CHAMPAIGN — A broken ankle cost Tarique Barnes the final three games of the 2020 season.
Khalan Tolson had a similar misfortune when a torn ACL in his left knee sidelined him the final two games last year.
Those injuries kept Barnes and Tolson on the sideline through spring practices for Illinois. They weren’t full go during summer workouts and started fall training camp still a bit limited.
Two-plus months into the 2021 season, though, both linebackers have assumed starting spots in an improving Illinois defense. Season-ending injuries to Calvin Hart Jr. and Jake Hansen created the opportunity. Barnes and Tolson have taken advantage.
Barnes led Illinois with seven tackles and timed enough snaps to be a threat in the Penn State backfield in last week’s upset win of the then-No. 7 Nittany Lions.
Tolson had six tackles, one sack and a crucial pass breakup in the ninth overtime that helped the Illini secure the historic 20-18 victory.
“It was very cool to be able to do my job for my team in order for us to succeed in that game,” Tolson said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, with this game, you’re going to have some injuries. It’s a next man mentality.”
A bit of “trust the process” for both Barnes and Tolson also happened following Illinois’ coaching staff changes last winter and the fact they couldn’t get on the field until this fall.
“It’s just been a process with them,” Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh said. “They came out of spring ball with the schematical things figured out. It was more getting them on the field and feeling it and playing it and seeing it. You only get better at football by playing football. They’ve done a great job of accelerating their learning and playing.”
Barnes said he had to strengthen his mental game while he recovered from his ankle injury and dove into Illinois’ new defense off the field. Film study became vital. Learning how to do it effectively was key.
“You watch film and then you study film,” Barnes said, emphasizing the difference with his tone. “Knowing what to look for. Knowing what to look at. I’ve still got some more learning to do, but I think that comes. It’s a piece with being out there playing and putting it into action.”
Illinois has used Tolson’s versatility to play him both in the box and on the edge as more of a pass rusher in some scenarios. The 6-foot, 235-pound linebacker has 35 tackles on the season and recorded his first sack of the year at Penn State as his edge rusher role expanded.
“I always tease him, like, he looks like an action figure,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said of Tolson. “The way he’s built — long arms, explosive, chiseled up guy. Just taking advantage of his skill set as an athlete. Coach Buh has done a great job with him on teaching him how to pass rush, and we obviously drop him more than we do bring him.”
Barnes’ responsibilities on the field have skyrocketed since he’s replaced Hansen at middle linebacker. The 6-1, 230-pound linebacker out of Memphis, Tenn., hadn’t trained at middle linebacker since camp before he took over Hansen’s role, but he understands the importance of communication and keeping the game under control from that spot.
Barnes has embraced that middle linebacker role as part of his long-term goals for himself. Barnes called Hansen “one of the smartest players I’ve probably been around,” but his goal is to surpass what Hansen accomplished by the end of his own career.
Walters was impressed with Barnes’ physical attributes as he watched film from the 2020 season. His breakout performance in the season opener at Wisconsin — 11 tackles, one sack and a 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown — were about the Illini’s only highlights in that game, a 45-7 loss for Illinois. Barnes’ current approach has continued to impress Illinois’ defensive coordinator.
“It’s been fun to see him grow as a leader,” Walters said. “He’s sort of taken the reins now that he knows he’s the signal caller. He made a couple decisions on Saturday to get us in the right check. That was really good to see.
“He was loud. He was vocal. I always go back and watch the TV copy, and you could hear him barking out there. I didn’t know that he was that type of guy. To see that from him — to see him grow and mature and be confident as a leader — has been awesome.”