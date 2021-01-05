Kim Mulkey and Geno Auriemma

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, right, and Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma have combined to win 14 national championships during their storied careers. Mulkey’s Bears and Auriemma’s Huskies are set for a Top-10 showdown on Thursday night in Hartford, Conn.

 John Woike / Hartford Courant
The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Team Rec. Pts Prev.

1. Stanford (27) 9-0 745 1

2. Louisville 7-0 695 2

3. N.C. State (2) 10-0 680 3

3. Connecticut (1) 6-0 680 4

5. South Carolina 6-1 647 5

6. Baylor 8-1 590 7

7. Arizona 8-1 535 6

8. Texas A&M 10-0 534 9

9. UCLA 6-2 505 11

10. Kentucky 9-1 497 13

11. Oregon 8-1 453 8

12. Maryland 6-1 392 14

13. Arkansas 10-2 372 10

14. Mississippi State 6-2 365 12

15. Michigan 7-0 349 16

16. Ohio State 4-0 256 17

17. Texas 8-1 251 19

18. South Florida 7-1 204 21

19. Indiana 5-2 193 20

20. DePaul 5-3 173 18

21. Gonzaga 8-2 113 23

22. Northwestern 4-2 108 15

23. Michigan State 8-0 106 25

24. Syracuse 5-1 98 22

25. Missouri State 4-2 66 24

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota State 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona State 7, Washington State 3, Oregon State 2, Iowa State 2.

Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s Top 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Stanford 1

2. Louisville 2

3. North Carolina State 3

4. Connecticut 4

5. South Carolina 5

6. Baylor 6

7. Texas A&M 9

8. Arizona 7

9. UCLA 11

10. Kentucky 12

11. Arkansas 10

12. Oregon 8

13. Mississippi State 13

14. Michigan 17

15. Maryland 14

16. Ohio State 15

17. Texas 19

18. Indiana 21

19. DePaul 18

20. Gonzaga 22

21. Northwestern 16

22. Syracuse 20

23. Michigan State NR

24. South Florida 23

25. Missouri State 24

Who’s up: UCLA and Kentucky. The Bruins and Wildcats both moved inside the Top 10 after being ranked just on the outside looking in the previous week. UCLA knocked off then-No. 8 Oregon on Sunday, with Michaela Onyenwere converting a game-winning layup en route to 33 points in a 73-71 road win. Kentucky, meanwhile, posted a pair of Top-15 victories this past week, beating Arkansas at home (75-64) and Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., in overtime (92-86).

Who’s down: Northwestern. It was a rough week for the Wildcats. First came a bad loss at Nebraska mid-week followed by a blasting at the hands of Michigan, with Naz Hillmon and the Wolverines winning 84-63 on Sunday in Evanston.

Who to watch: UConn at Baylor, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN). The Huskies are undefeated (what else is new?), but Geno Auriemma’s team has played only one ranked opponent (No. 20 DePaul). The Bears are 8-1 with their lone loss an 83-78 defeat at then-No. 16 Arkansas on Dec. 6.

