The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college football poll, with 2021 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1,575 1
2. Cincinnati 6-0 1,483 3
3. Oklahoma 7-0 1,434 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1,393 5
5. Ohio State 5-1 1,252 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1,214 8
7. Penn State 5-1 1,116 7
8. Oklahoma State 6-0 1,082 12
9. Michigan State 7-0 1,076 10
10. Oregon 5-1 1,054 9
11. Iowa 6-1 1,048 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13
13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14
14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15
15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11
16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16
17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21
18. North Carolina State 5-1 485 22
19. Auburn 5-2 397 NR
20. Baylor 6-1 378 NR
21. Southern Methodist 6-0 358 23
22. San Diego State 6-0 284 24
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 NR
24. Texas San Antonio 7-0 104 NR
25. Purdue 4-2 68 NR
Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college football writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Cincinnati 3
3. Oklahoma 5
4. Alabama 4
5. Iowa 2
6. Penn State 6
7. Oregon 7
8. Ohio State 8
9. Michigan State 9
10. Michigan 10
11. Oklahoma State 15
12. Mississippi 12
13. Kentucky 11
14. Notre Dame 13
15. Coastal Carolina 14
16. Wake Forest 16
17. Texas A&M 18
18. Southern Methodist 19
19. San Diego State 20
20. Baylor NR
21. Auburn 23
22. North Carolina State NR
23. Texas San Antonio NR
24. Brigham Young 21
25. Utah NR
WHO’S UPCan’t say that Oklahoma State was putting teams on notice early in the season. The Cowboys’ first three games saw them beat FCS Missouri State, Tulsa and Boise State by a combined 12 points. The margin of victory has grown — at least a little — but what’s most notable about Oklahoma State’s last three games is they all came against ranked teams. At least in the moment. Mike Gundy
- ’s crew delivered the loss that knocked Kansas State, Baylor (who’s back) and Texas out of the AP Top 25, as the Cowboys have started Big 12 play unbeaten.
WHO’S DOWN
- So much for Arkansas taking the college football world by storm. The Razorbacks’ dominance against the state of Texas — wins against ranked Texas and Texas A&M teams — has taken a turn now that they’re in the thick of SEC action. Last week’s loss to Auburn marked a third straight for Arkansas following a blowout loss to Georgia and a one-point loss to Ole Miss. Yes, the Bulldogs and Rebels were also ranked (and Auburn is now), but that’s life in the SEC. Turns out the Razorbacks can’t quite handle it.
WHO TO WATCHNeed a sign that this week is a little light on top-notch matchups? Six top-25 teams are at least 20-point favorites. That includes No. 7 Penn State now a 24-point favorite on Illinois — a line that’s grown since it opened at 19 — and No. 3 Oklahoma as a 39-point road favorite at Kansas. There are exactly zero games pitting top 25 team against top 25 team. The most important of the bunch, though? Probably No. 10 Oregon needing to keep the Pac-12’s hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth by winning on the road at UCLA.
