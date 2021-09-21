College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1,547 1

2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1,491 2

3. Oregon 3-0 1,385 4

4. Oklahoma 3-0 1,302 3

5. Iowa 3-0 1,298 5

6. Penn State 3-0 1,197 10

7. Texas A&M 3-0 1,158 7

8. Cincinnati 3-0 1,145 8

9. Clemson 2-1 1,074 6

10. Ohio State 2-1 976 9

11. Florida 2-1 930 11

12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12

13. Ole Miss 3-0 717 17

14. Iowa State 3-0 664 14

15. BYU 3-0 603 23

16. Arkansas 3-0 547 20

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16

18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18

19. Michigan 3-0 456 25

20. Michigan State 3-0 389 NR

21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21

22. Fresno State 3-1 201 NR

23. Auburn 2-1 166 22

24. UCLA 2-1 142 13

25. Kansas State 3-0 127 NR

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, San Diego State 16, USC 16, LSU 14, West Virginia 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Memphis 3, Stanford 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK. TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Georgia 2

3. Oklahoma 3

4. Oregon 4

5. Iowa 5

6. Texas A&M 6

7. Cincinnati 7

8. Penn State 12

9. Ohio State 8

10. Clemson 9

11. Notre Dame 10

12. Arkansas 14

13. BYU 18

14. Coastal Carolina 17

15. Florida 11

16. Michigan State NR

17. Iowa State 15

18. Wisconsin 19

19. USC 20

20. Texas 21

21. North Carolina 22

22. Ole Miss NR

23. Michigan NR

24. UCLA 13

25. LSU 24

WHO’S UP

It might be an expedient rebuild in East Lansing, Mich., with the way Mel Tucker has Michigan State playing through the first quarter of the 2021 season. The Spartans went 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and got rocked in more than half their losses. Now? Michigan State is unbeaten, has two road wins (including at a ranked Miami team) and is in the Top 25. Tucker went all in on the transfer portal in the offseason. Among the 14 new additions is running back Kenneth Walker III, who is averaging 8.6 yards per carry after transferring from Wake Forest.

WHO’S DOWN

It’s been safe to simply pencil in Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game the last several years — and probably for a win given the disparity between the conference’s two divisions. Now the Buckeyes might have both a challenger in the East and a team from the West that could also give them trouble. Ohio State fell one spot in this week’s poll but only because Penn State jumped into the top six. The Nittany Lions have a pair of Top 25 wins — maybe the best combination of wins in the country — and have rather easily surpassed the Buckeyes through three games.

WHO TO WATCH

The Jack Coan Bowl at Soldier Field in Chicago has some intrigue given Coan (now Notre Dame’s starter) will be playing against his former team (Wisconsin). That Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz has zero touchdowns through two games might have UW fans wishing Coan was still under center. The real game to watch, of course, is another neutral site showdown in the SEC between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas. The Razorbacks, who beat Texas two weeks ago, could claim ownership of basically the entire Lone Star State should they pull off another upset on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos