Ballot breakdown | Pitt rises, Coastal Carolina tumbles
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1,575 1
2. Cincinnati 7-0 1,477 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1,417 4
4. Oklahoma 8-0 1,383 3
5. Ohio State 6-1 1,311 4
6. Michigan 7-0 1,270 6
7. Oregon 6-1 1,165 10
8. Michigan State 7-0 1,160 9
9. Iowa 6-1 1,035 11
10. Mississippi 6-1 1,034 12
11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13
12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15
13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16
14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17
15. Oklahoma State 6-1 682 8
16. Baylor 6-1 513 20
17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23
18. Auburn 5-2 481 19
19. SMU 7-0 473 21
20. Penn State 5-2 471 7
21. San Diego State 7-0 390 22
22. Iowa State 4-2 298 NR
23. Texas San Antonio 8-0 235 24
24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14
25. Brigham Young 6-2 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Arizona State 7, Oregon State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Cincinnati 2
3. Oklahoma 3
4. Alabama 4
5. Oregon 7
6. Ohio State 8
7. Michigan State 9
8. Michigan 10
9. Mississippi 12
10. Iowa 5
11. Kentucky 13
12. Notre Dame 14
13. Wake Forest 16
14. Texas A&M 17
15. Southern Methodist 18
16. San Diego State 19
17. Penn State 6
18. Oklahoma State 11
19. Baylor 20
20. Auburn 21
21. Texas San Antonio 23
22. Brigham Young 24
23. Pittsburgh NR
24. Iowa State NR
25. Virginia NR
WHO’S UP
Pittsburgh climbed up the AP Top 25 the furthest this week, moving from No. 23 to No. 17 after Saturday’s home win against Clemson. The Panthers sit atop the ACC Coastal division standings and have allowed just 45 points in three conference games. Pittsburgh moved on to our ballot for the first time this week albeit clearly not high enough in the fan base’s opinion. Here’s why. The Panthers have a home loss to Western Michigan and their best wins have come against teams that have mostly failed to live up to expectations (Clemson, Virginia Tech and Tennessee).
WHO’S DOWN
Coastal Carolina plummeted down the AP Top 25 this week after losing to Appalachian State. The Chanticleers wound up No. 24 in the poll this week (and off our ballot) after climbing to a season-high No. 14 a week prior. It’s a résumé thing. Coastal Carolina has some talent — the quarterback-to-tight end connection between Grayson McCall and Isaiah Likely is elite — but the Chanticleers don’t have any truly notable wins this season. Their best is a 49-22 victory at home against Kansas. The Jayhawks might have given Oklahoma a scare Saturday, but they’re still far from being a college football threat.
WHO TO WATCH
Last week was kind of a dud on the “must see TV” front with zero games between ranked opponents. There are three this week and two in the Big Ten alone. Start the day with the Battle for the Mitten in East Lansing, Mich., between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan at 11 a.m. on FOX. Then, kill some time before a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC with No. 20 Penn State playing at No. 5 Ohio State. And if the Big Ten doesn’t strike your fancy, the SEC has a primetime matchup on ESPN with No. 10 Mississippi playing at No. 18 Auburn at 6 p.m.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).