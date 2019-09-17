URBANA — James Johnson’s St. Thomas More boys’ soccer program finds itself in a tough spot these days.
It’s hard to tell looking at the Sabers’ results.
They moved to 8-1-3 on Monday via a comeback 3-2 road victory over Uni High, but with far from a full roster.
Joe Sellett, last year’s leading scorer at STM, missed the nonconference match with the Illineks (3-3-4) due to injury.
Meanwhile, key competitors Jack Aubry and Slava Boehm have suffered a torn ACL and broken leg, respectively.
“(We’ve) had to bounce back from those and rediscover an identity,” ninth-year Sabers boss Johnson said. “It’s tested our mental toughness.”
Facing Uni High caused that same feeling in STM, as the Illineks charged to a 2-0 first-half lead behind goals from Noah LaNave and Brandon van der Donk.
“Uni came out and played hard, outworked us,” Johnson said. “Credit to them.”
Two markers from JP Hoffman and one from Martin Mondala, assisted by Hoffman, turned the tide in the Sabers’ favor after the break.
STM now starts a stretch of six Illini Prairie Conference matchups over its last 11 regular-season bouts.
“The first part of our schedule is just a gauntlet,” Johnson said. “It is kind of nice to settle into conference play.”