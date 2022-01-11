THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Baylor (61) 15-0 1,525 1
2. Gonzaga 12-2 1,440 4
3. UCLA 10-1 1,376 5
4. Auburn 14-1 1,193 9
5. USC 13-0 1,152 7
6. Arizona 12-1 1,144 8
7. Purdue 13-2 1,139 3
8. Duke 12-2 1,130 2
9. Kansas 12-2 1,031 6
10. Michigan State 13-2 1,011 10
11. Houston 14-2 929 12
12. LSU 14-1 889 21
13. Wisconsin 13-2 784 23
14. Villanova 11-4 682 19
15. Iowa State 13-2 648 11
16. Ohio State 10-3 510 13
17. Xavier 12-2 453 22
18. Kentucky 12-3 438 16
19. Texas Tech 11-3 373 25
20. Seton Hall 11-3 342 24
21. Texas 12-3 282 14
22. Tennessee 10-4 277 18
23. Providence 14-2 250 16
24. Alabama 11-4 237 15
25. Illinois 11-3 208 NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Baylor 1
2. Gonzaga 4
3. UCLA 5
4. Arizona 8
5. Auburn 10
6. LSU 15
7. Purdue 2
8. Duke 3
9. Kansas 6
10. Southern 9
11. Michigan State 11
12. Xavier 13
13. Wisconsin 19
14. Houston 20
15. Iowa State 7
16. Texas Tech NR
17. Miami NR
18. Illinois 24
19. Villanova 22
20. Ohio State 14
21. Providence 12
22. Seton Hall 23
23. Texas 17
24. Kentucky 18
25. Colorado State 16
WHO’S UP
The biggest riser on my ballot was LSU. The one-loss Tigers beat a pair of top 25 teams last week in Kentucky and Tennessee. That qualifies Will Wade’s squad for a strong (you know what) upward move. It was Wisconsin, though, that wound up with the biggest official jump. The Badgers climbed 10 spots after a three-win week in the Big Ten, which included a road win against a top three Purdue team thanks to the unlikeliest of national player of the year candidates Johnny Davis.
WHO’S DOWN
Is Iowa State coming back to Earth? Have the advanced metrics caught up with the Cyclones? Yeah, maybe so. Iowa State has lost two of its last three games — although losing to Baylor by five is obviously not that bad — but the Cyclones’ top 10 defense isn’t holding up enough to counter an inefficient, ineffective offense. Iowa State doesn’t shoot the ball all that well, turns it over kind of frequently and as actually won two games this year despite not scoring more than 55 points
WHO TO WATCH
Plenty of attention should be on the Big 12 this week. The conference has two top 25 matchups Tuesday with No. 1 Baylor hosting No. 19 Texas Tech (6 p.m., ESPN), No. 9 Kansas hosting No. 15 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN+) and third that’s almost there with No. 21 Texas hosting Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., Longhorn Network). The SEC will counter with No. 24 Alabama hosting No. 4 Auburn (8 p.m., ESPN) in a game pitting the preseason favorite Tide against the current favorite Tigers.