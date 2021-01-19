College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Illinois men’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down this week’s poll:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Gonzaga (62) 14-0 1,598 1

2. Baylor (2) 12-0 1,538 2

3. Villanova 8-1 1,445 3

4. Iowa 12-2 1,420 5

5. Texas 11-2 1,289 4

6. Tennessee 10-1 1,242 10

7. Michigan 11-1 1,197 7

8. Houston 11-1 1,155 11

9. Kansas 10-3 1,072 6

10. Wisconsin 11-3 939 9

11. Creighton 10-3 833 8

12. Texas Tech 11-4 792 15

13. Virginia 9-2 778 18

14. West Virginia 9-4 732 13

15. Ohio State 11-3 631 21

16. Virginia Tech 11-2 536 20

17. Minnesota 11-4 507 23

18. Alabama 11-3 487 NR

19. Missouri 8-2 462 17

20. Clemson 9-2 354 12

21. Oregon 9-2 235 22

22. Illinois 9-5 232 14

23. UConn 7-1 209 25

24. UCLA 11-2 195 NR

25. Saint Louis 7-1 172 24

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma State 119, Florida State 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise State 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan State 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah State 1, Purdue 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Villanova 3

4. Iowa 6

5. Tennessee 7

6. Houston 9

7. Texas Tech 17

8. Texas 4

9. Kansas 5

10. Michigan 10

11. Wisconsin 11

12. Virginia Tech 13

13. Ohio State 20

14. Minnesota 24

15. Creighton 8

16. Virginia 22

17. Missouri 15

18. West Virginia 18

19. Clemson 14

20. Alabama NR

21. Oklahoma State NR

22. Colorado 19

23. UConn 21

24. Illinois 16

25. Saint Louis 25

Who’s up: Alabama’s apparently a basketball school, too. The Crimson Tide’s seven-game winning streak has them in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. A few early losses, including at home to Western Kentucky, were a stumbling block, but consider the ship righted with consecutive blowouts of Kentucky and Arkansas.

Who’s down: No team fell further this week than Illinois. A second straight home loss meant an eight-spot drop for the Illini this week, and no other five-loss team is anywhere close to the AP Top 25. A high early ranking and still solid advanced metric numbers has Brad Underwood’s crew hanging on to its ranking by a thread.

Who to watch: UConn’s return to the Big East has coincided with the Huskies return to more national prominence. UConn will have played once this week — probably — by the time Saturday’s showdown at Creighton rolls around, but the Top-25 matchup will show if the Huskies are for real.

