Ballot breakdown | Purdue still holds on to No. 1 spot
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Purdue (38) 22-2 1,508 1
2. Houston (22) 22-2 1,438 3
3. Alabama (1) 20-3 1,436 4
4. Arizona (1) 21-2 1,375 5
5. Texas 19-5 1,267 10
6. Tennessee 19-4 1,254 2
7. UCLA 19-4 1,159 9
8. Virginia 17-4 1,034 6
9. Kansas 19-5 1,013 8
10. Marquette 19-5 909 14
11. Iowa State 16-6 869 13
12. Kansas State 18-5 855 7
13. Xavier 19-5 843 16
14. Baylor 17-6 832 11
15. Saint Mary’s 21-4 742 18
16. Gonzaga 19-5 602 12
17. TCU 17-6 517 15
18. Indiana 16-7 431 21
19. Miami 19-5 425 23
20. Providence 17-6 369 17
21. Connecticut 18-6 275 24
22. N.C. State 19-5 156 NR
23. Creighton 15-8 154 NR
24. Rutgers 16-7 125 NR
25. San Diego State 18-5 96 22
Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, Nevada 16, New Mexico 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, West Virginia 5, Oral Roberts 5, Northwestern 3, Charleston 3, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Kentucky 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Purdue 1
2. Houston 2
3. Arizona 4
4. Alabama 5
5. Tennessee 3
6. Texas 10
7. UCLA 13
8. Kansas 8
9. Virginia 6
10. Xavier 15
11. Marquette 16
12. Iowa State 9
13. Kansas State 7
14. Baylor 12
15. Saint Mary’s 17
16. Gonzaga 14
17. TCU 11
18. Indiana 23
19. Connecticut 20
20. North Carolina State NR
21. Florida Atlantic 18
22. Miami NR
23. Providence 19
24. Nevada NR
25. San Diego State 25
WHO’S UPCreighton is back in the AP Top 25 (albeit not on our ballot just yet). The Bluejays aren’t undeserving, though, given their six-game winning streak and nine wins in their last 11 games. It was Creighton’s six-game losing streak before it turned things back around in late December that saw the Bluejays tumble from the rankings. That 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner was injured for three of those losses didn’t help, and he’s averaged 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks since Dec. 22. Trey Alexander also has a 32-point game and a 27-point game in that stretch.
WHO’S DOWNTurns out Florida Atlantic’s nine-point loss at UAB last week was enough to cost the Owls 27 votes after appearing on every ballot a week prior. Full disclosure: FAU was still on my ballot. Here’s why. The Owls’ road loss last week goes down as a Quad I loss, making them 2-1 in Quad I games, 3-1 in Quad II games and 15-0 in Quad III and Quad IV games. Other ranked teams that have two Quad I wins include No. 15 Saint Mary’s, No. 23 Creighton and No. 25 San Diego State. FAU also has as many Quad I wins as Duke and Illinois and more Quad I wins than Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky. Not all Quad I opportunities are made the same, but the Owls dropping out of the Top 25 is basically just punishment for playing in Conference-USA.
WHO TO WATCHDon’t miss Tuesday night’s slate of AP Top 25 matchups with four in four different conferences. Start off your night flipping between 5:30 p.m. tips in Storrs, Conn., and Bloomington, Ind. The former will air on FS1, as No. 10 Marquette aims to claim solo first place in the Big East with No. 21 Connecticut trying to play spoiler. Make that your timeout game with No. 24 Rutgers playing at No. 18 Indiana at the same time on BTN. The 8 p.m. nightcap delivers ACC and Big 12 matchups with No. 22 North Carolina State playing at No. 8 Virginia (ACC Network) and No. 17 TCU heading to Manhattan, Kan., to play No. 12 Kansas State (ESPNU).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).