Ballot breakdown | Michigan State another Big Ten riser
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1,547 1
2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1,491 2
3. Oregon 3-0 1,385 4
4. Oklahoma 3-0 1,302 3
5. Iowa 3-0 1,298 5
6. Penn State 3-0 1,197 10
7. Texas A&M 3-0 1,158 7
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1,145 8
9. Clemson 2-1 1,074 6
10. Ohio State 2-1 976 9
11. Florida 2-1 930 11
12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12
13. Ole Miss 3-0 717 17
14. Iowa State 3-0 664 14
15. BYU 3-0 603 23
16. Arkansas 3-0 547 20
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16
18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18
19. Michigan 3-0 456 25
20. Michigan State 3-0 389 NR
21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21
22. Fresno State 3-1 201 NR
23. Auburn 2-1 166 22
24. UCLA 2-1 142 13
25. Kansas State 3-0 127 NR
Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, San Diego State 16, USC 16, LSU 14, West Virginia 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Memphis 3, Stanford 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK. TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Oklahoma 3
4. Oregon 4
5. Iowa 5
6. Texas A&M 6
7. Cincinnati 7
8. Penn State 12
9. Ohio State 8
10. Clemson 9
11. Notre Dame 10
12. Arkansas 14
13. BYU 18
14. Coastal Carolina 17
15. Florida 11
16. Michigan State NR
17. Iowa State 15
18. Wisconsin 19
19. USC 20
20. Texas 21
21. North Carolina 22
22. Ole Miss NR
23. Michigan NR
24. UCLA 13
25. LSU 24
WHO’S UP
It might be an expedient rebuild in East Lansing, Mich., with the way Mel Tucker has Michigan State playing through the first quarter of the 2021 season. The Spartans went 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and got rocked in more than half their losses. Now? Michigan State is unbeaten, has two road wins (including at a ranked Miami team) and is in the Top 25. Tucker went all in on the transfer portal in the offseason. Among the 14 new additions is running back Kenneth Walker III, who is averaging 8.6 yards per carry after transferring from Wake Forest.
WHO’S DOWN
It’s been safe to simply pencil in Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game the last several years — and probably for a win given the disparity between the conference’s two divisions. Now the Buckeyes might have both a challenger in the East and a team from the West that could also give them trouble. Ohio State fell one spot in this week’s poll but only because Penn State jumped into the top six. The Nittany Lions have a pair of Top 25 wins — maybe the best combination of wins in the country — and have rather easily surpassed the Buckeyes through three games.
WHO TO WATCH
The Jack Coan Bowl at Soldier Field in Chicago has some intrigue given Coan (now Notre Dame’s starter) will be playing against his former team (Wisconsin). That Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz has zero touchdowns through two games might have UW fans wishing Coan was still under center. The real game to watch, of course, is another neutral site showdown in the SEC between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas. The Razorbacks, who beat Texas two weeks ago, could claim ownership of basically the entire Lone Star State should they pull off another upset on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).