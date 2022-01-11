Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Baylor (61) 15-0 1,525 1

2. Gonzaga 12-2 1,440 4

3. UCLA 10-1 1,376 5

4. Auburn 14-1 1,193 9

5. USC 13-0 1,152 7

6. Arizona 12-1 1,144 8

7. Purdue 13-2 1,139 3

8. Duke 12-2 1,130 2

9. Kansas 12-2 1,031 6

10. Michigan State 13-2 1,011 10

11. Houston 14-2 929 12

12. LSU 14-1 889 21

13. Wisconsin 13-2 784 23

14. Villanova 11-4 682 19

15. Iowa State 13-2 648 11

16. Ohio State 10-3 510 13

17. Xavier 12-2 453 22

18. Kentucky 12-3 438 16

19. Texas Tech 11-3 373 25

20. Seton Hall 11-3 342 24

21. Texas 12-3 282 14

22. Tennessee 10-4 277 18

23. Providence 14-2 250 16

24. Alabama 11-4 237 15

25. Illinois 11-3 208 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Baylor 1

2. Gonzaga 4

3. UCLA 5

4. Arizona 8

5. Auburn 10

6. LSU 15

7. Purdue 2

8. Duke 3

9. Kansas 6

10. Southern 9

11. Michigan State 11

12. Xavier 13

13. Wisconsin 19

14. Houston 20

15. Iowa State 7

16. Texas Tech NR

17. Miami NR

18. Illinois 24

19. Villanova 22

20. Ohio State 14

21. Providence 12

22. Seton Hall 23

23. Texas 17

24. Kentucky 18

25. Colorado State 16

WHO’S UP

The biggest riser on my ballot was LSU. The one-loss Tigers beat a pair of top 25 teams last week in Kentucky and Tennessee. That qualifies Will Wade’s squad for a strong (you know what) upward move. It was Wisconsin, though, that wound up with the biggest official jump. The Badgers climbed 10 spots after a three-win week in the Big Ten, which included a road win against a top three Purdue team thanks to the unlikeliest of national player of the year candidates Johnny Davis.

WHO’S DOWN

Is Iowa State coming back to Earth? Have the advanced metrics caught up with the Cyclones? Yeah, maybe so. Iowa State has lost two of its last three games — although losing to Baylor by five is obviously not that bad — but the Cyclones’ top 10 defense isn’t holding up enough to counter an inefficient, ineffective offense. Iowa State doesn’t shoot the ball all that well, turns it over kind of frequently and as actually won two games this year despite not scoring more than 55 points

WHO TO WATCH

Plenty of attention should be on the Big 12 this week. The conference has two top 25 matchups Tuesday with No. 1 Baylor hosting No. 19 Texas Tech (6 p.m., ESPN), No. 9 Kansas hosting No. 15 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN+) and third that’s almost there with No. 21 Texas hosting Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., Longhorn Network). The SEC will counter with No. 24 Alabama hosting No. 4 Auburn (8 p.m., ESPN) in a game pitting the preseason favorite Tide against the current favorite Tigers.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

