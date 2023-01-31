Ballot breakdown | Plenty of changes, but no Illini
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Purdue (62) 21-1 1,550 1
2. Tennessee 18-3 1,443 4
3. Houston 20-2 1,415 3
4. Alabama 18-3 1,312 2
5. Arizona 19-3 1,310 6
6. Virginia 17-3 1,258 7
7. Kansas State 18-3 1,190 5
8. Kansas 17-4 1,034 9
9. UCLA 17-4 993 8
10. Texas 18-4 939 10
11. Baylor 16-6 905 17
12. Gonzaga 18-4 837 14
13. Iowa State 15-6 832 12
14. Marquette 17-5 769 16
15. TCU 16-5 752 11
16. Xavier 17-5 689 13
17. Providence 17-5 438 23
18. Saint Mary’s 19-4 419 22
19. Florida Atlantic 21-1 392 21
20. Clemson 18-4 340 24
21. Indiana 15-6 250 NR
22. San Diego State 17-4 170 NR
23. Miami 16-5 146 20
24. Connecticut 16-6 131 19
25. Auburn 16-5 117 15
Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Purdue 1
2. Houston 3
3. Tennessee 8
4. Arizona 4
5. Alabama 2
6. Virginia 9
7. Kansas State 5
8. Kansas 6
9. Iowa State 10
10. Texas 11
11. TCU 12
12. Baylor NR
13. UCLA 7
14. Gonzaga 13
15. Xavier 14
16. Marquette 16
17. Saint Mary’s 19
18. Florida Atlantic 20
19. Providence NR
20. Connecticut 21
21. Clemson 22
22. Missouri NR
23. Indiana NR
24. New Mexico 18
25. San Diego State 25
WHO’S UP
Baylor has spent the last two weeks back in the AP Top 25 if not yet back on my ballot. What the Bears accomplished last week was enough not only for reconsideration, but enough to jump up into the middle of my ballot with the rest of the Big 12 teams. Baylor is right back in the thick of the conference race, despite losing 76-71 at No. 10 Texas on Monday night. Winning twice last week might have been enough for the Bears to get back on my ballot considering the rest of the AP Top 25 teams from a week ago combined for 14 losses. Who Baylor beat provided the extra oomph, with wins against Kansas and Arkansas securing two more Quad I victories.
WHO’S DOWN
So long Charleston, it was nice to have you around. You, too, Auburn. It was a good run. The Cougars and Tigers were among those teams to contribute to last week’s 14 losses for ranked teams. Auburn went above and beyond dropping games to unranked Texas A&M and unranked West Virginia. It was more than enough to reconsider the full breadth of what Bruce Pearl and Co. have accomplished this season, and they came up a little light on elite level wins. The same is true for Charleston. Dropping Saturday’s game at home to Hofstra was a Quad III loss, and the Cougars don’t have a single Quad I win.
WHO TO WATCH
“Big Monday” used to be the Big 12’s big night of basketball. The best conference in basketball seems to be taking over Tuesday, too. At least kind of this week. While No. 7 Kansas State will head to Lawrence, Kan., to face No. 8 Kansas, the top 10 matchup and Sunflower Showdown rematch won’t air nationally. Best figure out how to get the Big 12 Network or ESPN Plus ahead of the 7 p.m. tip at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. It’s the Big East’s turn on Wednesday with No. 17 Providence playing at No. 16 Xavier (5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1) in a matchup of two of the three teams — Marquette the other — tied for the top spot in the league standings
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).