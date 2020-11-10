College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Listen to this article

The Associated Press Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

TEAM 19-20 REC. PTS PRV

1. Gonzaga (28) 31-2 1541 2

2. Baylor (28) 26-4 1540 5

3. Villanova (1) 24-7 1501 10

4. Virginia (1) 23-7 1364 16

5. Iowa 20-11 1273 25

6. Kansas 28-3 1221 1

7. Wisconsin 21-10 1150 17

8. Illinois 21-10 1105 21

9. Duke 25-6 1073 11

10. Kentucky 25-6 1038 8

11. Creighton 24-7 922 7

12. Tennessee 17-14 919 NR

13. Michigan State 22-9 820 9

14. Texas Tech 18-13 790 NR

15. West Virginia 21-10 651 24

16. North Carolina 14-19 465 NR

17. Houston 23-8 438 22

18. Arizona State 20-11 402 NR

19. Texas 19-12 380 NR

20. Oregon 24-7 375 13

21. Florida State 26-5 351 4

22. UCLA 19-12 336 NR

23. Ohio State 21-10 270 19

24. Rutgers 20-11 190 NR

25. Michigan 19-12 160 NR

Also receiving votes: LSU 146, Florida 69, Memphis 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Auburn 8, Saint Louis 8, UConn 6, San Diego State 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, Northern Iowa 1, UNC Greensboro 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S Top 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams during the final AP poll of the 2019-2020 season:

TEAM PRV

1. Villanova 8

2. Baylor 4

3. Gonzaga 2

4. Virginia 20

5. Illinois 21

6. Duke 10

7. Kansas 1

8. Creighton 7

9. Iowa NR

10. Kentucky 12

11. Tennessee NR

12. Texas Tech NR

13. Wisconsin 17

14. Michigan State 11

15. West Virginia 23

16. Houston 25

17. North Carolina NR

18. Alabama NR

19. Arizona State NR

20. Texas NR

21. UCLA NR

22. Florida State 5

23. Michigan NR

24. LSU NR

25. Rutgers 24

30-SeCOND TIMEOUT

Scott Richey’s three quick thoughts:

➜ Who’s up: North Carolina. The hope in Chapel Hill is the No. 2 recruiting class in 2020 — topped by point guard Caleb Love — makes a real difference.

➜ Who’s down: Florida State. The Seminoles won the ACC and were a top-five team last season. But defections to the NBA draft doesn’t have Leonard Hamilton’s program surrounded by much hype.

➜ Who to watch: Baylor vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., Nov. 25. Let’s hope this Top 25 Empire Classic Showdown in Uncasville, Conn., tips off. Jared Butler vs. Remy Martin is must-watch TV.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).