Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks down this week’s poll — and shares his Top 25 ballot:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Rec. Pts. PrEv.

1. South Carolina (30) 6-0 750 1

2. Maryland 6-0 710 3

3. Connecticut 3-1 696 2

4. Indiana 4-0 630 4

5. North Carolina State 4-1 623 5

6. Baylor 3-1 564 6

7. Stanford 3-1 560 7

8. Iowa 4-0 557 8

9. Arizona 4-0 489 11

10. Louisville 3-1 481 10

11. Tennessee 4-0 424 16

12. Michigan 5-0 396 13

13. Iowa State 4-0 392 14

14. Texas 3-1 339 12

15. Oregon 3-2 285 9

16. Oregon State 3-0 254 15

17. Florida State 4-0 234 17

18. South Florida 4-2 228 23

19. UCLA 3-0 222 20

20. Kentucky 3-1 191 19

21. Ohio State 3-0 150 21

22. West Virginia 3-0 128 22

23. Texas A&M 4-0 126 24

24. Virginia Tech 5-0 105 25

25. Florida Gulf Coast 5-0 63 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington State 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan State 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.

JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S POLL

Team Previous

1. South Carolina 1

2. Connecticut 2

3. Maryland 3

4. North Carolina State 4

5. Indiana 5

6. Stanford 6

7. Baylor 9

8. Iowa 8

9. Arizona 11

10. Tennessee 18

11. Texas 10

12. Louisville 12

13. South Florida NR

14. Oregon 7

15. Michigan 13

16. Iowa State 14

17. Oregon State 16

18. Florida State 19

19. Kentucky 17

20. UCLA 20

21. Ohio State 15

22. West Virginia 21

23. Texas A&M 24

24. Georgia Tech 22

25. Virginia Tech 23

WHO’S UP

Tennessee and South Florida. The Volunteers haven’t made things easy for themselves. Or their fans. But Tennessee is 4-0 nevertheless after completing three fourth-quarter comebacks. The latest one was by far the most impressive performance as the Vols rallied to beat Texas in overtime, 74-70, on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. The Bulls, meanwhile, put up a 2-1 showing at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, including an impressive 71-62 victory against then-No. 9 Oregon.

WHO’S DOWN

Iowa. The Hawkeyes are currently on a COVID-19 pause and exited out of the Cancun Challenge as a result. Iowa was supposed to play Drake, Seton Hall and Southern California during the event. The plan is for the Hawkeyes to return from their COVID pause in time to play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with Iowa set to play at Duke at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2.

WHO TO WATCH

The top teams in women’s basketball have been showcased over the past week in The Bahamas, including a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Monday that top-ranked South Carolina won 73-57 against second-ranked Connecticut. That will continue on Thanksgiving Day at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. Too bad it’s only available via streaming services (FloHoops). The Pink Flamingo Championship starts off with No. 5 North Carolina State vs. No. 3 Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday followed by No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 4 Indiana at 1:30 p.m.

