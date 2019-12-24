Listen to this article

Ballot breakdown

News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1,608 2

2. Ohio State (9) 11-1 1,520 5

3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1,460 3

4. Duke (1) 10-1 1,429 4

5. Kansas 9-2 1,388 1

6. Oregon 10-2 1,286 8

7. Baylor 9-1 1,207 10

8. Auburn 11-0 1,107 12

9. Memphis 10-1 1,040 11

10. Villanova 9-2 950 18

11. Michigan 9-3 889 14

12. Butler 11-1 853 17

13. Maryland 10-2 785 7

14. Michigan State 9-3 775 15

15. San Diego State 12-0 763 20

16. Virginia 9-2 595 9

17. Florida State 10-2 583 19

18. Dayton 9-2 541 13

19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6

20. Penn State 10-2 332 23

21. Washington 9-2 326 22

22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25

23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24

24. Arizona 10-3 153 16

25. Iowa 9-3 125 NR

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, St. Mary’s 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Ohio State 4 Sunday, vs. West Virginia

2. Gonzaga 2 Dec. 30, vs. Detroit

3. Kansas 1 Sunday, at Stanford

4. Louisville 3 Saturday, at Kentucky

5. Duke 6 Saturday, vs. Brown

6. Oregon 9 Sunday, vs. Alabama State

7. Memphis 10 Saturday, vs. New Orleans

8. Baylor 11 Dec. 30, vs. Jackson State

9. Auburn 12 Sunday, vs. Lipscomb

10. San Diego State 13 Saturday, vs. Cal Poly

11. Villanova 23 Dec. 30, vs. Xavier

12. Butler 18 Saturday, vs. La. Monroe

13. Michigan 14 Sunday, vs. UMass-Lowell

14. Virginia 5 Sunday, vs. Navy

15. Maryland 8 Sunday, vs. Bryant

16. Xavier 17 Dec. 30, at Villanova

17. Kentucky 7 Saturday, vs. Kentucky

18. Michigan State 20 Sunday, vs. W. Michigan

19. Washington 21 Monday, at Hawaii (late)

20. Florida State 22 Saturday, vs. N. Alabama

21. Arizona 15 Jan. 4, vs. Arizona State

22. Colorado NR Sunday, vs. Iona

23. Dayton 16 Monday, vs. Grambling

24. Wichita State 24 Sunday, vs. Abilene Christ.

25. Penn State 25 Sunday, vs. Cornell

Scott’s breakdown: Only a handful of voters have San Diego State ranked higher than I do. The Aztecs’ place at No. 10 is well deserved with three top 50 wins (none at home) and an absolute beatdown of a Utah team that beat Kentucky on a neutral court. San Diego State’s top 20 defense has been a nice complement to its balanced offense.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2

2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3

3. Oregon State (4) 11-0 654 4

4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5

5. Stanford 10-1 602 1

6. Baylor 9-1 592 7

7. Louisville 11-1 562 6

8. Florida State 12-0 543 8

9. North Carolina State 11-0 484 9

10. UCLA 11-0 479 10

11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11

12. Maryland 9-2 385 13

13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14

14. Indiana 10-2 331 12

15. Mississippi State 11-2 329 15

16. DePaul 10-2 279 16

17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17

18. Arizona 11-0 248 18

19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22

20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21

21. Missouri State 9-2 108 20

22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23

23. Michigan 9-2 59 24

24. Miami 8-3 55 NR

25. Texas 7-4 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan State 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona State 4, Kansas 4, TCU 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Oregon 2 Saturday, vs. Corban U.

2. Florida State 3 Sunday, vs. Virginia Tech

3. Oregon State 4 Sunday, vs. CSU Bakersfield

4. Stanford 1 Saturday, vs. UC Davis

5. South Carolina 5 Jan. 2, vs. Kentucky

6. Baylor 6 Dec. 30, vs. Morehead St.

7. UCLA 10 Sunday, vs. USC

8. Louisville 8 Sunday, vs. Syracuse

9. UConn 11 Jan. 2, vs. Wichita St.

10. N.C. State 9 Sunday, at Boston College

11. Texas A&M 12 Sunday, vs. Texas A&M-CC

12. Kentucky 13 Jan. 2, at South Carolina

13. Arizona 14 Sunday, at Arizona St.

14. Indiana 7 Saturday, vs. Michigan St.

15. Maryland 15 Saturday, vs. Michigan

16. West Virginia 17 Dec. 31, vs. Cornell

17. Mississippi State 18 Sunday, vs. Little Rock

18. DePaul 16 Sunday, vs. Marquette

19. Arkansas 20 Sunday, vs. UT Martin

20. Gonzaga 21 Sunday, vs. Portland

21. Tennessee 19 Sunday, vs. Howard

22. Kansas 25 Dec. 30, vs. Wofford

23. Colorado NR Sunday, at Utah

24. Missouri State 22 Dec. 31, vs. William Jewell

25. South Dakota 23 Sunday, at W. Illinois

Scott’s breakdown: Stanford’s loss to Texas meant a new No. 1 this week. Most of the voters went with UConn. Not me. Sure, the Huskies are undefeated. They even picked up a top 25 win against DePaul. But that’s their best win. Yes, UConn is still good, but, again, its No. 1 ranking right now is based more on history than 2019 results.

