CHAMPAIGN — Bryce Barnes didn’t leave Gibson City with any set expectations for what his Illinois football career could entail.
The former area standout had a different mindset. Tackle each day for what it was, and the future would work itself out.
Not that Barnes would have envisioned the kind of career he’s had in his time with the Illini anyway. How could he have? It’s not a straightforward path from walk-on tight end to defensive tackle to outside linebacker to defensive tackle again in four seasons.
Plus a coaching change. Plus getting a scholarship last season.
“I definitely would not have envisioned myself moving around the way I did, but I think it’s developed me not only as a player but as a person as well,” Barnes said Wednesday. “I’m in a good spot now. I feel comfortable where I’m at. I think the coaches feel comfortable where I’m at. Obviously, I want to continue to grow where I’m at, but it’s definitely been a journey.”
Barnes has settled in on Illinois’ defensive line. It’s where he’s ultimately spent the most time in a career filled with position switches, and the 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle has carved out a fairly prominent role for himself in the rotation backing up starters Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton as the Illini (1-1) head into a 3 p.m. Saturday showdown with Virginia (1-0) at Memorial Stadium.
Barnes is actually more comfortable in this iteration of the Illinois defense, as a defensive lineman, than he was at the end of 2019 and the 2020 season under Lovie Smith. The typical three-man front Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters now uses is similar to what now-retired GCMS coach Mike Allen also utilized.
Barnes is even in the same position.
He’s just facing significantly bigger offensive linemen across the line of scrimmage in the Big Ten than in the Heart of Illinois Conference.
“The one that I think I’ve grown the most with is definitely playing a lot more with my hands,” Barnes said, adding he didn’t use that skill much in high school or effectively last season after his switch from outside linebacker. “It’s one thing (defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) really stressed this spring with me, was I needed to use and extend and shoot my hands when playing defensive line. That’s something I’ve gotten better at.”
Barnes has leaned on Jamison in his ongoing learning process on the defensive line. Technique can always be refined. The presence of Randolph and Newton has helped, too. Both earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition after the 2021 season.
“Two guys that constantly work their tails off every single day, and it shows in the games,” Barnes said of his defensive line teammates. “Having two guys like that in front of you, not only does it push you to be a better athlete and better defensive lineman, but they push you outside of football. They push you to be a better person, better teammate. There’s just really good dudes.
“They’ve played this spot longer than I have. When I was put into this position to play defensive line, they grabbed me right away and walked me through everything that I needed to know. It really was just on me to execute everything they taught me. That goes with Coach J-Mo as well. He gives me what I need to know and what I need to do. I just need to go out there and execute it.”
It’s not just technique Barnes has to handle on the defensive line. Fueling his once again bigger body is part of the process, too.
Barnes played at 245 pounds as a freshman before gaining 25 pounds in his first move to the defensive line. Then he was asked to drop weight, getting down to 255, when Bret Bielema first put him at outside linebacker. Switching back to defensive line came with another 25-pound weight gain.
“Just eating — constantly,” Barnes said. “Every three to four hours you have to put foods, and nutritious foods, obviously, into your body. … Sometimes you think you’d want to eat right after practice, but sometimes my stomach is just done. I don’t have the drive to eat, but you’ve got to get it done somehow. … You’ve got to love the grind and love the drive. You’ve got to love the grind to get where you want to be.”
Barnes’ goals include continued improved play on the defensive line. And after three-plus years of change, he’s found where he fits at Illinois.
“I like this spot,” he said. “I like this position. I like this defense. I’m excited to see where not only I, but this team, can go from here on out.”