The Associated Press Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Team Rec. Pts Prev.
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 745 1
2. Louisville 7-0 695 2
3. N.C. State (2) 10-0 680 3
3. Connecticut (1) 6-0 680 4
5. South Carolina 6-1 647 5
6. Baylor 8-1 590 7
7. Arizona 8-1 535 6
8. Texas A&M 10-0 534 9
9. UCLA 6-2 505 11
10. Kentucky 9-1 497 13
11. Oregon 8-1 453 8
12. Maryland 6-1 392 14
13. Arkansas 10-2 372 10
14. Mississippi State 6-2 365 12
15. Michigan 7-0 349 16
16. Ohio State 4-0 256 17
17. Texas 8-1 251 19
18. South Florida 7-1 204 21
19. Indiana 5-2 193 20
20. DePaul 5-3 173 18
21. Gonzaga 8-2 113 23
22. Northwestern 4-2 108 15
23. Michigan State 8-0 106 25
24. Syracuse 5-1 98 22
25. Missouri State 4-2 66 24
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota State 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona State 7, Washington State 3, Oregon State 2, Iowa State 2.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s Top 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Stanford 1
2. Louisville 2
3. North Carolina State 3
4. Connecticut 4
5. South Carolina 5
6. Baylor 6
7. Texas A&M 9
8. Arizona 7
9. UCLA 11
10. Kentucky 12
11. Arkansas 10
12. Oregon 8
13. Mississippi State 13
14. Michigan 17
15. Maryland 14
16. Ohio State 15
17. Texas 19
18. Indiana 21
19. DePaul 18
20. Gonzaga 22
21. Northwestern 16
22. Syracuse 20
23. Michigan State NR
24. South Florida 23
25. Missouri State 24
Who’s up: UCLA and Kentucky. The Bruins and Wildcats both moved inside the Top 10 after being ranked just on the outside looking in the previous week. UCLA knocked off then-No. 8 Oregon on Sunday, with Michaela Onyenwere converting a game-winning layup en route to 33 points in a 73-71 road win. Kentucky, meanwhile, posted a pair of Top-15 victories this past week, beating Arkansas at home (75-64) and Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., in overtime (92-86).
Who’s down: Northwestern. It was a rough week for the Wildcats. First came a bad loss at Nebraska mid-week followed by a blasting at the hands of Michigan, with Naz Hillmon and the Wolverines winning 84-63 on Sunday in Evanston.
Who to watch: UConn at Baylor, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN). The Huskies are undefeated (what else is new?), but Geno Auriemma’s team has played only one ranked opponent (No. 20 DePaul). The Bears are 8-1 with their lone loss an 83-78 defeat at then-No. 16 Arkansas on Dec. 6.