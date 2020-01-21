Ballot breakdown: Some change at the top
News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1,591 2
2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1,588 1
3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1,470 6
4. San Diego State 19-0 1,422 7
5. Florida State 16-2 1,335 9
6. Louisville 15-3 1,303 11
7. Dayton 16-2 1,139 13
8. Duke 15-3 1,065 3
9. Villanova 14-3 1,055 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 1,034 18
11. Michigan State 14-4 1,004 15
12. Oregon 15-4 886 8
13. Butler 15-3 867 5
14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12
15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10
16. Auburn 15-2 637 4
17. Maryland 14-4 525 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23
19. Iowa 13--5 398 NR
20. Memphis 14-3 394 22
21. Illinois 13-5 280 24
22. Arizona 13-5 225 NR
23. Colorado 14-4 154 20
24. Rutgers 14-4 152 NR
25. Houston 14-4 151 NR
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquense 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Gonzaga 1 Fri., vs. Pacific
2. Baylor 2 Fri., at Florida
3. San Diego State 5 Tues., vs. Wyoming
4. Kansas 7 Tues., vs. Kansas State
5. Florida State 9 Fri., vs. Notre Dame
6. Louisville 11 Wed., vs. Georgia Tech
7. Villanova 12 Tues., vs. Butler
8. Seton Hall 16 Wed., vs. Providence
9. Duke 3 Tues., vs. Miami
10. Dayton 15 Wed., vs. St. Bonaventure
11. Oregon 8 Thurs., vs. USC
12. Butler 6 Tues., at Villanova
13. Kentucky 10 Tues., vs. Georgia
14. Michigan State 19 Thurs., at Indiana
15. Auburn 4 Wed., vs. South Carolina
16. West Virginia 13 Sat., vs. Missouri
17. Iowa 24 Wed., vs. Rutgers
18. Maryland 17 Tues., at Northwestern
19. Wichita State 14 Tues., at South Florida
20. Memphis 23 Wed., at Tulsa
21. Arizona NR Fri., at Arizona State
22. Illinois 25 Tues., at Purdue
23. Colorado 18 Thurs., vs. Washington State
24. LSU NR Tues., vs. Florida
25. Rutgers NR Wed., at Iowa
Scott’s breakdown: Just three teams have completed an unbeaten regular season this century — Kentucky (2014-15), Wichita State (2013-14) and Saint Joseph’s (2003-04). San Diego State, projected to win its final 10 Mountain West Conference games, could join that group.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1
2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2
3. UConn 16-1 665 4
4. Oregon 15-2 657 6
5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5
6. Stanford 16-2 599 3
7. Oregon State 16-2 545 8
8. N.C. State 17-1 530 9
9. Mississippi State 16-2 504 10
10. UCLA 16-1 497 7
11. DePaul 17-2 425 14
12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11
13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16
14. Florida State 15-3 358 13
15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12
16. Arizona State 15-4 297 18
17. Indiana 14-4 221 15
18. Arizona 15-3 214 21
19. Iowa 15-3 186 22
20. Maryland 13-4 184 20
21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23
22. Northwestern 16-2 118 NR
23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24
24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25
25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17
Others receiving votes: Missouri State 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 1 Sun., at Georgia
2. Baylor 2 Wed., at TCU
3. Oregon 4 Fri., vs. Oregon State
4. Louisville 7 Thurs., vs. Virginia
5. UCLA 3 Fri., vs. Washington
6. UConn 8 Thurs., vs. Tennessee
7. N.C. State 10 Thurs., at Pittsburgh
8. Stanford 6 Fri., vs. Colorado
9. Oregon State 5 Fri., at Oregon
10. Mississippi State 13 Thurs., at Vanderbilt
11. DePaul 15 Fri., vs. Villanova
12. Gonzaga 16 Thurs., vs. Pepperdine
13. Florida State 9 Thurs., at Wake Forest
14. Iowa 18 Thurs., vs. Ohio State
15. Kentucky 11 Mon., vs. Auburn
16. Texas A&M 14 Thurs., at Alabama
17. Arizona 20 Fri., vs. Arizona State
18. Arizona State 21 Fri., at Arizona
19. South Dakota 22 Fri., vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
20. Northwestern NR Thurs., at Michigan State
21. Tennessee 23 Thurs., at UConn
22. Maryland 24 Thurs., at Illinois
23. Arkansas 25 Thurs., vs. Georgia
24. West Virginia 12 Wed., vs. Oklahoma State
25. Indiana 19 Thurs., at Penn State
Scott’s breakdown: Turns out Spokane, Wash., is simply a basketball town with both programs now in the top 15 after another move up by the Gonzaga women. The Bulldogs have won 16 in a row behind a balanced team led by junior forward Jenn Wirth (11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).
