THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1,575 1

2. Cincinnati 7-0 1,477 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1,417 4

4. Oklahoma 8-0 1,383 3

5. Ohio State 6-1 1,311 4

6. Michigan 7-0 1,270 6

7. Oregon 6-1 1,165 10

8. Michigan State 7-0 1,160 9

9. Iowa 6-1 1,035 11

10. Mississippi 6-1 1,034 12

11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13

12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15

13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16

14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17

15. Oklahoma State 6-1 682 8

16. Baylor 6-1 513 20

17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23

18. Auburn 5-2 481 19

19. SMU 7-0 473 21

20. Penn State 5-2 471 7

21. San Diego State 7-0 390 22

22. Iowa State 4-2 298 NR

23. Texas San Antonio 8-0 235 24

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14

25. Brigham Young 6-2 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Arizona State 7, Oregon State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 1

2. Cincinnati 2

3. Oklahoma 3

4. Alabama 4

5. Oregon 7

6. Ohio State 8

7. Michigan State 9

8. Michigan 10

9. Mississippi 12

10. Iowa 5

11. Kentucky 13

12. Notre Dame 14

13. Wake Forest 16

14. Texas A&M 17

15. Southern Methodist 18

16. San Diego State 19

17. Penn State 6

18. Oklahoma State 11

19. Baylor 20

20. Auburn 21

21. Texas San Antonio 23

22. Brigham Young 24

23. Pittsburgh NR

24. Iowa State NR

25. Virginia NR

WHO’S UP

Pittsburgh climbed up the AP Top 25 the furthest this week, moving from No. 23 to No. 17 after Saturday’s home win against Clemson. The Panthers sit atop the ACC Coastal division standings and have allowed just 45 points in three conference games. Pittsburgh moved on to our ballot for the first time this week albeit clearly not high enough in the fan base’s opinion. Here’s why. The Panthers have a home loss to Western Michigan and their best wins have come against teams that have mostly failed to live up to expectations (Clemson, Virginia Tech and Tennessee).

WHO’S DOWN

Coastal Carolina plummeted down the AP Top 25 this week after losing to Appalachian State. The Chanticleers wound up No. 24 in the poll this week (and off our ballot) after climbing to a season-high No. 14 a week prior. It’s a résumé thing. Coastal Carolina has some talent — the quarterback-to-tight end connection between Grayson McCall and Isaiah Likely is elite — but the Chanticleers don’t have any truly notable wins this season. Their best is a 49-22 victory at home against Kansas. The Jayhawks might have given Oklahoma a scare Saturday, but they’re still far from being a college football threat.

WHO TO WATCH

Last week was kind of a dud on the “must see TV” front with zero games between ranked opponents. There are three this week and two in the Big Ten alone. Start the day with the Battle for the Mitten in East Lansing, Mich., between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan at 11 a.m. on FOX. Then, kill some time before a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC with No. 20 Penn State playing at No. 5 Ohio State. And if the Big Ten doesn’t strike your fancy, the SEC has a primetime matchup on ESPN with No. 10 Mississippi playing at No. 18 Auburn at 6 p.m.

