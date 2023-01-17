Illinois basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on his latest ballot:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Houston (34) 17-1 1,460 1

2. Kansas (23) 16-1 1,446 2

3. Purdue (3) 16-1 1,382 3

4. Alabama 15-2 1,347 4

5. UCLA 16-2 1,237 7

6. Gonzaga 16-3 1,178 8

7. Texas 15-2 1,122 10

8. Xavier 15-3 1,047 12

9. Tennessee 14-3 1,019 5

10. Virginia 13-3 926 13

11. Arizona 15-3 838 9

12. Iowa State 13-3 795 14

13. Kansas State 15-2 771 11

14. TCU 14-3 753 17

15. UConn 15-4 668 6

16. Auburn 14-3 553 21

17. Miami 14-3 487 16

18. Charleston 18-1 351 22

19. Clemson 15-3 339 NR

20. Marquette 14-5 306 25

21. Baylor 12-5 267 NR

22. Providence 14-4 262 19

23. Rutgers 13-5 131 NR

24. Florida Atlantic 16-1 126 NR

25. Arkansas 12-5 115 15

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Houston 1

2. Kansas 2

3. Purdue 3

4. Alabama 4

5. UCLA 7

6. Gonzaga 6

7. Xavier 8

8. Tennessee 5

9. Virginia 18

10. Texas 12

11. TCU 15

12. Kansas State 10

13. Iowa State 11

14. Arizona 14

15. UConn 9

16. Clemson NR

17. Auburn 16

18. Charleston 20

19. Miami 19

20. Rutgers NR

21. Marquette 23

22. Providence 13

23. Arkansas 17

24. New Mexico NR

25. San Diego State 25

Who's up 

Sean Miller coaching Xavier in the Big East is looking like it will be just as successful as Sean Miller coaching Xavier in the Atlantic-10. Miller guided the Musketeers to three straight A-10 titles (both regular season and tournament) during his first stint with the program in the mid-2000s. After a year off following his firing at Arizona, Miller is back at Xavier and winning again. The Musketeers have won 11 consecutive games, including ranked wins against UConn and Marquette, and sit alone, unbeaten, atop the Big East standings. Miller inherited some talent from Travis Steele, but he also hit it big in the portal. UTEP transfer Souley Boum is averaging 17.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds and is the leading contender for Big East Player of the Year.

Who's down

Arkansas hasn't completely tumbled to the bottom of the SEC standings, but the Razorbacks can see it from where they currently sit. Which is 1-4 in the league alongside LSU and Mississippi State courtesy of losing three straight games and four of five since conference play started at the end of December. Saturday's 13-point loss at Vanderbilt was particularly concerning given the Commodores' regular place at or near the bottom of the SEC the past half decade. Those losses, of course, have come with star freshman Nick Smith Jr. sidelined by a lingering knee injury. It's not a guarantee he would have made enough difference, but you don't get tabbed a surefire top five lottery pick on a whim.

Who to watch

It's a must see TV Tuesday in the Big 12, with the top conference in the country delivering a pair of ranked matchups. The Sunflower Showdown gets its started with No. 2 Kansas traveling to No. 13 Kansas State (6 p.m., ESPN) in a game that's certainly more anticipated now than it would have been before the season. That's when Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12. Now the Wildcats are Big 12 contenders. If that's not enough, No. 7 Texas also plays at No. 12 Iowa State (7 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN+). The only game that can compete with those two the rest of the week — that isn't Kansas hosting No. 14 TCU on Saturday (Noon, CBS) — is Saturday's Pac-12 clash between No. 5 UCLA and No. 11 Arizona (1 p.m., ABC).

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

