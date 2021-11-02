THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1,575 1
2. Cincinnati 8-0 1,455 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1,413 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1,382 4
5. Michigan State 8-0 1,340 8
6. Ohio State 7-1 1,296 5
7. Oregon 7-1 1,233 7
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1,067 11
9. Michigan 7-1 1,048 6
10. Wake Forest 8-0 1,025 13
11. Oklahoma State 7-1 915 15
12. Auburn 6-2 853 18
13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14
14. Baylor 7-1 833 16
15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10
16. Texas San Antonio 8-0 460 23
17. BYU 7-2 450 25
18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12
19. Iowa 6-2 342 9
20. Houston 7-1 338 NR
21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24
22. Penn State 5-3 182 20
23. SMU 7-1 176 19
24. Louisiana 7-1 161 27
25. Fresno State 7-2 151 NR
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Cincinnati 2
3. Michigan State 7
4. Oklahoma 3
5. Alabama 4
6. Oregon 5
7. Ohio State 6
8. Michigan 8
9. Wake Forest 13
10. Notre Dame 12
11. Texas A&M 14
12. Auburn 20
13. Oklahoma State 18
14. Baylor 19
15. Mississippi 9
16. Kentucky 11
17. BYU 22
18. Texas San Antonio 21
19. Houston NR
20. Fresno State NR
21. SMU 15
22. San Diego State 16
23. Iowa 10
24. Pittsburgh 23
25. Coastal Carolina NR
WHO’S UP
Michigan State hasn’t been in the top five since 2015. The Spartans made the College Football Playoff that season. Could Mel Tucker’s squad do the same? Ohio State still lingers as a potential roadblock, but Michigan State has a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in running back Kenneth Walker III, who added to his résumé with five touchdowns in last week’s win against Michigan. (Also, imagine how good Wake Forest might be if Walker stuck around)?
WHO’S DOWN
SMU lost its first game of the season last week, but at least the Mustangs held on to a ranking — even if it was a few spots down the poll. Holding on to their coach after the season might not be as easy. Sonny Dykes’ name has already popped as a potential candidate at Texas Tech (where his dad, Spike, coached 13 full seasons), and TCU parting ways with Gary Patterson means there’s another opening just across the Metroplex.
WHO TO WATCH
There’s exactly one game this week between top 25 teams — No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on CBS — but a couple other games are notable. The rise of Michigan State has the No. 5 Spartans in a 2:30 p.m. game on ABC at upset-minded Purdue. And anyone that can find the SEC Network at 11 a.m. might be tuning in for another upset with seven-win Liberty headed to Oxford, Miss., to play No. 15 Mississippi in what’s otherwise known as the Hugh Freeze Bowl.