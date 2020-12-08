College/Prep Sports Reporter

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,518 1

2. Baylor (7) 3-0 1,470 2

3. Iowa 3-0 1,385 3

4. Michigan State 5-0 1,296 8

5. Kansas 4-1 1,195 7

6. Illinois 3-1 1,104 5

7. Houston 4-0 1,090 10

8. Creighton 3-0 1,068 9

9. Villanova 4-1 1,033 12

10. Duke 2-1 954 6

11. West Virginia 4-1 918 11

12. Tennessee 0-0 767 13

13. Wisconsin 3-1 750 4

13. Texas 4-1 750 17

15. Virginia Tech 4-0 688 16

16. North Carolina 3-1 547 14

17. Texas Tech 4-1 541 17

18. Virginia 3-1 474 15

19. Richmond 3-0 419 19

20. Florida State 1-0 350 22

21. Rutgers 3-0 293 24

22. Ohio State 3-0 287 23

23. Arizona State 3-1 218 25

24. San Diego State 4-0 123 27

25. Louisville 4-0 122 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Michigan State 9

4. Houston 7

5. Creighton 5

6. Iowa 6

7. Illinois 3

8. Duke 4

9. Kansas 8

10. Tennessee 11

11. West Virginia 12

12. Virginia Tech 13

13. Villanova 14

14. Texas 21

15. Wisconsin 10

16. Richmond 16

17. Texas Tech 18

18. Florida State 22

19. Virginia 15

20. North Carolina 19

21. San Diego State 23

22. Rutgers 24

23. Saint Louis 25

24. Missouri NR

25. Louisville NR

➜ Who’s up: Texas isn’t undefeated in the “Shaka Smart with hair” era anymore, but the Longhorns did get the Maui bump. Or, this season, the Asheville bump. A Maui Invitational title with wins against Indiana and North Carolina is legit.

➜ Who’s down: See ya, Kentucky. It’s not just that the Wildcats, who dropped out of the Top 25 completely, are 1-3 on the season after Sunday’s loss at Georgia Tech. It’s that Georgia Tech lost — at home — to Georgia State and Mercer to start the season. Yikes.

➜ Who to watch: The Big Ten/ACC Challenge has its share of ranked teams, including ranked vs. ranked games like Illinois-Duke and Michigan State-Virginia. The best game this week, though, might be Tuesday’s 4 p.m. tip between No. 8 Creighton and No. 5 Kansas at the Phog.

