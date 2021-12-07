THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Alabama (50) 12-1 1,535 4
2. Michigan (9) 12-1 1,480 2
3. Georgia 12-1 1,408 1
4. Cincinnati (3) 13-0 1,404 3
5. Notre Dame 11-1 1,280 6
6. Baylor 11-2 1,228 9
7. Ohio State 10-2 1,177 7
8. Mississippi 10-2 1,101 8
9. Oklahoma State 11-2 1,060 5
10. Utah 10-3 929 14
11. Michigan State 10-2 895 11
12. BYU 10-2 866 12
13. Pittsburgh 11-2 838 17
14. Oklahoma 10-2 807 13
15. Oregon 10-3 594 10
16. Louisiana 12-1 490 20
17. Iowa 10-3 446 15
18. N.C. State 9-3 404 21
19. Clemson 9-3 395 22
20. Wake Forest 10-3 393 18
21. Houston 11-2 358 16
22. Arkansas 8-4 279 23
23. Texas A&M 8-4 171 24
24. Texas San Antonio 12-1 146 NR
25. Kentucky 9-3 129 25
Others receiving votes: Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 3
2. Georgia 1
3. Cincinnati 2
4. Michigan 4
5. Baylor 8
6. Notre Dame 5
7. Ohio State 7
8. Mississippi 9
9. Oklahoma State 6
10. BYU 11
11. Utah 17
12. Michigan State 13
13. Pittsburgh 19
14. Oklahoma 12
15. Louisiana 20
16. Oregon 10
17. Houston 14
18. Wake Forest 16
19. Iowa 18
20. North Carolina State 21
21. Clemson 22
22. Texas San Antonio 23
23. Utah State NR
24. Arkansas 24
25. San Diego State 15
WHO’S UP
All of the discussion leading into conference championship week was if a two-loss Alabama team would still make the College Football Playoff if the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the SEC title game. Nick Saban and Co. decided to remove all doubt. Alabama didn’t just win the SEC championship game. It dominated. Tide quarterback Bryce Young might have sealed his Heisman Trophy fate by completing 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns, and the seemingly impervious Georgia defense got rocked.
WHO’S DOWN
Remember when Oregon looked like it might be good enough for the Pac-12 to actually have a CFP representative since Washington made it in 2016? The Ducks’ win at Ohio State in the second week of the season was an eye opener. Then two weeks later they lost at Stanford. Not a death blow to their CFP chances, but enough to create doubt. Two losses to Utah in the last three weeks erased all doubt and completed Oregon’s tumble from CFP hopeful to Alamo Bowl participant where the Ducks will play similarly disappointing Oklahoma.
WHO TO WATCH
There’s only one game this week — Army-Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. If you’re still jonesing for college football after 14 weeks of it, then by all means tune in to CBS at 2 p.m. Saturday. Army is the prohibitive favorite after going 8-3 with notable wins against Western Kentucky, Air Force and Liberty. If you need a break from college football, the first bowl game on the schedule is Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 17. Beautiful backdrop. Less beautiful football.