It’s Alabama. And everyone else. Staff writer Scott Richey will represent The News-Gazette by voting in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll this season. Here’s his initial ballot before the first one of the 2021 season is released on Monday:
Associated Press Top 25
RK., TEAM OPENER
1. Alabama Sept. 4, vs. Miami
2. Oklahoma Sept. 4, at Tulane
3. Clemson Sept. 4, vs. Georgia
4. Ohio State Sept. 2, at Minnesota
5. Georgia Sept. 4, vs. Clemson
6. Texas A&M Sept. 4, vs. Kent State
7. North Carolina Sept. 3, at Virginia Tech
8. Cincinnati Sept. 4, vs. Miami (Ohio)
9. Iowa State Sept. 4, vs. Northern Iowa
10. Oregon Sept. 4, vs. Fresno State
11. Notre Dame Sept. 5, at Florida State
12. Southern Cal Sept. 4, at San Jose State
13. Florida Sept. 4, vs. Florida Atlantic
14. Indiana Sept. 4, at Iowa
15. Texas Sept. 4, vs. Louisiana
16. LSU Sept. 4, at UCLA
17. Wisconsin Sept. 4, vs. Penn State
18. Iowa Sept. 4, vs. Indiana
19. Miami Sept. 4, vs. Alabama
20. Penn State Sept. 4, at Wisconsin
21. Washington Sept. 4, vs. Montana
22. Arizona State Sept. 2, vs. Southern Utah
23. Louisiana Sept. 4, at Texas
24. Coastal Carolina Sept. 2, vs. The Citadel
25. Utah Sept. 2, vs. Weber State
Chalk at the top
How can you not pick Alabama as the preseason No. 1, even with all the first-round NFL draft picks the Crimson Tide lost? The reigning champions improved their defense with the addition of transfer linebacker Henry To’o To’o. Bryce Young replaces Mac Jones, but Young was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2020. Nick Saban’s program is No. 1 until it proves otherwise.
Time to Hook ‘em in
Texas hasn’t won a Big 12 title since 2009. First-year coach Steve Sarkisian might want to hurry up that process this season before the Longhorns eventually bolt for the SEC. The talent is seemingly always there in Austin. Making good on said talent is the never-ending challenge, though, for a fan base craving a legit national championship contender.
Group of Five wild card
Even a perfect regular season wasn’t enough for Cincinnati to crack the College Football Playoff. It might never be enough for a Group of Five team until CFP expansion. Cincinnati’s 2021 schedule could create a chance, though. Wins at Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF, plus everywhere else, might move the needle just enough to get the Bearcats into the promised land.
Before the Associated Press All-American team is released on Monday, News-Gazette staff writer and AP All-American voter SCOTT RICHEY releases his ballot for 25 of the best college football players in 2021:
AP Preseason All-American team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
POS NAME SCHOOL HT. WT. YEAR
QB Sam Howell North Carolina 6-11/4 220 Jr.
RB Breece Hall Iowa State 6-1 220 Jr.
RB Kevin Harris South Carolina 5-10 220 Jr.
OT Evan Neal Alabama 6-7 350 Jr.
OG Cain Madden Notre Dame 6-21/2 310 Sr.
C Tyler Linderbaum Iowa 6-3 290 Jr.
OG O’Cyrus Torrence Louisiana 6-5 332 So.
OT Kenyon Green Texas A&M 6-4 325 Jr.
TE Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina 6-4 240 Sr.
WR John Metchie III Alabama 6-0 195 Jr.
WR Zay Flowers Boston College 5-10 177 Jr.
AP Kyren Williams Notre Dame 5-9 199 So.
K Will Reichard Alabama 6-1 197 Jr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
POS NAME SCHOOL HT. WT. YEAR
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon 6-5 258 So.
DT Haskell Garrett Ohio State 6-2 300 Gr.
DT Dante Stills West Virginia 6-4 280 Sr.
DE Amare Barno Virginia Tech 6-6 245 Jr.
LB Will Anderson Jr. Alabama 6-4 243 So.
LB Mike Rose Iowa State 6-4 250 Sr.
LB DeMarvion Overshown Texas 6-4 223 Sr.
CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU 6-1 195 Jr.
S Brandon Joseph Northwestern 6-1 192 So.
S Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame 6-4 220 Jr.
CB Kaiir Elam Florida 6-2 196 Jr.
P Jake Camarda Georgia 6-2 180 Sr.
Howell over Rattler
No, that’s not a typo. The preseason hype might be trending 100 percent in Spencer Rattler’s direction, and the Oklahoma quarterback is the current Heisman Trophy favorite. And he’ll go from favorite to probably sure-thing winner if he gets the Sooners back into the College Football Playoff. But that just glosses over the fact North Carolina’s Sam Howell was equally productive last season both as a passer and a sneaky runner, had a slight edge in accuracy and touchdown-interception ratio and did it on a team far-less hyped.
Next in line?
It might take playing at Alabama to win the Heisman Trophy if you’re not a quarterback. DeVonta Smith won it last season after torching opposing defenses and was the first non-quarterback since Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry won in 2015. Henry was the first non-quarterback since running back Mark Ingram won for Alabama in 2009. That’s a long way of saying new Tide quarterback Bryce Young needs a new top target, and John Metchie III is back after catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Defensive menace
Edge rushers have serious NFL draft value. Elite edge rushers even more so, and that's why Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is basically a consensus top-10 pick heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Thibodeaux, who checks in at an intimidating 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, brings it when it matters most. In two Pac-12 championship games in his career with the Ducks, the south-central Los Angeles native has racked up 18 quarterback pressures, 10 tackles, 41/2 tackles for loss and 31/2 sacks. Big-time player coming through in big-time moments.
