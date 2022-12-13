Ballot breakdown | No rocket to the top for Illini after Penn State loss
The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Purdue (27) 10-0 1,508 4
2. Virginia (19) 8-0 1,476 3
3. Connecticut (15) 11-0 1,466 5
4. Alabama 8-0 1,326 8
5. Houston 9-1 1,224 1
6. Tennessee (1) 9-1 1,189 7
7. Texas 8-1 1,173 2
8. Kansas 9-1 1,165 6
9. Arizona 8-1 1,096 10
10. Arkansas 9-1 1,029 9
11. Baylor 7-2 881 12
12. Duke 10-2 840 15
13. Kentucky 7-2 688 16
14. Indiana 8-2 622 14
15. Gonzaga 8-3 621 18
16. UCLA 8-2 606 19
17. Mississippi State 9-0 497 23
18. Illinois 7-3 487 17
19. Auburn 8-1 453 11
20. Maryland 8-2 414 13
21. TCU 8-1 270 24
22. Wisconsin 8-2 25 NR
23. Ohio State 7-2 209 25
24. Virginia Tech 10-1 109 NR
25. Miami 10-1 100 NR
Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s men’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey, with his previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Connecticut 5
2. Purdue 4
3. Virginia 3
4. Alabama 7
5. Tennessee 8
6. Houston 1
7. Kansas 9
8. Texas 2
9. Arizona 10
10. Arkansas 6
11. Baylor 14
12. Duke 16
13. Auburn 11
14. Indiana 13
15. Maryland 12
16. Mississippi State 22
17. Illinois 18
18. Gonzaga 19
19. Kentucky 20
20. UCLA 21
21. Virginia Tech 24
22. Miami NR
23. Charleston 23
24. Ohio State 25
25. New Mexico NR
WHO’S UP
Houston losing for the first time this season meant a reshuffling at the top of the poll. Purdue wound up the new No. 1 once this week’s poll was released, but just 42 points separate first from third. That’s where Connecticut was ranked overall. The Huskies, though, claimed the top spot on our ballot after being unranked to start the season. Dan Hurley’s squad has earned it. UConn has won all 11 of its game by double digits and has an average margin of victory of just more than 23 points. Junior big man Adama Sanogo is putting together his candidacy for Big East Player of the Year, and newcomers like freshman Donovan Clingan and transfers Tristen Newton and Joey Calcaterra have raised the Huskies’ floor and ceiling.
WHO’S DOWN
No team slid further down the AP Top 25 this week than No. 19 Auburn after its nine-point loss to Memphis on Saturday in Atlanta, which was good for an eight-spot drop. Auburn’s body of work through the first month-plus of the season apparently couldn’t withstand even a minor ding like losing to a solid Memphis team. When Bruce Pearl’s Tigers were undefeated it was OK that their best win was at home against St. Louis. And the Billikens being an Atlantic-10 title contender doesn’t mean as much now given the A-10’s struggles.
WHO TO WATCH
Saturday might wind up the best single day of the regular season with five ranked matchups. Start with No. 14 Indiana playing at No. 8 Kansas (11 a.m., ESPN2) before flashing your remote skills when No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga get underway in Birmingham, Ala. (Noon, CBS). That will lead seamlessly into No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia (1 p.m., ESPN2). An early afternoon break gives viewers time to refill the snack bowls for No. 16 UCLA playing No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden (4:15 p.m., CBS). The nightcap is just as good, with No. 6 Tennessee playing No. 9 Arizona (9:30 p.m., ESPN2) in Tucson, Ariz.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).