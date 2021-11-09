C.J. Stroud Ohio State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll after surviving a scare in Lincoln on Saturday as the Buckeyes held on for a 26-17 victory against Nebraska.

Illinois football beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down this week’s poll — and shares his Top 25 ballot:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college football poll, with 2021 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1,575 1

2. Cincinnati 9-0 1,440 2

3. Alabama 8-1 1,436 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1,406 4

5. Oregon 8-1 1,318 7

6. Ohio State 8-1 1,314 6

7. Notre Dame 8-1 1,138 8

8. Michigan State 8-1 1,095 5

9. Michigan 8-1 1,071 9

10. Oklahoma State 8-1 1,037 11

11. Texas A&M 7-2 1,005 13

12. Mississippi 7-2 836 15

13. Wake Forest 8-1 762 10

14. Brigham Young 8-2 635 17

15. Texas San Antonio 9-0 605 16

16. Auburn 6-3 477 12

17. Houston 8-1 466 20

18. Baylor 7-2 463 14

19. Iowa 7-2 436 19

20. Wisconsin 6-3 285 NR

21. North Carolina State 7-2 267 NR

22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21

23. Penn State 6-3 24 22

24. Louisiana 8-1 207 24

25. Pittsburgh 7-2 193 NR

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 21, Appalachian State 20, Southern Methodist 4.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

TEAM PREV. NEXT OPPONENT

1. Georgia 1 Saturday at Tennessee

2. Cincinnati 2 Friday at South Florida

3. Oklahoma 4 Saturday at Baylor

4. Alabama 5 Saturday vs. New Mexico State

5. Oregon 6 Saturday vs. Washington State

6. Ohio State 7 Saturday vs. Purdue

7. Texas A&M 11 Saturday at Mississippi

8. Notre Dame 10 Saturday at Virginia

9. Michigan State 3 Saturday vs. Maryland

10. Michigan 8 Saturday at Penn State

11. Oklahoma State 13 Saturday vs. TCU

12. Wake Forest 9 Saturday vs. N.C. State

13. Mississippi 15 Saturday vs. Texas A&M

14. Brigham Young 17 Nov. 20 vs. Georgia Southern

15. Texas San Antonio 18 Saturday vs. Southern Miss

16. Houston 19 Saturday at Temple

17. Auburn 12 Saturday vs. Mississippi State

18. Baylor 14 Saturday vs. Oklahoma

19. San Diego State 22 Saturday vs. Nevada

20. Wisconsin NR Saturday vs. Northwestern

21. Purdue NR Saturday at Ohio State

22. Iowa 23 Saturday vs. Minnesota

23. Pittsburgh 24 Thursday vs. North Carolina

24. Coastal Carolina 25 Saturday vs. Georgia State

25. Southern Methodist 21 Saturday vs. Central Florida

WHO’S UP

All is well at Texas San Antonio. The Roadrunners locked up coach Jeff Traylor through 2031 with a deal worth $28 million — wild money in Conference USA and still great even with the program on the move to the American — and they just keep winning. Last week’s 44-23 victory at Texas-El Paso was UTSA’s ninth straight. The last remaining challenge on the schedule is in two weeks at home against Alabama-Birmingham. The C-USA title and an unbeaten season in year 10 as a football program is fairly impressive.

WHO’S DOWN

Remember when Kentucky beat Florida and LSU in consecutive weeks and peaked at No. 11 in the AP Top 25? That only happened a month ago. Now, the Wildcats, losers of three straight games, aren’t even ranked. The latest loss, of course, stung the most, with Tennessee winning a back-and-forth 45-42 game Saturday in Lexington, Ky. There’s a real chance Kentucky could win out in the final three weeks of the season, but even those possible wins against Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Louisville probably wouldn’t be enough to be ranked again.

WHO TO WATCH

Even unbeaten Oklahoma wasn’t considered good enough to crack the top four of the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Even if the CFP was an eight-team affair the Sooners would only just qualify. So that makes the final three weeks of the season rather important for Lincoln Riley and Co. — starting with Saturday’s trip to Waco, Texas, and the first of two road games against ranked opponents to end the year (a trip to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27 is the other). Oklahoma probably has to win both to be a playoff team.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

