Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on his latest ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (30) 23-1 750 1
2. Stanford 21-3 719 2
3. Louisville 22-2 682 3
4. North Carolina State 23-3 667 5
5. Indiana 18-4 622 7
6. Iowa State 21-3 552 9
7. Baylor 19-5 539 10
8. Arizona 18-4 532 6
9. Michigan 20-4 521 4
10. Connecticut 17-5 459 8
11. LSU 21-4 434 14
12. Tennessee 21-4 432 13
13. Maryland 19-6 383 15
14. Texas 17-6 353 16
15. Oklahoma 20-4 350 12
16. Georgia Tech 19-6 302 11
17. Florida 19-6 251 19
18. Ohio State 19-4 211 21
19. Notre Dame 19-6 199 18
20. BYU 21-2 195 20
21. Georgia 17-7 155 17
22. Iowa 16-7 110 25
23. Virginia Tech 19-6 100 NR
24. North Carolina 19-5 63 23
25. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 56 22
Others receiving votes: Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, UCF 5, Villanova 5, Liberty 4, Rode Island 3, Toledo 3, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, IUPUI 1, Arizona St. 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Louisville 3
4. North Carolina State 6
5. Baylor 10
6. Arizona 8
7. Connecticut 5
8. Michigan 4
9. Indiana 7
10. Texas 14
11. Iowa State 13
12. Oklahoma 9
13. Tennessee 11
14. LSU 15
15. Georgia Tech 12
16. Ohio State 16
17. Maryland 17
18. Florida 19
19. Georgia 18
20. Notre Dame 20
21. Iowa 23
22. Virginia Tech NR
23. North Carolina 21
24. Oregon 24
25. BYU NR
Who’s up
Some people are much higher on Iowa State than me. An 18-point loss at home to Texas on Jan. 19 and a 26-point loss at Baylor on Jan. 23 are hard to ignore. Still, the Cyclones moved up three spots in Monday’s poll to No. 6, the program’s highest ranking in 20 years. Iowa State, which controls its own destiny in the Big 12 regular-season title race, has a tough week ahead, playing at No. 14 Texas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Saturday’s 6 p.m. home game against No. 15 Oklahoma.
Who’s down
So much for Michigan controlling things in the Big Ten. Two losses for the Wolverines, plus Indiana having some games in hand, will do that. Michigan dropped five spots on Monday following back-to-back road losses to Michigan State and Northwestern this past week. Sunday saw Kim Barnes Arico’s Wolverines fall 71-69 to the Wildcats in double overtime in Evanston. All is not lost for Michigan, however, which is among four teams tied for first place in the Big Ten standings along with Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland.
Who to watch
Things used to run through Knoxville, Tenn., in the SEC. But Dawn Staley has changed that since taking over at South Carolina before the 2008-09 season. The Gamecocks, after all, have won five SEC regular-season titles and six SEC tournament titles during Staley’s tenure. The SEC powerhouses meet on Sunday with first place in the conference at stake as top-ranked South Carolina plays host to the 12th-ranked Volunteers. The game on Sunday is set for a noon tipoff on ABC.