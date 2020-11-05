Ballot watch: Best of the best in college basketball
N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey has a vote for both the Associated Press preseason All-American team and the preseason All-Big Ten team, results of which will be announced Monday. For now? He breaks down both his ballots:
All-American
Jared Butler
Baylor
Butler’s decision to eschew the NBA and return to Waco for another season altered Baylor’s path forward this season. Even without their leading scorer and sometimes point guard returning, the Bears still would have been a good team. With Butler, Baylor is one of three teams that could wind up as the preseason No. 1.
Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State
It can be a yearly debate. Should freshmen, who haven’t played a single minute of college basketball, be considered for preseason All-American status? In Cunningham’s case, the answer is a resounding yes. The 6-8, 220-pound point guard could elevate the Cowboys from the middle of the Big 12 to possible league title contender.
Ayo Dosunmu
Illinois
Dosunmu has twice now decided he isn’t quite ready to move on from Illinois. Some business remains unfinished. The junior guard proved he was one of the most clutch players in all of college basketball last season by leading his team’s turnaround. His return to Champaign (plus Kofi Cockburn) makes the Illini a top 10 team.
Luka Garza
Iowa
A case could have been made last year that Garza was the best player in the country. Dayton’s Obi Toppin wound up with that honor, but the Iowa center did put up 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during his junior season. And it’s not like the (likely) consensus preseason player of the year got worse.
Marcus Zegarowski Creighton
Zegarowski is going to be the guy at Creighton after Ty-Shon Alexander opted to stay in the NBA draft. But he’s got the game for it. Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points, five assists and 3.8 rebounds as a sophomore in 2019-20. Shot 42.4 percent from three-point range for good measure, too, in keeping the Bluejays extremely happy.
All-Big Ten
Marcus Carr
Minnesota
Minnesota would have been in a decidedly worse place had Carr not returned for another season. The Gophers already had an uphill battle in having to replace big man Daniel Oturu. Finding someone to replace Carr’s production (15.4 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game) would have exacerbated the issue.
Ayo Dosunmu
Illinois
Dosunmu spent the offseason following his freshman season working on his overall offensive game. The strides he made in the mid-range were evident in the run of game-winners he hit last season. The lingering question about his game? Proving last year’s 29.6 percent three-point shooting was an anomaly.
Luka Garza
Iowa
There’s a chance Garza’s numbers might drop this season. The reason? He’s got a little more help on the offensive end. Jordan Bohannon is back after hip surgery. Patrick McCaffery is healthy, too, giving Iowa another option on the wing. Garza will remain, however, the Hawkeyes’ primary option. As he rightfully should.
Trayce
Jackson-Davis
Indiana
Jackson-Davis went toe-to-toe with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019-20. Cockburn ultimately won, but the Hoosiers’ big man did have the advantage in some areas (namely efficiency). Good news, Hoosiers’ fans: the possibility of a breakout sophomore season is a real one.
Franz Wagner
Michigan
Speaking of breakout sophomores, Wagner certainly qualifies. The Wolverines have other options on the wing — a healthy Isaiah Livers, Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown getting eligibility — but Wagner packs plenty of offensive potential in his 6-9 frame and showed that off in a strong finish last season.
