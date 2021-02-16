The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Team ReC. Pts. Prev.
1. Connecticut (26) 16-1 746 2
2. South Carolina (2) 17-2 700 1
3. Louisville 19-1 675 3
4. N.C. State 13-2 642 4
5. Texas A&M (1) 19-1 639 6
6. Stanford (1) 18-2 627 5
7. Baylor 16-2 564 7
8. UCLA 12-3 530 8
9. Maryland 14-2 515 9
10. Arizona 14-2 505 10
11. Michigan 11-1 432 12
12. South Florida 11-1 386 14
13. Oregon 12-4 377 11
14. Indiana 13-4 332 15
15. Ohio State 12-3 303 12
16. Gonzaga 18-2 272 17
17. Kentucky 14-5 260 20
18. Arkansas 15-7 248 18
19. DePaul 11-4 174 22
19. West Virginia 16-3 174 19
21. Tennessee 12-5 172 16
22. Georgia 16-4 139 24
23. South Dakota St. 17-2 130 23
24. Northwestern 11-4 92 21
25. Missouri State 13-2 79 25
Others receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma State 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 3
2. North Carolina State 2
3. South Carolina 1
4. Louisville 4
5. Texas A&M 6
6. Stanford 5
7. Baylor 7
8. UCLA 9
9. Maryland 10
10. Arizona 8
11. Michigan 13
12. South Florida 14
13. Oregon 12
14. Indiana 15
15. Ohio State 11
16. Gonzaga 17
17. West Virginia 21
18. Tennessee 16
19. Kentucky 19
20. Arkansas 20
21. South Dakota State 23
22. DePaul 22
23. Georgia 25
24. Northwestern 18
25. Missouri State NR
Who’s up: Texas A&M. Connecticut was a no-brainer at No. 1 after the Huskies’ 63-59 overtime victory against South Carolina last week in Storrs, Conn. But the Aggies entered the Top 5 for the first time this season and even received one first-place vote in Monday’s poll. A seven-game winning streak has Gary Blair
- ’s Aggies a game and a half back of South Carolina in the SEC regular-season title race.
Who’s down:
- Ohio State and Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats both fell three spots in Monday’s poll and neither team looks like a true Big Ten regular-season title contender. To make matters worse, Sunday’s Northwestern-Ohio State game in Columbus was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Who to watch: UConn. The Huskies became the fourth team to be ranked No. 1 this season, joining South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville. The Cardinal had six weeks at No. 1, while South Carolina and Louisville had three weeks apiece. UConn’s remaining five regular-season opponents are all unranked, starting with a 5 p.m. game on Wednesday in Queens, N.Y. against St. John’s (6-11).