Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

The Associated Press Top 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Purdue (27) 10-0 1,508 4

2. Virginia (19) 8-0 1,476 3

3. Connecticut (15) 11-0 1,466 5

4. Alabama 8-0 1,326 8

5. Houston 9-1 1,224 1

6. Tennessee (1) 9-1 1,189 7

7. Texas 8-1 1,173 2

8. Kansas 9-1 1,165 6

9. Arizona 8-1 1,096 10

10. Arkansas 9-1 1,029 9

11. Baylor 7-2 881 12

12. Duke 10-2 840 15

13. Kentucky 7-2 688 16

14. Indiana 8-2 622 14

15. Gonzaga 8-3 621 18

16. UCLA 8-2 606 19

17. Mississippi State 9-0 497 23

18. Illinois 7-3 487 17

19. Auburn 8-1 453 11

20. Maryland 8-2 414 13

21. TCU 8-1 270 24

22. Wisconsin 8-2 25 NR

23. Ohio State 7-2 209 25

24. Virginia Tech 10-1 109 NR

25. Miami 10-1 100 NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2.

The News-Gazette’s Top 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette’s men’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey, with his previous rankings listed:

RK., TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Connecticut 5

2. Purdue 4

3. Virginia 3

4. Alabama 7

5. Tennessee 8

6. Houston 1

7. Kansas 9

8. Texas 2

9. Arizona 10

10. Arkansas 6

11. Baylor 14

12. Duke 16

13. Auburn 11

14. Indiana 13

15. Maryland 12

16. Mississippi State 22

17. Illinois 18

18. Gonzaga 19

19. Kentucky 20

20. UCLA 21

21. Virginia Tech 24

22. Miami NR

23. Charleston 23

24. Ohio State 25

25. New Mexico NR

WHO’S UP

Houston losing for the first time this season meant a reshuffling at the top of the poll. Purdue wound up the new No. 1 once this week’s poll was released, but just 42 points separate first from third. That’s where Connecticut was ranked overall. The Huskies, though, claimed the top spot on our ballot after being unranked to start the season. Dan Hurley’s squad has earned it. UConn has won all 11 of its game by double digits and has an average margin of victory of just more than 23 points. Junior big man Adama Sanogo is putting together his candidacy for Big East Player of the Year, and newcomers like freshman Donovan Clingan and transfers Tristen Newton and Joey Calcaterra have raised the Huskies’ floor and ceiling.

WHO’S DOWN

No team slid further down the AP Top 25 this week than No. 19 Auburn after its nine-point loss to Memphis on Saturday in Atlanta, which was good for an eight-spot drop. Auburn’s body of work through the first month-plus of the season apparently couldn’t withstand even a minor ding like losing to a solid Memphis team. When Bruce Pearl’s Tigers were undefeated it was OK that their best win was at home against St. Louis. And the Billikens being an Atlantic-10 title contender doesn’t mean as much now given the A-10’s struggles.

WHO TO WATCH

Saturday might wind up the best single day of the regular season with five ranked matchups. Start with No. 14 Indiana playing at No. 8 Kansas (11 a.m., ESPN2) before flashing your remote skills when No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga get underway in Birmingham, Ala. (Noon, CBS). That will lead seamlessly into No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia (1 p.m., ESPN2). An early afternoon break gives viewers time to refill the snack bowls for No. 16 UCLA playing No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden (4:15 p.m., CBS). The nightcap is just as good, with No. 6 Tennessee playing No. 9 Arizona (9:30 p.m., ESPN2) in Tucson, Ariz.

