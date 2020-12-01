Listen to this article

Illini beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on the latest AP Top 25 poll

The Associated Press Top 25

Team REC PTS PREV.

1. South Carolina (29) 3-0 749 1

2. Stanford (1) 1-0 704 2

3. UConn 0-0 689 3

4. Baylor 1-0 665 4

5. Louisville 2-0 607 5

6. Mississippi State 1-0 586 6

7. Arizona 1-0 566 7

8. North Carolina State 2-0 564 8

9. UCLA 1-0 494 9

10. Oregon 1-0 477 10

11. Kentucky 2-0 466 11

12. Texas A&M 2-0 412 13

13. Indiana 1-0 342 16

14. Maryland 2-1 327 12

15. Northwestern 0-0 289 17

16. Arkansas 3-1 265 14

17. Oregon State 1-0 256 18

18. Gonzaga 0-1 193 21

19. Ohio State 1-0 189 20

20. DePaul 0-1 187 19

21. Missouri State 2-1 153 24

22. Syracuse 1-0 142 23

23. Iowa State 1-1 128 15

24. Michigan 2-0 110 25

25. Texas 2-0 65 —

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona State 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.

JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25

TEAM PREV.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Baylor 4

4. Louisville 5

5. Connecticut 3

6. N.C. State 8

7. Mississippi State 6

8. Arizona 7

9. UCLA 9

10. Oregon 10

11. Kentucky 11

12. Texas A&M 13

13. Maryland 12

14. Arkansas 14

15. Indiana 16

16. Northwestern 17

17. Ohio State 20

18. Oregon State 18

19. Missouri State 24

20. Michigan 25

21. DePaul 19

22. Gonzaga 21

23. Syracuse 23

24. Iowa State 15

25. Texas NR

Who’s up: The Pac-12. With the entire top 10 unchanged from the preseason rankings, the Pac-12 has four teams ranked in the top 10, led by Stanford (2) and followed by Arizona (7), UCLA (9) and Oregon (10). Pac-12 play actually starts on Friday with the No. 2 Cardinal in action against Washington State.

Who’s down: UConn. Stay with me here. Yes, the Huskies kept their No. 3 ranking. But a COVID-19 outbreak within the UConn program means the earliest Geno Auriemma’s squad will play is on Dec. 15 against Butler at home.

Who to watch: North Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN2. Some saw the Wolf Pack as a darkhorse national-title contender had the NCAA tournament actually happened. Eighth-ranked N.C. State, led by center Elissa Cunane, gets a big chance to prove itself against top-ranked South Carolina.

