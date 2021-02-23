Ballot breakdown | Mountaineers climbing in Big 12
The Associated Press Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (60) 22-0 1,596 1
2. Baylor (4) 17-0 1,540 2
3. Michigan 16-1 1,472 3
4. Ohio State 18-5 1,370 4
5. Illinois 16-5 1,356 5
6. Alabama 18-5 1,196 8
7. Oklahoma 14-5 1,150 9
8. Villanova 14-3 1,132 10
9. Iowa 17-6 1,088 11
10. West Virginia 15-6 1,014 13
11. Florida State 13-3 967 16
12. Houston 18-3 921 6
13. Creighton 16-5 836 14
14. Texas 13-6 730 12
15. Virginia 15-5 690 7
16. Virginia Tech 14-4 545 18
17. Kansas 17-7 532 23
18. Texas Tech 14-7 477 15
19. USC 18-4 423 17
20. Arkansas 17-5 346 24
21. Loyola Chicago 19-4 288 22
22. San Diego State 17-4 222 25
23. Wisconsin 16-8 200 21
24. Missouri 14-6 149 20
25. Tennessee 15-6 45 19
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV. NEXT
1. Gonzaga 1 vs. Santa Clara, 6 p.m., Thursday
2. Baylor 2 vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m., Tuesday
3. Michigan 4 vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., Thursday
4. Ohio State 3 at Michigan State, 8 p.m., Thursday
5. Illinois 5 at Michigan State, 6 p.m., Tuesday
6. Oklahoma 10 at Kansas State, 8 p.m., Tuesday
7. Alabama 12 at Arkansas, 8 p.m., Wednesday
8. Creighton 8 vs. DePaul, 8 p.m., Wednesday
9. Villanova 9 vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m., Tuesday
10. West Virginia 14 at TCU, 6 p.m., Tuesday
11. Florida State 17 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday
12. Iowa 16 at Michigan, 6 p.m., Thursday
13. Arkansas 18 vs. Alabama, 8 p.m., Wednesday
14. Texas 11 vs. Kansas, 8 p.m., Tuesday
15. Kansas 23 at Texas, 8 p.m., Tuesday
16. USC 13 at Colorado, 8 p.m., Thursday
17. Houston 7 vs. W. Kentucky, 6 p.m., Thursday
18. Texas Tech 15 vs. Texas, 11 a.m., Saturday
19. Virginia Tech 19 vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., Tuesday
20. Virginia 6 vs. N.C. State, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday
21. Tennessee 20 at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., Wednesday
22. San Diego State NR vs. Boise State, 8 p.m., Thursday
23. Loyola Chicago NR vs. Southern Illinois, 8 p.m, Friday
24. LSU 24 at Georgia, 6 p.m., Tuesday
25. Oregon 25 at Stanford, 8 p.m., Tuesday
➜ Who’s up: Take me home, country roads. Texas might not have been able to practice all week because of the surprise winter weather in the South, but West Virginia still got the road win in Austin. That’s now three signature wins for the Mountaineers in their last four games after also beating Kansas and Texas Tech earlier this month.
➜ Who’s down: Houston remains an advanced metrics darling, but the Cougars, having lost on the road at Wichita State last Thursday, don’t even lead their own conference. The Shockers are now atop the AAC from both a winning percentage perspective and in terms of number of losses. Houston took the resulting AP Top 25 tumble.
➜ Who to watch: Alabama is this close to running away with the SEC title. Arkansas could at least forestall what is the likely Crimson Tide crowning in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. showdown on ESPN2. The Razorbacks have the home-court advantage, and, in theory, their own (rather long) shot at a conference title. This matchup screams for a “Woo, pig sooie!”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).