. State 2
3. Connecticut 4
4. South Carolina 3
5. UCLA 8
6. Stanford 5
7. Maryland 6
8. Arizona 7
9. Texas A&M 9
10. Baylor 11
11. Oregon 12
12. South Florida 15
13. Kentucky 13
14. Ohio State 19
15. Michigan 10
16. Indiana 16
17. DePaul 17
18. Gonzaga 20
19. Arkansas 14
20. Mississippi State 18
21. Tennessee 25
22. Northwestern 21
23. Georgia NR
24. Texas 23
25. West Virginia NR
Who’s up: South Florida. The Bulls have moved up at least one spot in each of the past four polls from No. 21 on Dec. 28 to a season-high of 13 in Monday’s poll. Sure, Jose Fernandez’s South Florida program has benefited from UConn no longer casting a rather large shadow after the Huskies’ move to the Big East for this season cleared the Bulls’ path in the AAC. But, USF has a good nonconference win on its resume — the Bulls beat then-No. 6 Mississippi State in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 5.
Who’s down: Arkansas. The rugged SEC has not been kind to the Razorbacks, whose five losses were the most of any AP Top 25 team in Monday’s poll. Arkansas, in fact, picked up its sixth loss shortly thereafter, falling 75-73 at Georgia on Monday.
Who to watch: Louisville and N.C. State both survived scares on Sunday. The Cardinals (14-0) escaped with a 65-63 win at Wake Forest while the Wolfpack (11-0) — playing their first game since Jan. 3 — held on for an 89-87 home win against Virginia Tech. Louisville hosts Miami (7-5) on Tuesday. N.C. State, meanwhile, continues a home-and-home with Virginia Tech (7-7) with Thursday’s game in Blacksburg, Va.