THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1,575 1

2. Cincinnati 8-0 1,455 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1,413 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1,382 4

5. Michigan State 8-0 1,340 8

6. Ohio State 7-1 1,296 5

7. Oregon 7-1 1,233 7

8. Notre Dame 7-1 1,067 11

9. Michigan 7-1 1,048 6

10. Wake Forest 8-0 1,025 13

11. Oklahoma State 7-1 915 15

12. Auburn 6-2 853 18

13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14

14. Baylor 7-1 833 16

15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10

16. Texas San Antonio 8-0 460 23

17. BYU 7-2 450 25

18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12

19. Iowa 6-2 342 9

20. Houston 7-1 338 NR

21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24

22. Penn State 5-3 182 20

23. SMU 7-1 176 19

24. Louisiana 7-1 161 27

25. Fresno State 7-2 151 NR

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 1

2. Cincinnati 2

3. Michigan State 7

4. Oklahoma 3

5. Alabama 4

6. Oregon 5

7. Ohio State 6

8. Michigan 8

9. Wake Forest 13

10. Notre Dame 12

11. Texas A&M 14

12. Auburn 20

13. Oklahoma State 18

14. Baylor 19

15. Mississippi 9

16. Kentucky 11

17. BYU 22

18. Texas San Antonio 21

19. Houston NR

20. Fresno State NR

21. SMU 15

22. San Diego State 16

23. Iowa 10

24. Pittsburgh 23

25. Coastal Carolina NR

WHO’S UP

Michigan State hasn’t been in the top five since 2015. The Spartans made the College Football Playoff that season. Could Mel Tucker’s squad do the same? Ohio State still lingers as a potential roadblock, but Michigan State has a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in running back Kenneth Walker III, who added to his résumé with five touchdowns in last week’s win against Michigan. (Also, imagine how good Wake Forest might be if Walker stuck around)?

WHO’S DOWN

SMU lost its first game of the season last week, but at least the Mustangs held on to a ranking — even if it was a few spots down the poll. Holding on to their coach after the season might not be as easy. Sonny Dykes’ name has already popped as a potential candidate at Texas Tech (where his dad, Spike, coached 13 full seasons), and TCU parting ways with Gary Patterson means there’s another opening just across the Metroplex.

WHO TO WATCH

There’s exactly one game this week between top 25 teams — No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on CBS — but a couple other games are notable. The rise of Michigan State has the No. 5 Spartans in a 2:30 p.m. game on ABC at upset-minded Purdue. And anyone that can find the SEC Network at 11 a.m. might be tuning in for another upset with seven-win Liberty headed to Oxford, Miss., to play No. 15 Mississippi in what’s otherwise known as the Hugh Freeze Bowl.

