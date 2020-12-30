THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Stanford (26) 7-0 744 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2
3. N.C. State (2) 8-0 675 4
4. Connecticut (1) 6-0 674 3
5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5
6. Arizona 7-0 601 6
7. Baylor 7-1 557 7
8. Oregon 7-0 556 8
9. Texas A&M 9-0 498 9
10. Arkansas 9-1 447 11
11. UCLA 5-2 427 10
12. Mississippi State 5-1 426 12
13. Kentucky 7-1 393 13
14. Maryland 5-1 382 14
15. Northwestern 4-0 330 15
16. Michigan 5-0 256 17
17. Ohio State 4-0 253 16
18. DePaul 5-3 205 18
19. Texas 6-1 175 T-20
20. Indiana 4-2 172 19
21. South Florida 5-1 168 T-20
22. Syracuse 5-1 98 22
23. Gonzaga 6-2 86 23
24. Missouri State 4-2 69 24
25. Michigan State 7-0 66 25
Others receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota State 24, Oregon State 20, Iowa State 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona State 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Stanford 1
2. Louisville 2
3. North Carolina State 3
4. Connecticut 4
5. South Carolina 5
6. Baylor 6
7. Arizona 7
8. Oregon 8
9. Texas A&M 9
10. Arkansas 11
11. UCLA 10
12. Kentucky 12
13. Mississippi State 13
14. Maryland 14
15. Ohio State 15
16. Northwestern 16
17. Michigan 17
18. DePaul 18
19. Texas 19
20. Syracuse 20
21. Indiana 21
22. Gonzaga 22
23. South Florida 23
24. Missouri State 24
25. Georgia NR
➜ Who’s hot: The SEC. Despite a mostly quiet week in women’s college basketball during Christmas week (only 11 games involving AP Top 25 teams took place), the Southeastern Conference is starting to show its strength compared to the Pac-12 and Big Ten. Outside of usual contenders like South Carolina (5-1), Texas A&M (9-0) and Mississippi State (5-1), Arkansas (9-1) has two Top-15 wins on its resume (Baylor and Maryland) and Georgia (8-0), Alabama (7-0) and Mississippi (6-0) are off to impressive starts with conference play set to start in the league on New Year’s Eve.
➜ Who’s down: Bubble teams. Is it too early for NCAA tournament bubble talk? Maybe not this season. With questions surrounding the format for this year’s tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic — might the bracket be condensed to 48 or even 16 teams as opposed to the usual 64? — life as a bubble team should be even trickier than usual.
➜ Who to watch: Michigan at Northwestern, 4 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2. This Top-25 Big Ten matchup should be an interesting one. Naz Hillmon is arguably the best player in the Big Ten, with the junior forward averaging 24.8 points and 9.2 points for the Wolverines. Let’s just hope this game happens since Michigan has already had two December conference games postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverines’ program.