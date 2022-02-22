Ballot breakdown | Struggling Spartans didn't help Illini's cause
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1,525 1
2. Arizona 24-2 1,461 3
3. Auburn 24-3 1,313 2
4. Purdue 24-4 1,299 5
5. Kansas 22-4 1,297 6
6. Kentucky 22-5 1,248 4
7. Duke 23-4 1,146 9
8. Villanova 21-6 1,071 10
9. Texas Tech 21-6 1,066 11
10. Baylor 23-5 984 7
11. Providence 22-3 910 8
12. UCLA 20-5 802 13
13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15
14. Houston 22-4 734 14
15. Illinois 19-7 666 12
16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17
17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16
18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23
19. Murray State 26-2 371 21
20. Texas 19-8 349 20
21. Connecticut 19-7 340 24
22. Ohio State 17-7 320 18
23. Saint Mary’s 22-6 148 NR
24. Alabama 17-10 63 25
25. Iowa 18-8 59 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Arizona 3
3. Auburn 2
4. Purdue 6
5. Texas Tech 11
6. Kentucky 4
7. Kansas 7
8. Duke 9
9. Baylor 8
10. Villanova 15
11. Providence 5
12. Houston 10
13. Illinois 12
14. UCLA 13
15. Wisconsin 14
16. Southern Cal 16
17. Arkansas 22
18. Tennessee 21
19. Connecticut 24
20. Ohio State 18
21. Murray State 20
22. Texas 19
23. Saint Mary’s NR
24. Colorado State NR
25. North Texas NR
WHO’S UP
Texas Tech didn’t climb quite as high in the official poll (from No. 11 to No. 9) than it did on my ballot (from No. 11 to No. 5), but the Red Raiders are still trending in the right direction. How could they not be? All Tech did last week was sweep its season series against both Baylor and Texas. Turning a trip to Texas into a quasi-neutral site game in Austin showed just how personal the Red Raiders take that rivalry these days with Chris Beard now with the Longhorns.
WHO’S DOWN
Turns out it apparently doesn’t matter that everybody is losing at Jersey Mike’s Arena these days. Illinois’ 70-59 loss to Rutgers at the “Trapezoid of Terror” last week was enough to send the Illini down three spots in this week’s poll despite the follow up being a road win at then-No. 19 Michigan State. The fact the Spartans dropped completely out of the Top 25 after losing twice last week probably didn’t help Illinois’ cause.
WHO TO WATCH
Set any of your Saturday plans aside unless they include spotting up from your coach with plenty of drinks and snacks handy for a full day of college hoops. Start with No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas (1 p.m., CBS), flip to No. 3 Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee (3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2), then turn to No. 5 Kansas at No. 10 Baylor (7 p.m., ESPN) and finish with No. 1 Gonzaga at No. 23 Saint Mary’s (9 p.m., one of the ESPNs). Enjoy.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).