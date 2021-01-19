Illinois men’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down this week’s poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (62) 14-0 1,598 1
2. Baylor (2) 12-0 1,538 2
3. Villanova 8-1 1,445 3
4. Iowa 12-2 1,420 5
5. Texas 11-2 1,289 4
6. Tennessee 10-1 1,242 10
7. Michigan 11-1 1,197 7
8. Houston 11-1 1,155 11
9. Kansas 10-3 1,072 6
10. Wisconsin 11-3 939 9
11. Creighton 10-3 833 8
12. Texas Tech 11-4 792 15
13. Virginia 9-2 778 18
14. West Virginia 9-4 732 13
15. Ohio State 11-3 631 21
16. Virginia Tech 11-2 536 20
17. Minnesota 11-4 507 23
18. Alabama 11-3 487 NR
19. Missouri 8-2 462 17
20. Clemson 9-2 354 12
21. Oregon 9-2 235 22
22. Illinois 9-5 232 14
23. UConn 7-1 209 25
24. UCLA 11-2 195 NR
25. Saint Louis 7-1 172 24
Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma State 119, Florida State 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise State 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan State 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah State 1, Purdue 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Villanova 3
4. Iowa 6
5. Tennessee 7
6. Houston 9
7. Texas Tech 17
8. Texas 4
9. Kansas 5
10. Michigan 10
11. Wisconsin 11
12. Virginia Tech 13
13. Ohio State 20
14. Minnesota 24
15. Creighton 8
16. Virginia 22
17. Missouri 15
18. West Virginia 18
19. Clemson 14
20. Alabama NR
21. Oklahoma State NR
22. Colorado 19
23. UConn 21
24. Illinois 16
25. Saint Louis 25
➜ Who’s up: Alabama’s apparently a basketball school, too. The Crimson Tide’s seven-game winning streak has them in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. A few early losses, including at home to Western Kentucky, were a stumbling block, but consider the ship righted with consecutive blowouts of Kentucky and Arkansas.
➜ Who’s down: No team fell further this week than Illinois. A second straight home loss meant an eight-spot drop for the Illini this week, and no other five-loss team is anywhere close to the AP Top 25. A high early ranking and still solid advanced metric numbers has Brad Underwood’s crew hanging on to its ranking by a thread.
➜ Who to watch: UConn’s return to the Big East has coincided with the Huskies return to more national prominence. UConn will have played once this week — probably — by the time Saturday’s showdown at Creighton rolls around, but the Top-25 matchup will show if the Huskies are for real.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).