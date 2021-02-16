The Associated Press Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (59) 20-0 1,595 1
2. Baylor (5) 17-0 1,541 2
3. Michigan 14-1 1,469 3
4. Ohio State 17-4 1,402 4
5. Illinois 14-5 1,290 6
6. Houston 17-2 1,171 8
7. Virginia 15-3 1,130 9
8. Alabama 17-5 1,086 11
9. Oklahoma 13-5 1,072 12
10. Villanova 13-3 1,061 5
11. Iowa 15-6 911 15
12. Texas 13-5 886 13
13. West Virginia 14-6 837 14
14. Creighton 16-5 794 19
15. Texas Tech 14-6 792 7
16. Florida State 11-3 625 17
17. Southern Cal 17-3 587 20
18. Virginia Tech 14-4 514 18
19. Tennessee 14-5 453 16
20. Missouri 13-5 413 10
21. Wisconsin 15-7 274 21
22. Loyola Chicago 18-4 167 22
23. Kansas 15-7 141 NR
24. Arkansas 16-5 111 NR
25. San Diego State 15-4 75 NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 71, Rutgers 29, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita State 1, Wright State 1, Utah State 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Michigan 5
5. Illinois 6
6. Virginia 9
7. Houston 10
8. Creighton 17
9. Villanova 4
10. Oklahoma 11
11. Texas 12
12. Alabama 14
13. Southern Cal 15
14. West Virginia 13
15. Texas Tech 7
16. Iowa 18
17. Florida State 23
18. Arkansas NR
19. Virginia Tech 19
20. Tennessee 16
21. Missouri 8
22. Florida 22
23. Kansas NR
24. LSU NR
25. Oregon NR
Who’s up: Marcus Zegarowski
- was an honorable mention preseason All-American. Creighton’s Saturday win against Villanova (responsible for the Bluejays’ rise) saw him really play like it for the first time in a while with 25 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Who’s down: Missouri took a tumble. But that’s what happens when a top-10 team loses to a pair of unranked teams (Mississippi, Arkansas) in the same week. Ole Miss delivered an absolute beating in Oxford, Miss., before former N-G All-Stater (and Indiana transfer) Justin Smith helped the Razorbacks win in Columbia, Mo
- .
Who to watch: Michigan hosts Rutgers on Thursday, so maybe the Scarlet Knights pull the upset, but Sunday’s showdown with Ohio State (noon, CBS) will still be a top-five matchup regardless. And there will probably be plenty of Illinois fans rooting on E.J. Liddell and the Buckeyes. At least temporarily.
