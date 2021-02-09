The Associated Press Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (29) 15-1 748 2
2. Connecticut 13-1 703 3
3. Louisville 18-1 667 1
4. N.C. State (1) 12-2 642 4
5. Stanford 17-2 634 6
6. Texas A&M 18-1 631 7
7. Baylor 14-2 561 8
8. UCLA 11-3 532 5
9. Maryland 13-2 506 10
10. Arizona 11-2 503 9
11. Oregon 12-3 419 12
12. Michigan 10-1 393 13
12. Ohio State 12-2 393 11
14. South Florida 10-1 339 14
15. Indiana 11-4 267 17
16. Tennessee 12-3 239 18
17. Gonzaga 16-2 232 19
18. Arkansas 14-7 230 16
19. West Virginia 15-2 229 21
20. Kentucky 13-5 207 15
21. Northwestern 11-3 197 22
22. DePaul 10-4 155 20
23. S. Dakota State 15-2 98 23
24. Georgia 14-4 89 25
25. Missouri State 11-2 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma State 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F. Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia Tech 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. South Carolina 1
2. North Carolina State 2
3. Connecticut 7
4. Louisville 3
5. Stanford 6
6. Texas A&M 7
7. Baylor 8
8. Arizona 10
9. UCLA 5
10. Maryland 11
11. Ohio State 9 12. Oregon 12
13. Michigan 13
14. South Florida 14
15. Indiana 17
16. Tennessee 20
17. Gonzaga 18
18. Northwestern 22
19. Kentucky 15
20. Arkansas 16
21. West Virginia 23
22. DePaul 19
23. South Dakota State 24
24. Mississippi State 21
25. Georgia 25
➜ Who’s up: UConn. There will be a new No. 1 in next week’s AP Top 25 poll. For a second consecutive week. South Carolina, which took over the No. 1 spot on Monday after Louisville lost 74-60 at home to N.C. State a week ago, will be losing its top billing for a second time this season. The Huskies are now the presumptive No. 1 after a thrilling 63-59 home victory in overtime on Monday against South Carolina, thanks to 31 points from Paige Bueckers.
➜ Who’s down: Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have steadily dropped from their preseason ranking of No. 6 to the first team out of Monday’s AP Top 25. It was the first time Mississippi State didn’t appear in the Top 25 since 2014, breaking a streak of 125 consecutive weeks of being ranked.
➜ Who to watch: UConn and N.C. State have both dealt with pauses related to COVID-19. But nothing like Stanford.With Santa Clara County prohibiting all contact sports, Stanford became basketball nomads, with a nine-week road trip through six states. After nearly two months away from campus, Stanford returned to Maples Pavilion for home wins last weekend against Colorado and Utah. Now, the Cardinal hit the road again to play Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Feb. 15.