Ballot breakdown | Plenty of movement, Illinois included, this week
The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Houston (37) 8-0 1,502 1
2. Texas (14) 6-0 1,473 2
3. Virginia (3) 7-0 1,416 3
4. Purdue (8) 8-0 1,411 5
5. Connecticut 9-0 1,295 8
6. Kansas 8-1 1,131 9
7. Tennessee 7-1 1,046 13
8. Alabama 7-1 1,029 11
9. Arkansas 7-1 1,021 11
10. Arizona 7-1 1,013 4
11. Auburn 8-0 853 15
12. Baylor 6-2 841 6
13. Maryland 8-0 811 22
14. Indiana 7-1 759 10
15. Duke 8-2 745 17
16. Kentucky 6-2 596 19
17. Illinois 6-2 554 16
18. Gonzaga 6-3 517 14
19. UCLA 7-2 479 21
20. Iowa State 7-1 376 23
21. Creighton 6-3 346 7
22. San Diego State 6-2 265 24
23. Mississippi State 8-0 187 NR
24. TCU 6-1 113 NR
25. Ohio State 6-2 81 25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan State 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s men’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey, with his previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Houston 1
2. Texas 2
3. Virginia 3
4. Purdue 4
5. Connecticut 9
6. Arkansas 8
7. Alabama 10
8. Tennessee 11
9. Kansas 12
10. Arizona 5
11. Auburn 14
12. Maryland 20
13. Indiana 13
14. Baylor 7
15. Iowa State 16
16. Duke 17
17. San Diego State 19
18. Illinois 15
19. Gonzaga 18
20. Kentucky 23
21. UCLA 24
22. Mississippi State NR
23. Charleston NR
24. Virginia Tech NR
25. Creighton 6
WHO’S UP
Three new teams made their debut on our ballot this week. The highest ranked of the trio, Mississippi State, is one of the few unbeatens left in the sport. The Bulldogs’ grinder of a win against Marquette in the Fort Myers Tipoff looks even better now that the Golden Eagles walloped Baylor last week in Milwaukee. First-year coach Chris Jans has Mississippi State playing a smothering brand of defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in efficiency. The Bulldogs haven’t given up more than 55 points in a game this season, and they’re second in scoring defense behind Houston.
WHO’S DOWN
Preseason No. 1 (at least by the majority of the voters) North Carolina has fallen completely off our ballot and completely out of the AP Top 25 after losing its fourth game of the season in its ACC opener against unranked Virginia Tech. Creighton is trending in the same direction. Losing to Arizona in the Maui Invitational championship game and at Texas last week can’t be held against the Bluejays. But losing to in-state rival Nebraska by 10 points? At home, no less? Creighton is going to take an equal shot to the chin when it comes to its ranking. While the Cornhuskers might be showing a few more signs of life this season, it’s a rivalry game the Bluejays have owned the last decade.
WHO TO WATCH
Tough not to call Tuesday’s matchup between No. 17 Illinois and No. 2 Texas (6 p.m., ESPN) the early game of the week. The neutral site factor at Madison Square Garden could somewhat level the playing field because the Illini have at least played high-level basketball away from home. Other than a game against Northern Arizona in Edinburg, Texas — neutral in name — the Longhorns have won their biggest games at home. The end of the week has a couple solid matchups, too, with No. 10 Arizona playing No. 14 Indiana on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FOX) in Las Vegas and No. 13 Maryland playing No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. (3:30 p.m., FS1).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).