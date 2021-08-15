CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football had to get creative for its annual media day Saturday given the mask mandate for all campus buildings.
That meant the recruiting lounge in the north end zone of Memorial Stadium was out. The press box on the eighth level of the stadium wouldn’t work, either.
The solution? Bret Bielema’s press conference and player availability in the East Colonnade.
“One of the challenges we’ve been facing, obviously since I’ve been here, are the issues around COVID,” Bielema said. “When the university put in the mandate to have masks inside, I said let’s do something outside. I thought it was only fitting to come up here and have our press conference. It checked the box in several categories. We didn’t have to wear masks, and we could be outside in an open-air environment and also talk a little bit about our stadium.”
The latter is something the new Illinois coaching staff has stressed to its players.
Bielema gave all of his assistant coaches a topic to talk to the team about this offseason. Assistant head coach and wide receivers coach George McDonald educated the team about Memorial Stadium.
About how it serves, literally, as a memorial to Illinois students who died in World War I with their names engraved on the nearly 200 columns around the stadium’s facade.
“Literally two days later, I’m sitting in my car, and one of my players is FaceTiming me,” Bielema said. “I FaceTime all the time with recruits, but not usually our current roster. Three of our current guys were up here in the colonnades in the middle of the day looking at what Geo had talked to them about. I thought, ‘That’s when we’ve got something.’ That’s when we began to understand we’re reaching them on a lot different level than just on the football field.”
★ ★ ★
Saturday marked the first time Bielema could discuss the newest player on the Illinois roster. Former Virginia Tech defensive end Alec Bryant announced his commitment to the Illini on Tuesday. The one-time four-star recruit is now on campus, but had to go through a three-day protocol before he could join the team.
“When he gets to us, hopefully on Monday if everything goes forward the way it should, he’s got to go through the NCAA progression just like everybody else that starts fall camp,” Bielema said. Bryant will have to start practicing without pads before working his way into full participation. “He won’t really fully be with us on the same level until about a week from now, but really excited about Alec and the opportunity he brings us.”
Bielema targeted Bryant in the transfer portal to add depth at outside linebacker. From a numbers standpoint — there were just eight on the roster before Bryant — adding depth was the intent.
“It’s kind of a new position for us and something that wasn’t really on the old roster,” Bielema said. “We’ve kind of blended in some defensive ends and some ‘backers, and Alec jumped out to us when he became available. He transitioned out of his previous school after July 1, so he’s technically ineligible. We’ve started the waiver process, and we’ll see where that can go.”
Bielema envisions Bryant as an Owen Carney Jr.-esque outside linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Carney started his Illinois career at defensive end before making the position switch this spring.
“I watched high school film and watched Virginia Tech film,” Bielema said of Bryant. “A bigger body that plays with some physicality. Obviously, I haven’t had the chance to work with him individually, so we’ll see what he’s like when he gets here.”
★ ★ ★
Bryce Barnes is part of that outside linebacker group for Illinois this season. It’s also the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley grad’s third position in three years.
Barnes arrived at Illinois as a walk-on tight end and played in all 13 games — primarily on special teams — in 2019. Then he bulked up from 245 pounds to 270 pounds in 2020 after moving to defensive tackle, where he played in all eight games and made his first two career starts.
Barnes is back down to 255 pounds now. And hoping he’s settled in at outside linebacker for the foreseeable future.
“It’s been crazy,” Barnes said. “I came in in the summer, and they just decided outside linebacker was a better fit. I’m here to do what the coaches tell me to do. I want to do my part on this team. If that’s moving to outside linebacker, it’s moving to outside linebacker. I was perfectly OK with the switch. It feels good to be moving around the way I am.”
The changes to Barnes’ body in the last two years have been the most dramatic part of his position switches. There are nuances to every position, but at the core level, football is football. Gaining 25 pounds one offseason and then losing 15 the next is a little different.
“That summer when I was 270, I had to really get used to 270,” Barnes said. “The running was difficult. Everything was a lot harder. … I feel a lot better weight wise than I ever have since being here. I feel good.
“I didn’t put on the best of weight when I added weight, but I put it on. Losing the weight, I told myself I wanted to change how I did it. I got with the nutrition staff, and (director of football nutrition Jade Brinkoetter) helped out with that. I got a nutrition plan — lower calories, high protein and low carbs. It felt like a lot smoother of a transition than before.”
★ ★ ★
No position group has experienced near as complete a makeover as Illinois’ wide receivers. While Donny Navarro and Brian Hightower return after playing key roles in 2020, the Illini have added freshmen, transfers and even a couple position switchers to that group.
Jafar Armstrong’s introduction to Illinois came when training camp started. The former Notre Dame wide receiver and running back — who had 513 rushing yards, 294 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Irish — is one of those more than half dozen new faces among Illini receivers.
“I’m just trying to hone in on my craft and focusing on the details and how I can help this offense win games,” Armstrong said. “Getting the playbook was the No. 1 thing. You can’t be on the field if you don’t know the plays. Building a chemistry with the offense is a main thing. … It’s really building the vibe with the offense and coaches and figuring out how things are run here. It’s been great here so far.”
★ ★ ★
Eddie Smith is just as new to Illinois as Armstrong. But not as new to Bielema and Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Smith took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in high school when Bielema was still coaching the Razorbacks and nearly wound up at Missouri instead of Alabama because of his connection with Walters.
“He recruited me real hard,” Smith said of Walters. “I’ve had that relationship with him. I knew he was a great coach. He got two safeties drafted last year.”
Smith played in six games as a true freshman at Alabama in 2018 and then three in the next two seasons. The Slidell, La., native said he entered the transfer portal looking for a place where he knew he would be wanted and also was confident he could compete wherever he landed. Smith’s versatility could be the 6-foot, 200-pound safety’s path to playing time at Illinois.
“I can cover,” Smith said. “I’m a rangy safety and smart and versatile. I can play all three positions. I can play STAR, boundary or free. … I played cornerback in high school, and then when I got to Alabama, I played both safety positions and STAR.”
Scott Richey