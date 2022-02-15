THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1,496 2
2. Auburn (4) 23-2 1,413 2
3. Arizona 22-2 1,370 4
4. Kentucky 21-4 1,350 5
5. Purdue 22-4 1,163 3
6. Kansas 21-4 1,151 8
7. Baylor 20-4 1,148 10
8. Providence 21-2 1,093 11
9. Duke 21-4 1,073 7
10. Villanova 19-6 911 15
11. Texas Tech 19-6 858 9
12. Illinois 18-6 778 13
13. UCLA 17-5 711 12
14. Houston 20-4 700 6
15. Wisconsin 19-5 631 14
16. Tennessee 18-6 595 19
17. Southern Cal 21-4 554 21
18. Ohio State 15-6 503 16
19. Michigan State 18-6 485 17
20. Texas 18-7 410 20
21. Murray State 24-2 290 23
22. Wyoming 21-3 190 NR
23. Arkansas 19-6 158 NR
24. Connecticut 17-7 112 24
25. Alabama 16-9 80 NR
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota State 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise State 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK. TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 2
2. Auburn 1
3. Arizona 4
4. Kentucky 6
5. Providence 10
6. Purdue 3
7. Kansas 7
8. Baylor 9
9. Duke 8
10. Houston 5
11. Texas Tech 11
12. Illinois 13
13. UCLA 14
14. Wisconsin 15
15. Villanova 18
16. Southern Cal 24
17. Michigan State 16
18. Ohio State 17
19. Texas 21
20. Murray State 23
21. Tennessee 25
22. Arkansas NR
23. Xavier 22
24. Connecticut 19
25. Wyoming NR
WHO’S UP
Significant shuffling happened in this week’s AP Top 25, but most moves were small. Like Illinois climbing a single spot after splitting games against Purdue and Northwestern. That was a fairly common state for last week’s ranked teams, with 16 of the 25 losing at least one game. That Illinois’ loss came to a top-five team in the Boilermakers preempted even a short tumble down the poll.
WHO’S DOWN
Auburn has lost just twice in 25 games, but the second — an 80-76 overtime loss a week ago at Arkansas — was enough for the Tigers to drop from the No. 1 spot in the poll. Some recent close calls probably precipitated that short drop. Auburn beat SEC cellar dwellers Missouri and Georgia by a combined three points during their 10-0 run to start league play.
WHO TO WATCH
This could be a make or break week for Texas Tech in the Big 12 title chase. The Red Raiders are third in the league — just 11/2 games behind Kansas — with a pair of games this week against two other top four Big 12 contenders. It’ll be No. 11 Texas Tech hosting No. 7 Baylor at 8 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN) and then No. 20 Texas hosting the Red Raiders at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (ABC). Texas Tech has already beaten both teams. Two more wins would be huge.