The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (29) 15-1 748 2

2. Connecticut 13-1 703 3

3. Louisville 18-1 667 1

4. N.C. State (1) 12-2 642 4

5. Stanford 17-2 634 6

6. Texas A&M 18-1 631 7

7. Baylor 14-2 561 8

8. UCLA 11-3 532 5

9. Maryland 13-2 506 10

10. Arizona 11-2 503 9

11. Oregon 12-3 419 12

12. Michigan 10-1 393 13

12. Ohio State 12-2 393 11

14. South Florida 10-1 339 14

15. Indiana 11-4 267 17

16. Tennessee 12-3 239 18

17. Gonzaga 16-2 232 19

18. Arkansas 14-7 230 16

19. West Virginia 15-2 229 21

20. Kentucky 13-5 207 15

21. Northwestern 11-3 197 22

22. DePaul 10-4 155 20

23. S. Dakota State 15-2 98 23

24. Georgia 14-4 89 25

25. Missouri State 11-2 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma State 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F. Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia Tech 1.

JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. South Carolina 1

2. North Carolina State 2

3. Connecticut 7

4. Louisville 3

5. Stanford 6

6. Texas A&M 7

7. Baylor 8

8. Arizona 10

9. UCLA 5

10. Maryland 11

11. Ohio State 9 12. Oregon 12

13. Michigan 13

14. South Florida 14

15. Indiana 17

16. Tennessee 20

17. Gonzaga 18

18. Northwestern 22

19. Kentucky 15

20. Arkansas 16

21. West Virginia 23

22. DePaul 19

23. South Dakota State 24

24. Mississippi State 21

25. Georgia 25

Who’s up: UConn. There will be a new No. 1 in next week’s AP Top 25 poll. For a second consecutive week. South Carolina, which took over the No. 1 spot on Monday after Louisville lost 74-60 at home to N.C. State a week ago, will be losing its top billing for a second time this season. The Huskies are now the presumptive No. 1 after a thrilling 63-59 home victory in overtime on Monday against South Carolina, thanks to 31 points from Paige Bueckers.

Who’s down: Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have steadily dropped from their preseason ranking of No. 6 to the first team out of Monday’s AP Top 25. It was the first time Mississippi State didn’t appear in the Top 25 since 2014, breaking a streak of 125 consecutive weeks of being ranked.

Who to watch: UConn and N.C. State have both dealt with pauses related to COVID-19. But nothing like Stanford.With Santa Clara County prohibiting all contact sports, Stanford became basketball nomads, with a nine-week road trip through six states. After nearly two months away from campus, Stanford returned to Maples Pavilion for home wins last weekend against Colorado and Utah. Now, the Cardinal hit the road again to play Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Feb. 15.

