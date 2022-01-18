CHAMPAIGN — A day after Illinois learned one of its tight ends would return for the 2022 season in Luke Ford, another Illini tight end made some news on Tuesday afternoon.
Daniel Barker announced last month he would declare for the NFL draft, but on Tuesday, Barker wrote in a social media post he will opt out of the 2022 NFL draft and enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Florida native spent the past four seasons with the Illini, compiling 64 catches for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 touchdown catches are the most by an Illinois tight end in program history.
Barker thanked Illinois coaches, teammates and staff members in his announcement, along with Illini fans.
"I wouldn't be the person today without you all," Barker wrote. "And I want to thank all the fans. You guys are the best and I will never forget what we have shared in Memorial Stadium."
Barker could still wind up back at Illinois even with him announcing he'd enter the portal. Several Illini players have done so in the past, including running back Kendrick Foster, wide receiver Sam Mays and wide receiver Casey Washington, but the final sentiment expressed by Barker seems to indicate he might not return to the Illini for his fifth season of college football.
"Thank you again, Illinois," Barker wrote. "I will miss you and my experience here will never be forgotten and will always have a place in my heart."