Illini beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter SCOTT RICHEY weighs in on the latest AP Top 25 poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,541 1
2. Baylor (7) 4-0 1,491 2
3. Iowa (1) 6-0 1,427 3
4. Michigan State 6-0 1,307 4
5. Kansas 6-1 1,289 5
6. Houston 4-0 1,169 7
7. Villanova 5-1 1,163 9
8. West Virginia 6-1 1,113 11
9. Creighton 4-1 1,037 8
10. Tennessee 2-0 941 12
11. Texas 5-1 873 13
12. Wisconsin 4-1 846 13
13. Illinois 4-2 742 6
14. Texas Tech 6-1 669 17
15. Florida State 3-0 619 20
16. Missouri 5-0 491 NR
17. Virginia 3-1 456 18
18. San Diego State 5-0 455 24
19. Rutgers 4-0 396 21
20. Ohio State 5-0 392 22
21. Duke 2-2 345 10
22. North Carolina 4-2 328 16
23. Louisville 4-0 164 25
24. Clemson 5-0 156 36
25. Michigan 142 6-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Michigan State 3
4. Houston 4
5. Iowa 6
6. Kansas 9
7. Tennessee 10
8. West Virginia 11
9. Creighton 5
10. Villanova 13
11. Texas 14
12. Florida State 18
13. Wisconsin 15
14. Missouri 24
15. Illinois 7
16. San Diego State 21
17. Texas Tech 17
18. Virginia 19
19. Rutgers 22
20. Richmond 16
21. Duke 8
22. North Carolina 20
23. Virginia Tech 12
24. Saint Louis 23
25. Louisville 25
Who’s up: The best teams on the West Coast aren’t in the Pac-12. Gonzaga, of course, leads the way, but San Diego State hasn’t lost a step from its 30-win season last year with victories against UCLA, Arizona State and, low key, solid mid-majors in UC Irvine and Pepperdine.
Who’s down: The blue bloods (other than Kansas) are tumbling. Kentucky played its way out of the Top 25 last week, and now both Duke and North Carolina, with two losses apiece, are flirting with finding out what unranked life is like. The Tar Heels, of course, had plenty of that last year.
Who to watch: Gonzaga hasn’t played since its Jimmy V Classic victory against West Virginia on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 issues. The Bulldogs’ return comes in a doozy with an 11 a.m. Saturday showdown with Iowa at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
