Ballot breakdown
News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1,608 2
2. Ohio State (9) 11-1 1,520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1,460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1,429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1,388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1,286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1,207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1,107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1,040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan State 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego State 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida State 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn State 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125 NR
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, St. Mary’s 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Ohio State 4 Sunday, vs. West Virginia
2. Gonzaga 2 Dec. 30, vs. Detroit
3. Kansas 1 Sunday, at Stanford
4. Louisville 3 Saturday, at Kentucky
5. Duke 6 Saturday, vs. Brown
6. Oregon 9 Sunday, vs. Alabama State
7. Memphis 10 Saturday, vs. New Orleans
8. Baylor 11 Dec. 30, vs. Jackson State
9. Auburn 12 Sunday, vs. Lipscomb
10. San Diego State 13 Saturday, vs. Cal Poly
11. Villanova 23 Dec. 30, vs. Xavier
12. Butler 18 Saturday, vs. La. Monroe
13. Michigan 14 Sunday, vs. UMass-Lowell
14. Virginia 5 Sunday, vs. Navy
15. Maryland 8 Sunday, vs. Bryant
16. Xavier 17 Dec. 30, at Villanova
17. Kentucky 7 Saturday, vs. Kentucky
18. Michigan State 20 Sunday, vs. W. Michigan
19. Washington 21 Monday, at Hawaii (late)
20. Florida State 22 Saturday, vs. N. Alabama
21. Arizona 15 Jan. 4, vs. Arizona State
22. Colorado NR Sunday, vs. Iona
23. Dayton 16 Monday, vs. Grambling
24. Wichita State 24 Sunday, vs. Abilene Christ.
25. Penn State 25 Sunday, vs. Cornell
Scott’s breakdown: Only a handful of voters have San Diego State ranked higher than I do. The Aztecs’ place at No. 10 is well deserved with three top 50 wins (none at home) and an absolute beatdown of a Utah team that beat Kentucky on a neutral court. San Diego State’s top 20 defense has been a nice complement to its balanced offense.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2
2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3
3. Oregon State (4) 11-0 654 4
4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5
5. Stanford 10-1 602 1
6. Baylor 9-1 592 7
7. Louisville 11-1 562 6
8. Florida State 12-0 543 8
9. North Carolina State 11-0 484 9
10. UCLA 11-0 479 10
11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11
12. Maryland 9-2 385 13
13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14
14. Indiana 10-2 331 12
15. Mississippi State 11-2 329 15
16. DePaul 10-2 279 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17
18. Arizona 11-0 248 18
19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22
20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21
21. Missouri State 9-2 108 20
22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23
23. Michigan 9-2 59 24
24. Miami 8-3 55 NR
25. Texas 7-4 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan State 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona State 4, Kansas 4, TCU 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Oregon 2 Saturday, vs. Corban U.
2. Florida State 3 Sunday, vs. Virginia Tech
3. Oregon State 4 Sunday, vs. CSU Bakersfield
4. Stanford 1 Saturday, vs. UC Davis
5. South Carolina 5 Jan. 2, vs. Kentucky
6. Baylor 6 Dec. 30, vs. Morehead St.
7. UCLA 10 Sunday, vs. USC
8. Louisville 8 Sunday, vs. Syracuse
9. UConn 11 Jan. 2, vs. Wichita St.
10. N.C. State 9 Sunday, at Boston College
11. Texas A&M 12 Sunday, vs. Texas A&M-CC
12. Kentucky 13 Jan. 2, at South Carolina
13. Arizona 14 Sunday, at Arizona St.
14. Indiana 7 Saturday, vs. Michigan St.
15. Maryland 15 Saturday, vs. Michigan
16. West Virginia 17 Dec. 31, vs. Cornell
17. Mississippi State 18 Sunday, vs. Little Rock
18. DePaul 16 Sunday, vs. Marquette
19. Arkansas 20 Sunday, vs. UT Martin
20. Gonzaga 21 Sunday, vs. Portland
21. Tennessee 19 Sunday, vs. Howard
22. Kansas 25 Dec. 30, vs. Wofford
23. Colorado NR Sunday, at Utah
24. Missouri State 22 Dec. 31, vs. William Jewell
25. South Dakota 23 Sunday, at W. Illinois
Scott’s breakdown: Stanford’s loss to Texas meant a new No. 1 this week. Most of the voters went with UConn. Not me. Sure, the Huskies are undefeated. They even picked up a top 25 win against DePaul. But that’s their best win. Yes, UConn is still good, but, again, its No. 1 ranking right now is based more on history than 2019 results.