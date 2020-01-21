College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1,591 2

2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1,588 1

3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1,470 6

4. San Diego State 19-0 1,422 7

5. Florida State 16-2 1,335 9

6. Louisville 15-3 1,303 11

7. Dayton 16-2 1,139 13

8. Duke 15-3 1,065 3

9. Villanova 14-3 1,055 14

10. Seton Hall 14-4 1,034 18

11. Michigan State 14-4 1,004 15

12. Oregon 15-4 886 8

13. Butler 15-3 867 5

14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12

15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10

16. Auburn 15-2 637 4

17. Maryland 14-4 525 17

18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23

19. Iowa 13--5 398 NR

20. Memphis 14-3 394 22

21. Illinois 13-5 280 24

22. Arizona 13-5 225 NR

23. Colorado 14-4 154 20

24. Rutgers 14-4 152 NR

25. Houston 14-4 151 NR

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquense 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Gonzaga 1 Fri., vs. Pacific

2. Baylor 2 Fri., at Florida

3. San Diego State 5 Tues., vs. Wyoming

4. Kansas 7 Tues., vs. Kansas State

5. Florida State 9 Fri., vs. Notre Dame

6. Louisville 11 Wed., vs. Georgia Tech

7. Villanova 12 Tues., vs. Butler

8. Seton Hall 16 Wed., vs. Providence

9. Duke 3 Tues., vs. Miami

10. Dayton 15 Wed., vs. St. Bonaventure

11. Oregon 8 Thurs., vs. USC

12. Butler 6 Tues., at Villanova

13. Kentucky 10 Tues., vs. Georgia

14. Michigan State 19 Thurs., at Indiana

15. Auburn 4 Wed., vs. South Carolina

16. West Virginia 13 Sat., vs. Missouri

17. Iowa 24 Wed., vs. Rutgers

18. Maryland 17 Tues., at Northwestern

19. Wichita State 14 Tues., at South Florida

20. Memphis 23 Wed., at Tulsa

21. Arizona NR Fri., at Arizona State

22. Illinois 25 Tues., at Purdue

23. Colorado 18 Thurs., vs. Washington State

24. LSU NR Tues., vs. Florida

25. Rutgers NR Wed., at Iowa

Scott’s breakdown: Just three teams have completed an unbeaten regular season this century — Kentucky (2014-15), Wichita State (2013-14) and Saint Joseph’s (2003-04). San Diego State, projected to win its final 10 Mountain West Conference games, could join that group.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1

2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2

3. UConn 16-1 665 4

4. Oregon 15-2 657 6

5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5

6. Stanford 16-2 599 3

7. Oregon State 16-2 545 8

8. N.C. State 17-1 530 9

9. Mississippi State 16-2 504 10

10. UCLA 16-1 497 7

11. DePaul 17-2 425 14

12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11

13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16

14. Florida State 15-3 358 13

15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12

16. Arizona State 15-4 297 18

17. Indiana 14-4 221 15

18. Arizona 15-3 214 21

19. Iowa 15-3 186 22

20. Maryland 13-4 184 20

21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23

22. Northwestern 16-2 118 NR

23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24

24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25

25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri State 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 1 Sun., at Georgia

2. Baylor 2 Wed., at TCU

3. Oregon 4 Fri., vs. Oregon State

4. Louisville 7 Thurs., vs. Virginia

5. UCLA 3 Fri., vs. Washington

6. UConn 8 Thurs., vs. Tennessee

7. N.C. State 10 Thurs., at Pittsburgh

8. Stanford 6 Fri., vs. Colorado

9. Oregon State 5 Fri., at Oregon

10. Mississippi State 13 Thurs., at Vanderbilt

11. DePaul 15 Fri., vs. Villanova

12. Gonzaga 16 Thurs., vs. Pepperdine

13. Florida State 9 Thurs., at Wake Forest

14. Iowa 18 Thurs., vs. Ohio State

15. Kentucky 11 Mon., vs. Auburn

16. Texas A&M 14 Thurs., at Alabama

17. Arizona 20 Fri., vs. Arizona State

18. Arizona State 21 Fri., at Arizona

19. South Dakota 22 Fri., vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

20. Northwestern NR Thurs., at Michigan State

21. Tennessee 23 Thurs., at UConn

22. Maryland 24 Thurs., at Illinois

23. Arkansas 25 Thurs., vs. Georgia

24. West Virginia 12 Wed., vs. Oklahoma State

25. Indiana 19 Thurs., at Penn State

Scott’s breakdown: Turns out Spokane, Wash., is simply a basketball town with both programs now in the top 15 after another move up by the Gonzaga women. The Bulldogs have won 16 in a row behind a balanced team led by junior forward Jenn Wirth (11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).

