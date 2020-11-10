The Associated Press Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
TEAM 19-20 REC. PTS PRV
1. Gonzaga (28) 31-2 1541 2
2. Baylor (28) 26-4 1540 5
3. Villanova (1) 24-7 1501 10
4. Virginia (1) 23-7 1364 16
5. Iowa 20-11 1273 25
6. Kansas 28-3 1221 1
7. Wisconsin 21-10 1150 17
8. Illinois 21-10 1105 21
9. Duke 25-6 1073 11
10. Kentucky 25-6 1038 8
11. Creighton 24-7 922 7
12. Tennessee 17-14 919 NR
13. Michigan State 22-9 820 9
14. Texas Tech 18-13 790 NR
15. West Virginia 21-10 651 24
16. North Carolina 14-19 465 NR
17. Houston 23-8 438 22
18. Arizona State 20-11 402 NR
19. Texas 19-12 380 NR
20. Oregon 24-7 375 13
21. Florida State 26-5 351 4
22. UCLA 19-12 336 NR
23. Ohio State 21-10 270 19
24. Rutgers 20-11 190 NR
25. Michigan 19-12 160 NR
Also receiving votes: LSU 146, Florida 69, Memphis 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Auburn 8, Saint Louis 8, UConn 6, San Diego State 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, Northern Iowa 1, UNC Greensboro 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S Top 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams during the final AP poll of the 2019-2020 season:
TEAM PRV
1. Villanova 8
2. Baylor 4
3. Gonzaga 2
4. Virginia 20
5. Illinois 21
6. Duke 10
7. Kansas 1
8. Creighton 7
9. Iowa NR
10. Kentucky 12
11. Tennessee NR
12. Texas Tech NR
13. Wisconsin 17
14. Michigan State 11
15. West Virginia 23
16. Houston 25
17. North Carolina NR
18. Alabama NR
19. Arizona State NR
20. Texas NR
21. UCLA NR
22. Florida State 5
23. Michigan NR
24. LSU NR
25. Rutgers 24
30-SeCOND TIMEOUT
Scott Richey’s three quick thoughts:
➜ Who’s up: North Carolina. The hope in Chapel Hill is the No. 2 recruiting class in 2020 — topped by point guard Caleb Love — makes a real difference.
➜ Who’s down: Florida State. The Seminoles won the ACC and were a top-five team last season. But defections to the NBA draft doesn’t have Leonard Hamilton’s program surrounded by much hype.
➜ Who to watch: Baylor vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., Nov. 25. Let’s hope this Top 25 Empire Classic Showdown in Uncasville, Conn., tips off. Jared Butler vs. Remy Martin is must-watch TV.
