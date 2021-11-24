Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks down this week’s poll — and shares his Top 25 ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Rec. Pts. PrEv.
1. South Carolina (30) 6-0 750 1
2. Maryland 6-0 710 3
3. Connecticut 3-1 696 2
4. Indiana 4-0 630 4
5. North Carolina State 4-1 623 5
6. Baylor 3-1 564 6
7. Stanford 3-1 560 7
8. Iowa 4-0 557 8
9. Arizona 4-0 489 11
10. Louisville 3-1 481 10
11. Tennessee 4-0 424 16
12. Michigan 5-0 396 13
13. Iowa State 4-0 392 14
14. Texas 3-1 339 12
15. Oregon 3-2 285 9
16. Oregon State 3-0 254 15
17. Florida State 4-0 234 17
18. South Florida 4-2 228 23
19. UCLA 3-0 222 20
20. Kentucky 3-1 191 19
21. Ohio State 3-0 150 21
22. West Virginia 3-0 128 22
23. Texas A&M 4-0 126 24
24. Virginia Tech 5-0 105 25
25. Florida Gulf Coast 5-0 63 NR
Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington State 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan State 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S POLL
Team Previous
1. South Carolina 1
2. Connecticut 2
3. Maryland 3
4. North Carolina State 4
5. Indiana 5
6. Stanford 6
7. Baylor 9
8. Iowa 8
9. Arizona 11
10. Tennessee 18
11. Texas 10
12. Louisville 12
13. South Florida NR
14. Oregon 7
15. Michigan 13
16. Iowa State 14
17. Oregon State 16
18. Florida State 19
19. Kentucky 17
20. UCLA 20
21. Ohio State 15
22. West Virginia 21
23. Texas A&M 24
24. Georgia Tech 22
25. Virginia Tech 23
WHO’S UP
Tennessee and South Florida. The Volunteers haven’t made things easy for themselves. Or their fans. But Tennessee is 4-0 nevertheless after completing three fourth-quarter comebacks. The latest one was by far the most impressive performance as the Vols rallied to beat Texas in overtime, 74-70, on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. The Bulls, meanwhile, put up a 2-1 showing at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, including an impressive 71-62 victory against then-No. 9 Oregon.
WHO’S DOWN
Iowa. The Hawkeyes are currently on a COVID-19 pause and exited out of the Cancun Challenge as a result. Iowa was supposed to play Drake, Seton Hall and Southern California during the event. The plan is for the Hawkeyes to return from their COVID pause in time to play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with Iowa set to play at Duke at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2.
WHO TO WATCH
The top teams in women’s basketball have been showcased over the past week in The Bahamas, including a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Monday that top-ranked South Carolina won 73-57 against second-ranked Connecticut. That will continue on Thanksgiving Day at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. Too bad it’s only available via streaming services (FloHoops). The Pink Flamingo Championship starts off with No. 5 North Carolina State vs. No. 3 Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday followed by No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 4 Indiana at 1:30 p.m.