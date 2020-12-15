College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Illini beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter SCOTT RICHEY weighs in on the latest AP Top 25 poll:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,541 1

2. Baylor (7) 4-0 1,491 2

3. Iowa (1) 6-0 1,427 3

4. Michigan State 6-0 1,307 4

5. Kansas 6-1 1,289 5

6. Houston 4-0 1,169 7

7. Villanova 5-1 1,163 9

8. West Virginia 6-1 1,113 11

9. Creighton 4-1 1,037 8

10. Tennessee 2-0 941 12

11. Texas 5-1 873 13

12. Wisconsin 4-1 846 13

13. Illinois 4-2 742 6

14. Texas Tech 6-1 669 17

15. Florida State 3-0 619 20

16. Missouri 5-0 491 NR

17. Virginia 3-1 456 18

18. San Diego State 5-0 455 24

19. Rutgers 4-0 396 21

20. Ohio State 5-0 392 22

21. Duke 2-2 345 10

22. North Carolina 4-2 328 16

23. Louisville 4-0 164 25

24. Clemson 5-0 156 36

25. Michigan 142 6-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Michigan State 3

4. Houston 4

5. Iowa 6

6. Kansas 9

7. Tennessee 10

8. West Virginia 11

9. Creighton 5

10. Villanova 13

11. Texas 14

12. Florida State 18

13. Wisconsin 15

14. Missouri 24

15. Illinois 7

16. San Diego State 21

17. Texas Tech 17

18. Virginia 19

19. Rutgers 22

20. Richmond 16

21. Duke 8

22. North Carolina 20

23. Virginia Tech 12

24. Saint Louis 23

25. Louisville 25

Who’s up: The best teams on the West Coast aren’t in the Pac-12. Gonzaga, of course, leads the way, but San Diego State hasn’t lost a step from its 30-win season last year with victories against UCLA, Arizona State and, low key, solid mid-majors in UC Irvine and Pepperdine.

Who’s down: The blue bloods (other than Kansas) are tumbling. Kentucky played its way out of the Top 25 last week, and now both Duke and North Carolina, with two losses apiece, are flirting with finding out what unranked life is like. The Tar Heels, of course, had plenty of that last year.

Who to watch: Gonzaga hasn’t played since its Jimmy V Classic victory against West Virginia on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 issues. The Bulldogs’ return comes in a doozy with an 11 a.m. Saturday showdown with Iowa at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

