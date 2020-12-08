Ballot breakdown | Texas gets the 'Maui' bump
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,518 1
2. Baylor (7) 3-0 1,470 2
3. Iowa 3-0 1,385 3
4. Michigan State 5-0 1,296 8
5. Kansas 4-1 1,195 7
6. Illinois 3-1 1,104 5
7. Houston 4-0 1,090 10
8. Creighton 3-0 1,068 9
9. Villanova 4-1 1,033 12
10. Duke 2-1 954 6
11. West Virginia 4-1 918 11
12. Tennessee 0-0 767 13
13. Wisconsin 3-1 750 4
13. Texas 4-1 750 17
15. Virginia Tech 4-0 688 16
16. North Carolina 3-1 547 14
17. Texas Tech 4-1 541 17
18. Virginia 3-1 474 15
19. Richmond 3-0 419 19
20. Florida State 1-0 350 22
21. Rutgers 3-0 293 24
22. Ohio State 3-0 287 23
23. Arizona State 3-1 218 25
24. San Diego State 4-0 123 27
25. Louisville 4-0 122 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Michigan State 9
4. Houston 7
5. Creighton 5
6. Iowa 6
7. Illinois 3
8. Duke 4
9. Kansas 8
10. Tennessee 11
11. West Virginia 12
12. Virginia Tech 13
13. Villanova 14
14. Texas 21
15. Wisconsin 10
16. Richmond 16
17. Texas Tech 18
18. Florida State 22
19. Virginia 15
20. North Carolina 19
21. San Diego State 23
22. Rutgers 24
23. Saint Louis 25
24. Missouri NR
25. Louisville NR
➜ Who’s up: Texas isn’t undefeated in the “Shaka Smart with hair” era anymore, but the Longhorns did get the Maui bump. Or, this season, the Asheville bump. A Maui Invitational title with wins against Indiana and North Carolina is legit.
➜ Who’s down: See ya, Kentucky. It’s not just that the Wildcats, who dropped out of the Top 25 completely, are 1-3 on the season after Sunday’s loss at Georgia Tech. It’s that Georgia Tech lost — at home — to Georgia State and Mercer to start the season. Yikes.
➜ Who to watch: The Big Ten/ACC Challenge has its share of ranked teams, including ranked vs. ranked games like Illinois-Duke and Michigan State-Virginia. The best game this week, though, might be Tuesday’s 4 p.m. tip between No. 8 Creighton and No. 5 Kansas at the Phog.
