Ballot breakdown | Welcome back, Florida State
The Associated Press Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (61) 15-0 1,597 1
2. Baylor (3) 14-0 1,539 2
3. Villanova 10-1 1,459 3
4. Michigan 13-1 1,376 7
5. Texas 11-2 1,341 5
6. Houston 13-1 1,281 8
7. Iowa 12-3 1,214 4
8. Virginia 10-2 1,067 13
9. Alabama 13-3 1,039 18
10. Texas Tech 11-4 954 12
11. West Virginia 10-4 869 14
12. Missouri 10-2 833 19
13. Ohio State 12-4 810 15
14. Wisconsin 12-4 757 10
15. Kansas 10-5 665 9
16. Florida State 9-2 656 NR
17. Creighton 11-4 640 11
18. Tennessee 10-3 638 6
19. Illinois 10-5 415 22
20. Virginia Tech 11-3 242 16
21. Minnesota 11-5 223 17
22. Saint Louis 7-1 218 25
23. UCLA 12-3 157 24
24. Oklahoma 9-4 151 NR
25. Louisville 10-3 117 NR
Others receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, USC 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyoal Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Arizona 4, Toledo 4.
Scott Richey's Top 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Villanova 3
4. Houston 6
5. Michigan 10
6. Texas Tech 7
7. Texas 8
8. Iowa 4
9. Virginia 16
10. Alabama 20
11. Missouri 17
12. West Virginia 18
13. Ohio State 13
14. Wisconsin 11
15. Kansas 9
16. Creighton 15
17. Illinois 24
18. Florida State NR
19. Tennessee 5
20. Virginia Tech 12
21. Oklahoma NR
22. Minnesota 14
23. UCLA NR
24. Saint Louis 25
25. St. Bonaventure NR
Who’s up: Florida State’s mid-December home loss to UCF was a warning sign. Losing at Clemson 10 days later put the Seminoles on the brink of falling out of the top 25. Better wins by other programs made that happen. But last week’s wins at Louisville and against Clemson sent Leonard Hamilton’s squad soaring from unranked to No. 18 on Monday.
Who’s down: What happened to Clemson? The Tigers had one of the best defenses in the country and peaked at No. 12 two weeks ago. The only answer is the 85-50 home loss to Virginia on Jan. 16 broke the Tigers. Clemson has lost twice more since — at Georgia Tech and at Florida State — was borderline uncompetitive in both and dropped out of the top 25.
Who to watch: The Big 12/SEC Challenge returns Saturday, and I’m sure everybody had Alabama-Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 penciled in as potentially the best game. The Crimson Tide are rolling (albeit with a revenge-minded Kentucky heading to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday), while the Sooners have a steep challenge facing Texas on Tuesday in Austin.
