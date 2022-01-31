CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Barker made one of the more noteworthy catches in Illinois football history against Michigan State.
Inside Spartan Stadium, no less, when his last-second, 5-yard touchdown reception from Brandon Peters sealed an improbable 37-34 comeback win by the Illini against the Spartans on Nov. 9, 2019 and sealed a bowl bid for Illinois.
Now, Barker will catch passes for Michigan State during the 2022 season. The former Illinois tight end announced Monday morning via a social media post he would transfer to the Spartans.
Did It With A Voice— Daniel Barker (@DB9_Era) January 31, 2022
No Remorse, Glad I Made A Choice #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/PnfPXSFJCW
Barker announced shortly after the 2021 season ended he would declare for the NFL draft. But the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Florida native then announced less than two weeks ago he would withdraw from the NFL draft and enter the transfer portal.
It didn't take him long to find a new home against an opponent Illinois will face later this year. Michigan State is set to visit Champaign for a Nov. 5 game at Memorial Stadium, the Spartans first trip to Champaign since 2016.
Barker heads to East Lansing as the Illini's all-time leader in touchdown catches by a tight end with 11, and he compiled 64 catches for 827 yards in four seasons at Illinois.