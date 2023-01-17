Illinois basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on his latest ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Houston (34) 17-1 1,460 1
2. Kansas (23) 16-1 1,446 2
3. Purdue (3) 16-1 1,382 3
4. Alabama 15-2 1,347 4
5. UCLA 16-2 1,237 7
6. Gonzaga 16-3 1,178 8
7. Texas 15-2 1,122 10
8. Xavier 15-3 1,047 12
9. Tennessee 14-3 1,019 5
10. Virginia 13-3 926 13
11. Arizona 15-3 838 9
12. Iowa State 13-3 795 14
13. Kansas State 15-2 771 11
14. TCU 14-3 753 17
15. UConn 15-4 668 6
16. Auburn 14-3 553 21
17. Miami 14-3 487 16
18. Charleston 18-1 351 22
19. Clemson 15-3 339 NR
20. Marquette 14-5 306 25
21. Baylor 12-5 267 NR
22. Providence 14-4 262 19
23. Rutgers 13-5 131 NR
24. Florida Atlantic 16-1 126 NR
25. Arkansas 12-5 115 15
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Houston 1
2. Kansas 2
3. Purdue 3
4. Alabama 4
5. UCLA 7
6. Gonzaga 6
7. Xavier 8
8. Tennessee 5
9. Virginia 18
10. Texas 12
11. TCU 15
12. Kansas State 10
13. Iowa State 11
14. Arizona 14
15. UConn 9
16. Clemson NR
17. Auburn 16
18. Charleston 20
19. Miami 19
20. Rutgers NR
21. Marquette 23
22. Providence 13
23. Arkansas 17
24. New Mexico NR
25. San Diego State 25
Who's up
Sean Miller coaching Xavier in the Big East is looking like it will be just as successful as Sean Miller coaching Xavier in the Atlantic-10. Miller guided the Musketeers to three straight A-10 titles (both regular season and tournament) during his first stint with the program in the mid-2000s. After a year off following his firing at Arizona, Miller is back at Xavier and winning again. The Musketeers have won 11 consecutive games, including ranked wins against UConn and Marquette, and sit alone, unbeaten, atop the Big East standings. Miller inherited some talent from Travis Steele, but he also hit it big in the portal. UTEP transfer Souley Boum is averaging 17.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds and is the leading contender for Big East Player of the Year.
Who's down
Arkansas hasn't completely tumbled to the bottom of the SEC standings, but the Razorbacks can see it from where they currently sit. Which is 1-4 in the league alongside LSU and Mississippi State courtesy of losing three straight games and four of five since conference play started at the end of December. Saturday's 13-point loss at Vanderbilt was particularly concerning given the Commodores' regular place at or near the bottom of the SEC the past half decade. Those losses, of course, have come with star freshman Nick Smith Jr. sidelined by a lingering knee injury. It's not a guarantee he would have made enough difference, but you don't get tabbed a surefire top five lottery pick on a whim.
Who to watch
It's a must see TV Tuesday in the Big 12, with the top conference in the country delivering a pair of ranked matchups. The Sunflower Showdown gets its started with No. 2 Kansas traveling to No. 13 Kansas State (6 p.m., ESPN) in a game that's certainly more anticipated now than it would have been before the season. That's when Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12. Now the Wildcats are Big 12 contenders. If that's not enough, No. 7 Texas also plays at No. 12 Iowa State (7 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN+). The only game that can compete with those two the rest of the week — that isn't Kansas hosting No. 14 TCU on Saturday (Noon, CBS) — is Saturday's Pac-12 clash between No. 5 UCLA and No. 11 Arizona (1 p.m., ABC).