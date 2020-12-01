Illini beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on the latest AP Top 25 poll
The Associated Press Top 25
Team REC PTS PREV.
1. South Carolina (29) 3-0 749 1
2. Stanford (1) 1-0 704 2
3. UConn 0-0 689 3
4. Baylor 1-0 665 4
5. Louisville 2-0 607 5
6. Mississippi State 1-0 586 6
7. Arizona 1-0 566 7
8. North Carolina State 2-0 564 8
9. UCLA 1-0 494 9
10. Oregon 1-0 477 10
11. Kentucky 2-0 466 11
12. Texas A&M 2-0 412 13
13. Indiana 1-0 342 16
14. Maryland 2-1 327 12
15. Northwestern 0-0 289 17
16. Arkansas 3-1 265 14
17. Oregon State 1-0 256 18
18. Gonzaga 0-1 193 21
19. Ohio State 1-0 189 20
20. DePaul 0-1 187 19
21. Missouri State 2-1 153 24
22. Syracuse 1-0 142 23
23. Iowa State 1-1 128 15
24. Michigan 2-0 110 25
25. Texas 2-0 65 —
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona State 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25
TEAM PREV.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Baylor 4
4. Louisville 5
5. Connecticut 3
6. N.C. State 8
7. Mississippi State 6
8. Arizona 7
9. UCLA 9
10. Oregon 10
11. Kentucky 11
12. Texas A&M 13
13. Maryland 12
14. Arkansas 14
15. Indiana 16
16. Northwestern 17
17. Ohio State 20
18. Oregon State 18
19. Missouri State 24
20. Michigan 25
21. DePaul 19
22. Gonzaga 21
23. Syracuse 23
24. Iowa State 15
25. Texas NR
Who’s up: The Pac-12. With the entire top 10 unchanged from the preseason rankings, the Pac-12 has four teams ranked in the top 10, led by Stanford (2) and followed by Arizona (7), UCLA (9) and Oregon (10). Pac-12 play actually starts on Friday with the No. 2 Cardinal in action against Washington State.
Who’s down: UConn. Stay with me here. Yes, the Huskies kept their No. 3 ranking. But a COVID-19 outbreak within the UConn program means the earliest Geno Auriemma’s squad will play is on Dec. 15 against Butler at home.
Who to watch: North Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN2. Some saw the Wolf Pack as a darkhorse national-title contender had the NCAA tournament actually happened. Eighth-ranked N.C. State, led by center Elissa Cunane, gets a big chance to prove itself against top-ranked South Carolina.